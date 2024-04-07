Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Host A Transfer Defensive Lineman & More Notes

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Huskies had 3 practices this last week and also hosted their coaches camp. The Huskies also hosted a few prospects this weekend.

The primary visitor this weekend was transfer defensive lineman Phillip Bildi from Indiana came to UW on a visit. The Huskies could definitely use another big-time transfer on the defensive line and Bildi would fit the bill. Listed at 6’3” and around 295 pounds, Bildi had 20 tackles last year. It sounds like Bildi is going to take a couple more visits, but if the Huskies can get him to commit they stand a good chance to get him.

Also up on a visit this last weekend was 4 star 2025 linebacker Mark Iheanachor from Narbonne HS, CA. Rated as the 32nd best linebacker in the 2025 class, Iheanachor holds offers from Georgia, Florida State, Clemson, and UW. The Huskies are looking at adding a couple of linebackers in the 2025 claaa and Iheanachor would be a good fit in the defense.

Locally there were a couple of visitors in town this last week. 3 star offensive lineman Demetri Manning from Bellevue HS, WA was in town. The Huskies haven’t re-offered Manning yet, but they are evaluating him to see if he would be a fit with the team. Also in town was 4 star linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale from Bethel HS, WA. Rainey-Sale de-committed from UW after Coach Deboer left but he is heavily interested in UW still and has set an official visit to UW for the weekend of June 7th.

Over the next couple of weeks the Huskies will continue to host prospects and we will mention those here. That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.