Wednesday Dots: We’re Back

Spring football is here, and more for your Wednesday

By MarkSchafer83
NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning, welcome to the Dots for Wednesday. The start of spring practice means WE ARE OFFICIALLY BACK!

Football Dots

  • On the administration front, John Canzano says that UW President Ana Marie Cauce could soon step down from her post:
  • Defensive lineman Phillip Blidi stops by UW this weekend for his recruiting visit:
  • Today, we get started (great song choice by the social team):
  • Class of 2025 linebacker Zaydarius Raney-Sale released his schedule of visits yesterday. We’ll see if the Huskies can secure his commitment again:

Basketball Dots

  • Christian Caple has a fantastic article on new Husky basketball coach Danny Sprinkle, his father Bill, and how the Sprinkle name is written into the fabric of Seattle ($$$).

Athletics Dots

  • The Gymdawgs head to regionals in Berkeley on Friday:
  • The Daily has an article about UW Softball’s Jillian Celis, who has found her groove at UW thanks to assistant coach Victoria Hayward. Read more here.

That’s all for today, so thank you for making Dots part of your morning and as always, go Dawgs!

