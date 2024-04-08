Washington picked up another early commitment for the class of 2026 this morning when kicker C.J Wallace announced for the Huskies. He is one of the top rated kickers in the country out of powerhouse St. John Bosco HS in Bellflower, California.

Wallace was on campus this weekend for an unofficial visit and opted to go ahead and make a verbal commitment to the coaching staff while he was in Seattle. Kicker rankings are always a bit difficult to parse but Chris Sailer is generally viewed as one of the premier resources for kicker and punter ratings. Sailer has Wallace listed as the #4 kicker in the country for 2026 right now and a 4.5-star kicking prospect which translates in his grading system to “FCS Freshman Year Starter, Scholarship pick or FBS PWO”.

The Huskies appear set for this year and next at the kicker spot with Grady Gross who took over this past fall as the full-time kicker and was placed on scholarship partway through the season. That means that 2026 is the first time that Washington would be looking for a new kicker and it appears that the coaching staff feels that Wallace can be expected to step in and take that job on as a freshman.

Wallace joined Oregon RB Ansu Sanoe, who committed to the Huskies last week and was also on campus this weekend, as the first commits in the class of 2026. The Huskies currently have 3 players committed in the class of 2025 but will look to add plenty more over the next few months.