Tuesday Dots: Kick It Into Gear

As spring practice enters its second week, the Huskies secure a commitment from a kicker.

By Jeff Gorman
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 08 CFP National Championship - Michigan vs Washington Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Roger Rosengarten is climbing up draft boards, too:

  • Carson Bruener could finally be a full time starter and even captain on this year’s defense:

Husky Athletics Dots

  • A walk off home run secured the 3-0 victory for Husky Softball:

  • Still clinging to a top-10 ranking in the polls:

  • After her performance in the California Regional, Skylar Killough-Wilhelm is going to NCAA Nationals:

