Washington started off conference play with a string of 2-1 series in which they won the first pair and lost the last game. Last weekend the Huskies finally got their first sweep at home against Oregon State. But unfortunately they followed it up with their first series loss of the season as Oregon took advantage of several big innings while some late Husky rally attempts came up just short.

Friday Night, 8-3 W

Washington’s offense didn’t get out to a hot start like they have in so many recent contests. Neither team put a run on the board in the first 2 innings although Oregon came the closest. Ruby Meylan issued a walk with 2 outs in the bottom of the 1st and a double put runners on 2nd and 3rd. But a fly out to right field ended the threat.

The Huskies got their first hit of the night in emphatic fashion as Sidney Stewart led off the 3rd with a homer to left that bounced off the foul pole in left for a 1-0 lead. The next 2 batters got out and it seemed with 2 outs and no one on base that the inning might fizzle with just the 1 run.

But no. The next 6 batters all reached base starting with an Avery Hobson full-count walk. Rylee Holtorf doubled to put a pair of runners in scoring position and Alana Johnson brought home Hobson on an infield single to the hole at shortstop. Celis added another run on a single to right field, scoring Holtorf to bring up Olivia Johnson with a pair of runners on. Oregon made the mistake of pitching to Ojo and she made them pay with a 3-run bomb that broke open the game with a 6-0 UW lead.

Neither team got anything going on offense until the bottom of the 4th. That’s when Meylan again started to struggle with her control. She walked 3 batters including a pair with 2 outs and the latter coming with the bases loaded. Sidne Peters came on in relief for Meylan with 2 outs and the bases juiced and immediately gave up a single which scored 2. But she came back to strike out the next batter and keep UW on top at 6-3.

Washington tacked on another run in the top of the 5th with Ojo once again delivering the key hit. Holtorf singled to lead off the inning and advanced to 2nd on a sac bunt. Ojo came up with 2 outs and knocked a single back up the middle to score Holtorf from 2nd base for the 7-3 lead.

Peters mowed down the Ducks 1-2-3 in consecutive innings to head to the 7th with the same score when Holtorf kept up her hot hitting. Washington got their 2nd leadoff homer of the game as Holtorf drove the 2-0 pitch out deep to left-center field. That gave the Dawgs an 8-3 cushion entering the final frame. Oregon made a bit of a rally with runners on 1st and 2nd with no one out but Peters retired the final 3 batters in order to preserve the win.

Meylan walked 5 batters in 3.2 innings and was charged with 3 runs although 2 came to score after she was taken out. Sidne Peters came in allowing 2 singles in 3.1 innings to get the win. Holtorf and Johnson each went 3/4 at the plate with a HR though Holtorf had 3 R and 1 RBI and Johnson had 1 R and 4 RBI.

Saturday Night, 8-9 L

The timing was off on this one from the jump as the game started late due to a rain delay. Washington went down 1-2-3 in the 1st inning but Oregon took advantage. The very first Duck batter reached base on a throwing error and immediately advanced to second. A single put two runners on and then a double brought both home. The 2nd run was initially called an out but overturned on review as catcher obstruction. Things went from bad to worse as the next batter homered and Oregon had a 4-0 lead right away.

Washington fought back right away. Kinsey Fiedler reached base on a bunt single and advanced to third on an Ojo double. Brooke Nelson decided to bring them in the easy way as she hit a 3-run bomb on a moonshot to center field to close UW to back within 1 run. The rally continued as the next 2 batters both reached base on walks and Avery Hobson hit one down the left field line that scored Stewart from 2nd base who barely slid in ahead of the tag to tie the game at 4-4.

Unfortunately, Oregon had enough of 4-run innings and put up a 5 spot in the bottom of the 2nd. Lopez retired each of the first 2 batters before an epic 2-out rally by Oregon. The Ducks hit 3 home runs in the span of 4 batters to go up 9-4. Each of the first 2 were hit against Lopez but Brooke Nelson came in to pitch and gave up a 2-run shot to the first batter she faced.

The ball continued to fly out of the park in Eugene as Alana Johnson answered with a leadoff homer the next inning to make it a 9-5 game but Washington couldn’t do any more damage. Neither team could get anything done in the 4th before Brooke Nelson hit her 2nd bomb of the game in the 5th for another solo shot that made it 9-6.

Washington’s attempts to claw back in it continued in the 6th while Nelson’s pitching kept the Ducks scoreless and gave them a shot. Rylee Holtorf hit a leadoff double, advanced to 3rd on an error that put Hobson on 2nd and then scored on a sac fly. Hobson tagged up on the sac fly and then came home herself on a wild pitch to make it a 9-8 game. A 2-out walk by Celis and single by Ojo brought up Nelson with a pair of runners in scoring position after she had already homered twice. Oregon intentionally walked her and unfortunately the move paid off as Stewart grounded out to 3rd and the Huskies stranded the bases loaded.

Holtorf reached base on a walk in the top of the 7th but that was all that Washington could manage and they ultimately fell 9-8.

Lopez was charged with 8 runs (6 earned) in 1.2 innings while Brooke Nelson had a monster day with 1 run in 4.1 innings on the mound plus 2/3 with 2 HR and 4 RBI at the plate plus an IBB.

Sunday Afternoon, 4-6 L

Washington opened up an early lead as Alana Johnson hit one over the fence in right field to score Rylee Holtorf who worked a leadoff walk. The 2-run bomb gave the Dawgs a 2-0 lead before Oregon stepped up to the plate. The Huskies added on in the 2nd as a Celis walk was followed up by a pair of singles that allowed her to make it home and put UW up 3-0.

Ruby Meylan managed to protect the early lead for a while despite Oregon having chances. A leadoff single ended up getting gunned down at the plate in the 1st to keep the Ducks off the board. A walk and a single resulted in a pair of Ducks left on base in the 2nd. Oregon managed another pair of singles in the 3rd but were once again left scoreless in part due to the leadoff batter getting caught trying to steal 2nd. In the 4th Oregon hit a 1-out double but Meylan didn’t allow them to get any further.

Things fell apart in the 5th though. A leadoff double started the problems and an error on Holtorf put 2 on with 0 out. Meylan forced a ground out and got a strikeout and it looked like she may potentially avoid disaster yet again. But a hit batter loaded the bases and the next Oregon player hit a bases clearing double that tied the game at 3. Meylan continued to get pounded as another double followed by a home run meant that Oregon suddenly had a 6-3 lead before Meylan was pulled in favor of Peters.

It looked like Washington would be able to potentially tie it back up as well as the Dawgs loaded the bases with one out. A Celis single was followed by a Stewart double and a Glab walk to get the Dawgs in position for Rylee Holtorf. But Rylee struck out and so did Avery Hobson meaning the Huskies left 3 on base trailing by 3 runs.

Sidne Peters did her part with 1.1 scoreless innings to force a last chance Husky rally in the 7th. Brooke Nelson hit a leadoff single and was still on 1st base after the next 2 batters each got out. Washington put on a 2-out rally with an Ojo single and a Celis walk to load the bases. Sidney Stewart added an RBI single that brought home Nelson and left the bases still loaded for Giselle Alvarez in a 6-4 game. Unfortunately, she couldn’t get the job done and a ground out to the shortstop saw the Dawgs lose consecutive games for the first time this season while stranding the bases juiced in back-to-back innings.