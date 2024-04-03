Weekly Roundtable: Most Excited to See

With Spring Practice starting today, the question is pretty simple. Which returner and which new addition to the roster are you most excited to see in action this spring?

*****

Max Vrooman- For my returner I’m going to go with Denzel Boston. All of last offseason we kept hearing that Boston was breaking out in a big way and was the next big receiver ready to take over once the trio of Odunze, Polk, and McMillan left for the draft. Then the season started and McMillan got hurt and Giles Jackson and Germie Bernard both missed some time and yet we hardly saw Boston on the field. That’s in part because Boston himself got hurt for a few games and also I’m sure because he was nominally the backup to Rome Odunze who never missed time even though he broke a rib and had a collapsed lung. Now though there’s a clear opening for Boston to start opposite Cal transfer Jeremiah Hunter and it would be awesome if he lives up to the hype we heard last August even with a new offensive system.

For the newbie I’m going with true freshman QB Demond Williams Jr. The Huskies haven’t had a true dual threat quarterback contend for serious playing time since the days of Cyler Miles. And even he wasn’t nearly as dynamic as Williams appears to be. Now Williams if everything goes well isn’t going to contend for serious playing time. The hope is that grad transfer Will Rogers very much looks like the seasoned starter and takes every snap outside of garbage time to lead the Huskies to a lot of wins. And Williams will be competing with fellow true freshman Demaricus Davis who is just as highly rated of a prospect. Still, there’s just an extra level of excitement involved when you have a truly dynamic athlete at QB and it would be a lot of fun if he stood out from day one.

My honorable mentions go to Zach Durfee and Sebastian Valdez. Each will be extremely important pieces replacing talent along the defensive front but given UW’s O-line situation this spring I don’t think that their performance is really going to tell us much of anything.

*

Mark Schafer- For my returner, I am looking forward to seeing how Carson Bruener develops under new defensive coordinator Steve Belichick. Bruener has always been a high motor guy who has delivered some great tackles ever since he kind of broke out in 2021. With tackling issues for pretty much the past five seasons, it should be interesting to see whether or not the new staff irons them out in year 1, or if it’s more of the same.

For the new guys, I’m agreeing with Max in going with Demond Williams. When you have a guy with that skillset, one would hope that there would be a concerted effort to get him involved in some way in the offense but maybe with a year behind the SEC’s career passing leader, he can develop into a great future quarterback as he already has the tools, and maybe lead the Huskies in his sophomore year and beyond.

My honorable mentions go to Denzel Boston and Sebastian Valdez. With Boston, we all saw the reports coming out of fall camp last year but playing time for him never really materialized. I would hope he carries that excellent fall camp performance into the spring and beyond. Valdez comes in at an extremely important time with the o-line almost completely shuffled from last year and will be an important future piece, but the word is out on how much he’ll play year 1.

*

Kirk DeGrasse- Boston is a good pick for returning players given the need for guys to step up to fill the shoes of Odunze, Polk, McMillan and Bernard as well as his high upside.

Just to add another name into the conversation I’ll say Cam Davis. I know the expectation is that Jonah Coleman will be the featured back here after a strong his strong season last year under this staff at Arizona, and that likely proves true. But Davis is a guy with a lot of potential that was slated to be last season’s featured back before another injury sidelined him. If he can catch a break and stay relatively healthy this season, I think he’s a guy that could emerge as an important cog in the offense to supplement Coleman. It should be noted that of the 321 rushing attempts by backs last year at Arizona, Coleman accounted for 128 of them while DJ Williams had 85 and Michael Wiley had 70, so there may well be plenty of opportunity for another back to see significant snaps. As a guy in his last year of eligibility and plenty of motivation to show out if he can avoid injury, I think Cam is someone that could end up as a key player on the offensive side, and if he’s ready to go this spring I expect him to make his case as the #1 back.

For newcomers the easy answer is Will Rogers. Quarterback is the single most important position on any football team, and with all the turnover on the roster the grad transfer has quickly become the team leader you would hope for from that position. He did well in Mike Leach’s pure Air Raid scheme and then seemed to take a step back last season under Zach Arnett’s more traditional scheme, so all eyes will be on how Rogers adapts to Fisch’s offense. Given how lethal the Huskies were on the offensive side of the ball the last two seasons under Michael Penix and in the Kalen DeBoer/Ryan Grubb offense, the pressure will be intense on Rogers and Fisch. A drop-off on the offensive side is probably inevitable compared to the historic production of the Penix era; can Rogers ensure that any such drop-off is minimal? How quickly can he establish a rapport with a relatively green WR group (outside of newcomer Jeremiah Hunter).

Honorable mentions to Jacob Bandes among returning players and the aforementioned Hunter among the newcomers. Can Bandes take that big step forward to match his recruiting hype and become an effective anchor in the middle of the defensive line? Can Hunter be that reliable target for Rogers that gives this offense a pass-catch combo that can be counted on to keep the chains moving?

*

Max Vrooman- I don’t have either of your picks particularly close to my list, Kirk. The main thing with Cam is that I wasn’t expecting him to be healthy yet as of this spring. The past coaching staff never officially stated what the knee injury was but I’m assuming that if it was significant enough for them to instantly rule him out for the year back at the beginning of August that he also wouldn’t be 100% by the beginning of April. If Davis looks like he’s full speed or close to it then I understand that pick.

For Rogers, I just feel like I largely know what his general level of play is and/or it isn’t really a competition for the starting spot. It’s obvious that Rogers’ play will dictate whether UW can bounce back to be a well above average team right away this season under Fisch but I also don’t know that we’ll be able to tell whether he’s a complete bust or going to be a star based on spring practices. Even Michael Penix Jr. was only kind of fine by most observer’s eyes leading up to his first season at Washington.

Bandes I like as an honorable mention but again, if he or any other member of the D-line looks dominant, I’m going to have a hard time believing it’s because they would similarly overwhelm B1G OLs versus ours is just so depleted right now.

*

Kirk DeGrasse- Fair enough. I might be over-optimistic on the timeline for Davis to return to full practice, so that might make my nomination look pretty stupid in a few weeks if he’s not practicing or is seriously limited. But if he’s ready to go, I think he’s the kind of player that might surprise folks and have a very strong final season. I expect Coleman to be the top guy given his productions last season and familiarity with this coaching staff, but I also think Davis has the kind of ability - if healthy (which has been the biggest issue in his career) - to be an impact player in this offense. As much as anything, if he’s healthy and practicing I want to see if he picks up where he left off last off-season when he was the #1 RB before the knee injury.

Rogers is a known quantity in a lot of ways, but as I noted above regarding different offensive schemes, he’s also a question mark. Is he just a guy that put up big numbers in a Leach offense (as basically all his starting quarterbacks did) but is revealed as average at best in a more traditional offensive approach? Can he quickly adapt to this scheme and make connections with what is pretty much a bunch of strangers playing for coaches that are new to most of them? Given the massive shoes to fill, it’s going to be fascinating to watch.

Bandes is a wildcard, but he does fit the profile of that kind of player that struggles for multiple seasons to make an impact and/or live up to recruiting hype, then flips a switch (whether it be changes off the field, in strength & conditioning or just clicking with a new set of coaches) to seemingly come out of nowhere to be a key player. I’m not saying that’s going to be him for sure, but there are hints that perhaps he’s a guy that shows he’s flipped that proverbial switch and takes a big step forward in performance. (edited)