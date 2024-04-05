Friday Dots: Hold the Line

Football Dots
- Christian Caple gives his recap of the 2nd day of spring practices with a focus on the O-line after speaking with current starting LT Drew Azzopardi and C Zach Henning.
- Mike Vorel is no longer on the Husky beat but still writing Husky football stories. This time profiling new DC Steve Belichick who is, not for the first time in his career, being asked to do a job he hasn’t done before. It has worked out okay in the past.
- Vorel’s successor, Andy Yamashita, writes about the challenges facing a Husky offensive line that will look almost completely different from the unit that won the Joe Moore award last year.
- There are a pair of Husky podcasts for your morning or evening commute today. Christian Caple and Danny O’Neil have the latest episode of Say Who, Say Pod going over the beginning of practices while Dawgman Radio gives their recap of the 2nd practice yesterday.
- Washington got on the board for 2026 with a commitment from RB Ansu Sanoe out of Lake Oswego, OR. It’s early in the recruiting cycle but Sanoe is currently rated by 247 Sports as the top prospect in the state of Oregon and top-100 overall.
AG2G 1000% COMMITED☔️☔️ #godawgs @CoachJeddFisch @ScottieGraham pic.twitter.com/Da7rh2bg1c— Ansu Sanoe 2026 (4⭐️ATH) (@Ansusanoe4) April 4, 2024
- Good news if you, like me, live north of Seattle and have had to drive to the Northgate P&R first to get to games. They’ve now announced that the light rail will open up to Lynnwood beginning just in time for this upcoming fall’s football opener against Weber State.
JUST IN: Sound Transit will open the Link light rail 1 Line extension to Lynnwood on Aug. 30. https://t.co/PxEikTCbyM pic.twitter.com/hsU8odzmeK— Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) April 4, 2024
Basketball Dots
- On3 has put in a prediction for Washington to land Oklahoma PG transfer Milos Uzan. He has 2 years of eligibility remaining after averaging 9.0 pts and 4.4 ast per game during his sophomore season.
- 2024 CG Cash Chavis decommitted from Washington following the coaching change but said he is still considering a return to UW along with interest from Oregon State, Mississippi State, Memphis, and Clemson.
Softball Dots
- The Seattle Times wrote about Kinsey Fiedler who has had a breakout season at the plate this season to help propel the Huskies to a top-ten national ranking.
- Washington has a trio of games on the road against #22 Oregon this weekend, all of which will air on the Pac-12 Network.
-Friday 4/5, 7:00p PT
-Saturday 4/6, 5:00p PT
-Sunday 4/7, 12:00p PT
PREVIEW | No. 9 Washington travels to Eugene for a Top 25 matchup at No. 22 Oregon before hosting Seattle U on Monday— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) April 4, 2024
>> https://t.co/4RvGVTZIzH#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/gmWQzfjGeV
