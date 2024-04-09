Washington today announced that RB Tylin “Tybo” Rogers has been suspended after being arrested this weekend and charged with one count of second-degree rape and one count of third-degree rape.

According to a post by the Seattle Police Department, Rogers was taken into custody at 9a this past Friday April 5th. An investigation into Rogers began back in October 2023 when a 19-year-old woman reported that Rogers had raped her. A second victim, a 22-year-old woman reported that Rogers had raped her to the UW and their Title IX office in late November. A King 5 story provided additional details with access to court documents about the charges. Rogers’ bail was set for $150,000 for each rape case, according to court documents. He has since posted bail.

A University of Washington spokesperson provided a statement, saying the Intercollegiate Athletics Department is aware of the arrest.

“The student-athlete has been suspended from all team activities until further notice,” said UW athletics spokesperson Jeff Bechthold in the statement. “The UW will continue to gather facts and cooperate with law enforcement, as requested.”

Rogers was an early enrollee on campus last spring but was suspended during part of fall camp for an undisclosed violation. He played throughout the regular season eventually becoming the backup for starter Dillon Johnson as a true freshman. Rogers did not travel with the team for the Pac-12 Championship game versus Oregon in early December. Offensive Coordinator at the time Ryan Grubb said that Rogers was “working through some things, some challenges he’s had off the field”.

Around that time, an Instagram post began to circulate in which a woman accused Rogers of having raped her. Despite this, Rogers was reinstated and appeared in both of Washington’s games in the College Football Playoff. Following Kalen DeBoer’s departure to Alabama, Rogers briefly entered the transfer portal but then withdrew and participated in the first two spring practices last week prior to his arrest.