Wednesday Dots: We’re Back

Good morning, welcome to the Dots for Wednesday. The start of spring practice means WE ARE OFFICIALLY BACK!

Football Dots

On the administration front, John Canzano says that UW President Ana Marie Cauce could soon step down from her post:

Interesting. John Canzano saying he believes UW president Ana Marie Cauce will be leaving within the next 12 to 18 months. If true, would mean UW will have had a new Conference, FB HC, MBB HC, AD, and Prez within 2 years. https://t.co/4fLACjK623 — UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) April 2, 2024

Defensive lineman Phillip Blidi stops by UW this weekend for his recruiting visit:

Today, we get started (great song choice by the social team):

Class of 2025 linebacker Zaydarius Raney-Sale released his schedule of visits yesterday. We’ll see if the Huskies can secure his commitment again:

Spanaway (Wash.) Bethel linebacker Zaydrius Rainey Sale is setting up his spring official visits, with four of them already locked in https://t.co/G81xuOtm1w pic.twitter.com/nIhwEUfQSF — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) April 2, 2024

Basketball Dots

Christian Caple has a fantastic article on new Husky basketball coach Danny Sprinkle, his father Bill, and how the Sprinkle name is written into the fabric of Seattle ($$$).

Athletics Dots

The Gymdawgs head to regionals in Berkeley on Friday:

The Daily has an article about UW Softball’s Jillian Celis, who has found her groove at UW thanks to assistant coach Victoria Hayward. Read more here.

That’s all for today, so thank you for making Dots part of your morning and as always, go Dawgs!