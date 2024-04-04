Thursday Dots: Husky Giving Day

I believe in a thing called dots / Just listen to the rhythm of my QWERTY keyboard. I believe we can make it now / because it’s already way too late in the day for me to be hitting “publish” on dots and if I didn’t do it now that would be awkward.

I believe in a thing called doooooooots:

they’ve been playing the poor card to explain things since the beginning of the sport https://t.co/1HHPUz5kO0 — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) April 3, 2024

But wait, we’re not done with contrived competitions for college sports!

Setting aside how much this concept sucks for a second...how does Fox think they'll get around the fact that P4ish teams don't WANT to play in a second-rate tournament? They can't profitably pay the players enough to not portal during that time period. Same problems NIT had! https://t.co/gxaxHgrKmQ — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) April 3, 2024

Football started spring practice and Andy Yamashita’s covering it for his first season at the Seattle Times.

A look at the quarterbacks. pic.twitter.com/q1X4RQbCpK — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) April 4, 2024

At UW's Pro Day last week, Penix mentioned scheduled visits with the Falcons, Raiders, Broncos, Steelers and Giants. https://t.co/CDkQWEvXTU — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) April 3, 2024

And last but definitely not least, it’s Husky Giving Day:

Today's the day!



Click the link below to learn more about #HuskyGivingDay and how to support UW softball!



>> https://t.co/5KW2hQK6UZ#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/c53AwOfT9S — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) April 4, 2024

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.