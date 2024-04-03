Woof: Washington Picks up Rice SG Transfer

Washington picked up their first commitment under new head coach Danny Sprinkle today when Rice transfer SG Mekhi Mason announced his pledge to the Huskies. Mason averaged 14 points per game last season as a true sophomore and will have 2 years of eligibility remaining.

Mason was listed at 6’2 coming out of HS in Gilbert, AZ at Compass Prep and had no other reported offers other than Rice. He’s now listed at 6’5 on the Rice roster so either there’s some creative measurement or Mason grew a few inches relatively late. He started in all 63 games that he played with the Owls as a SG/SF wing player. 247 Sports now has Mason rated as a 4-star the #31 overall transfer in the portal so far while Evan Miyakawa’s more analytically inclined system sees Mason as the #235 player in the portal right now and a 3-star addition.

As a true freshman, Mason averaged 9.9 points and 1.9 assists per game on 38.4% 3-point shooting and won AAC freshman of the week 4 times during the season. He was named to the AAC all-freshman team at the end of the season. During his sophomore year he took on increased ball handling responsibilities and saw both his points and assists per game go up to 14.0 and 2.8 respectively while his shooting efficiency dipped a bit.

The addition of Mason adds a little bit of stability to a Husky roster that is still very much in flux. Pac-12 6th man of the year and PG Koren Johnson is still in the transfer portal with a potential return to Washington among his options. Also in the portal is Husky SG Nate Calmese who somewhat ironically is also from Gilbert AZ and graduated the same year as Mason albeit at a different school. Top PG recruit Zoom Diallo (who played last night in the McDonald’s All-American Game) is still nominally committed to Washington but has yet to meet in person with Coach Sprinkle and could opt to open up his recruitment.

One thing that Mekhi Mason should be able to add right away is shooting. He has made 36.3% of his career attempts from deep on over 230 tries. In both of his season in college he shot over 40% on open catch and shoot jumpers. When Mason is in an off ball role and has space to fire away then he is an above average shooter.

The problem is that so far in his career he has struggled to add value in many other aspects. Synergy Sports tracking data has Mason shooting just 17% on runners for his career and a below average finisher at the rim. If a defense manages to run him off the 3-point line then he hasn’t shown the ability to punish them with his shot making.

At least Mason is willing to be physical and drew 4.7 fouls per 40 minutes last season which would’ve ranked 2nd on Washington last year behind only Keion Brooks Jr. Mason is solid once at the line making almost exactly 2/3rds of his career FT attempts but that number is still below what you’d like for an above average 3-point shooter. He only got to do it about 8% of the time for Rice but Mason shot 78% on cuts to the basket (93rd percentile) so a better structured offense that is able to get him the ball with a head of steam will help his numbers a lot.

It’s unlikely that Mason will ever turn into a true point guard option but he has made progress as a ball handler. As a freshman he had an assist rate of 10.8 and a turnover rate of 20.6. In his second season the assist rate nearly doubled to 19.7 and the turnover rate went down to 16.6. Incremental progress in both aspects would help him become a true secondary ball handler.

There are question marks on the defensive end. His block and steal rates are both below average for a shooting guard with decent size. Rice’s defense was atrocious last season (294th nationally) and it’s hard to pin that all on Mason. Again using Synergy data, Mason had the most possessions on the team where he was the nearest defender and ranked in the 19th percentile nationally allowing opponents to score 0.98 points per possession.

Those numbers could be interpreted multiple ways. Either Mason was constantly being picked on by opposing offenses or the Rice coaching staff though Mason was their best option and so consistently picked him to guard the best guard on the opposing team. Regardless, it’s probably not a reasonable expectation for him to come in as a defensive stopper although he’ll certainly have better defensive players around him than he had at Rice.

This past season Rice played 11 games against teams that finished in the top-100 of KenPom including non-con games against tournament teams Houston, Texas, and New Mexico plus Indiana State who made the NIT Finals. That’s a decent sample size against teams of the caliber that UW will face in conference play next year. Mason’s averages in those games were: 11.2 pts, 1.9 ast, 3.6 reb, 2.5 TOs on 39% 2pt, 42% 3pt, 59% FT shooting percentages.

It’s too early to really be able to say what Mason’s role will be on this team given the roster situation. At a minimum he should be able to provide a three-point specialist off the bench who can step in as a secondary ball handler where necessary. I’m sure the coaching staff is hoping that he can also step in and be a starting shooting guard if necessary as they continue to build out the rest of the roster and prepare for the transition to the Big Ten.

Welcome, Mekhi!