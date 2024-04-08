Monday Dots: Pac It Up, Pac It In

Roll it out, roll it in

Here we go down the road again

Drifter’s Dots is a drifter’s wife

Don’t say I didn’t tell you so

The Pac-12 may no longer be a going concern, at least as far as football is concerned, but Jon Wilner still provides updates for the west coast programs. He answers mailbag questions, including why the Super League idea is likely a non-starter. He also provided a recruiting update, noting that UW has been heating up on the recruiting trail and closing the gap to USC among the top west coast classes.

Speaking of the Pac-12 disintegration, Wilner also outlines some of the developments in the fallout. He explains that the financial obligations to Washington State and Oregon State might stretch beyond the agreed $65 million. With legal fees and lawsuit damages, the price tag could go even higher.

Closer to home, Christian Caple spoke to some of the Huskies who stayed in Seattle during the programmatic chaos that followed the surprise coaching change. Caple spoke to Carson Bruener and Kam Fabiculanan, who both talked about the opportunity to leave more of a lasting legacy in Seattle.

Dawgman has a summary of some of the key takeaways from the end of Week 1 of Husky Spring Practice. The format itself was a big change, as Jedd Fisch opened up more practices to the fans than did the previous staff. Additionally, several of the new faces, including Drew Azzopardi, Jonah Coleman, and Demond Williams all turned heads.

Husky Softball dropped two to the Oregon Ducks over the weekend, giving them their first series loss of the year. The Saturday loss stings after the Dawgs fought back from down 4-0 to tie it at 4, then from down 9-4 to pull within a single run before the Ducks slammed the door.

Early Saturday morning, @UW_Rowing won both of its races in the Husky Open | via @Adam_Amster https://t.co/ZElvuf91oV — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) April 8, 2024

-



Congrats to Emily Innes for tying for on floor at the California Regional with a 9️⃣.9️⃣5️⃣0️⃣!!#GoHuskies x #WinWithin pic.twitter.com/h5QL1Ui0sR — Washington Gymnastics (@UWGymnastics) April 8, 2024

One interesting thing I've picked up on making calls this week: Coaches seem to be higher than scouts on Washington QB Michael Penix, in general. Some have him ahead of the presumed top guys (excluding Caleb Williams). — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 6, 2024