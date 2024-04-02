 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: What to Watch For

Spring practice begins tomorrow! And more Michael Penix draft hype.

By Jeff Gorman
Spring practice starts tomorrow.

Football Dots

  • Michael Penix Jr. just keeps moving up draft boards:

  • Penix comments on one of his best plays of the season:

  • Kellen Ford, a 3 start TE from Monte Vista, CA confirms his visit:

Softball Dots:

  • After the series sweep over the Oregon State this weekend, some Huskies were recognized:

A Basketball Dot:

