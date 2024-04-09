NFL Draft Profile: QB Michael Penix Jr.

Husky quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is getting ready for the NFL draft after 2 electrifying seasons at Washington, which followed 4 injury plagued campaigns at Indiana. Penix is one of the 2024 draft’s most intriguing prospects, and this guide will help you familiarize yourself with UW’s signal caller!

The Basics

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 213 Lbs

40-yard dash (Pro Day): 4.51-4.57 seconds

Vertical Jump (Pro Day): 36.5”

Hand Size: 10.5 inches

Recruitment

Coming out of Tampa Bay Tech High School in Florida, where he also excelled as a basketball player, Penix originally committed to the Tennessee Volunteers and former head coach Butch Jones, but he reopened his recruitment after Jones was fired and replaced by Jeremy Pruitt. Ultimately committing to Indiana, Penix also fielded offers from Florida State, Oregon, Arizona, Rutgers and South Florida, among other schools. He ranked as a three-star recruit, the 21st ranked pro-style QB nationally in the class of 2018 per 247 Sports.

College Career

Beginning his career as a true freshman, Penix appeared in 3 games before an ACL tear ended his season. Named the starter for the Hoosiers in his sophomore season, Penix completed 69% of his passes for 1394 yards, 10 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, while also rushing for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns. His season was cut short after 6 games due to a separated AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder.

In 2020, Penix emphatically announced his arrival on a national stage, leading the Hoosiers to an upset win over #8 Penn State on a last second dive for the pylon. Through the rest of the 2020 season, Penix showed flashes of the brilliance he would fully show while at Washington, but an ACL tear would end his season after 6 games. He finished the campaign with 1645 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Despite not being medically cleared to return, Penix started 5 games for the Hoosiers in 2021, throwing for 939 yards, 4 touchdowns and 7 interceptions before suffering a separated AC joint, this time in his throwing shoulder. With Indiana’s offense struggling with or without Penix, he opted to enter the transfer portal for his final 2 years of eligibility.

On December 14th, 2021, Penix committed to the new staff at Washington, which featured his one-time offensive coordinator at Indiana, Kalen DeBoer, as the head coach. With this connection, Penix began a 2-year run that established him as one of the premier quarterbacks in all of college football.

In 2022 Penix stayed healthy and threw for 4,641 yards, 31 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, while starting all 13 games for the Huskies. During this season, Penix posted the top 2 single game passing performances in Washington history (516 yards vs. Arizona and 485 yards against Washington State). For this performance, he was awarded Comeback Player of the Year by the Associated Press, finishing 8th in Heisman voting.

He elected to come back for his final season in 2023, in part to try to win a national title with an offensive corps all following his lead by returning. He came about as close as you can come by throwing for 4,903 yards (which led the nation), 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while leading the Huskies to the CFP National Championship, where they would fall to Michigan. All told, Penix took home the Maxwell Award, was a First Team All-American and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Strengths

The biggest strength for Penix is his arm strength and accuracy on deep balls. He not only possesses supreme arm strength, but also the confidence and trust in his receivers to fit passes in tight windows from long range.

His throws also have great velocity regardless of range. His hand size also means he will not fumble if he gets sacked. Penix also demonstrated a great command of the Huskies’ offense, which was a very QB friendly system. This allowed him to make adjustments at the line to pass protection which mitigated the pass rush. During his time at Washington Penix was consistently among the national leaders in fewest times getting sacked. The offensive line for the Huskies was good but Penix also finished highly in how few of his pressures turned into sacks as he consistently got the ball out just in time.

Though he wasn’t asked to run a lot at Washington, he proved a capable runner when he asked, both at Indiana and Washington, rushing for 13 touchdowns all told. That ability to move his feet also serves him well in the pocket, as he can step up and reset his feet with ease. Penix is also very athletic for a QB, posting a 40 yard dash time of between 4.51-4.57 and a vertical jump of 36.5”. Both metrics are between the 90th and 95th percentile at the position.

Weaknesses

Let’s start with the obvious, the injury history. The UW offensive line did a great job keeping Penix upright at UW, allowing 11 sacks in 2 seasons total. In the NFL, that’s no guarantee, and even with a clean bill of health from multiple medical professionals, this has still kept teams away from Penix. It’s something he has no control over, however. He may have a big arm, and the confidence to let it fly, but sometimes that confidence leads to him overthrowing his targets. His release is somewhat slow, which could be a hurdle for him to overcome at the pro level, which features faster defenses.

There are also some concerns about whether Penix’s success at Washington was due to the prolific amount of offensive talent surrounding him. All 3 of the Huskies’ top receivers are expected to be drafted in the first 3 rounds including Rome Odunze who will almost certainly be a top-ten pick. There’s no question that Penix put a lot of faith in those receivers to make contested catches but it’s unclear whether Penix would have still made those throws with a less prodigious pass catching unit on the receiving end.

Draft Stock

According to our Mock Draft Tracker, Penix is projected anywhere from 13th to 44th in the draft.

Player Comparison

According to his profile on NFL.com, Penix has been compared to Tua Tagovailoa, with an athletic profile similar to former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, according to mockdraftable.com.