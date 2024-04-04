Woof: Huskies Land 4-Star 2026 Prospect

Happy Thursday Husky fans. The Huskies got some good news today when 4-star 2026 athlete Ansu Sanoe from Lakeridge HS, OR committed to UW. Sanoe, who is the first 2026 commit for the Huskies, chose UW over offers from Georgia, Miami, Oregon State, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. Listed at 6’1” and around 210 pounds Sanoe can play linebacker or running back (with the ability to play both). 247 Sports has Sanoe rated as the 98th best player in the country and best player in Oregon in the 2026 class.

The Husky coaches have made it clear they are being aggressive on the recruiting trail and landing a player like Sanoe sends a massive message that UW can compete and beat the best teams for local recruits. Sanoe will enroll early at UW after his senior season.

That is all for now and Husky fans please welcome Ansu to Montlake.