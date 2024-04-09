Tuesday Dots: Kick It Into Gear

Football Dots
- Andy Yamashita of the Seattle Times writes about the commitment of CJ Wallace, the #4 ranked kicker in the 2026 class.
- As Michael Penix Jr. becomes a hot name before the NFL draft, it seems like coaches are higher on him that scouts.
- Roger Rosengarten is climbing up draft boards, too:
#Eagles also had a formal meeting with Roger Rosengarten at the NFL— Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) April 9, 2024
Combine and Jeff Stoutland was present https://t.co/RX4BwrtOeV
- Carson Bruener could finally be a full time starter and even captain on this year’s defense:
West Coast Spotlight:— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) April 8, 2024
Carson Bruener - UW LB (6-2 226)
- 201 career tackles, 8.5 TFL, 3 FF, 2 Int
pic.twitter.com/ZsPS2PQNuY
Husky Athletics Dots
- A walk off home run secured the 3-0 victory for Husky Softball:
DUBS UP #MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/wCltIf0ca5— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) April 9, 2024
- Still clinging to a top-10 ranking in the polls:
6️⃣ #Pac12SB teams crack the Top 25 in this week's USA Today / NFCA Coaches Poll— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) April 9, 2024
️ Tickets to the Pac-12 Tournament are available at https://t.co/1WwlebKeSu pic.twitter.com/iRhMq4jmzF
- After her performance in the California Regional, Skylar Killough-Wilhelm is going to NCAA Nationals:
MOMENT OF THE WEEK— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) April 8, 2024
Skylar Killough-Wilhelm and Emily Innes tied for first on floor with a 9.950 to become NCAA California Regional Floor Co-Champions! #GoHuskies x #WinWithin pic.twitter.com/JYhYRX5SxX
’ - ’ @SkylarKillough will be competing in the all-around in Fort Worth, Texas next week at NCAA Nationals for the first time in her career #GoHuskies x #WinWithin pic.twitter.com/shiXjCVszU— Washington Gymnastics (@UWGymnastics) April 8, 2024
