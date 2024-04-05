 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Hold the Line

Washington continued spring ball with 7 healthy scholarship offensive linemen

By Max Vrooman
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

  • Good news if you, like me, live north of Seattle and have had to drive to the Northgate P&R first to get to games. They’ve now announced that the light rail will open up to Lynnwood beginning just in time for this upcoming fall’s football opener against Weber State.

Basketball Dots

Softball Dots

  • The Seattle Times wrote about Kinsey Fiedler who has had a breakout season at the plate this season to help propel the Huskies to a top-ten national ranking.
  • Washington has a trio of games on the road against #22 Oregon this weekend, all of which will air on the Pac-12 Network.

-Friday 4/5, 7:00p PT

-Saturday 4/6, 5:00p PT

-Sunday 4/7, 12:00p PT

