Tuesday Dots: What to Watch For

Spring practice starts tomorrow.
Football Dots
- Christian Caple lists the 12 players he’s most interested to watch during the next month of spring practice.
- Andy Yamashita at the Seattle Times writes about the 5 storylines to monitor during spring practice.
- Michael Penix Jr. just keeps moving up draft boards:
Michael Penix Jr.’s ability to manipulate the line of scrimmage is a key reason why his NFL Draft stock has risen.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 2, 2024
I’m back on @TheHerd today with @ColinCowherd! https://t.co/mZVUcG9zpr pic.twitter.com/KugF0w6BQA
- Penix comments on one of his best plays of the season:
.@themikepenix breaks down one of the most impressive throws from his college career— NFL (@NFL) April 2, 2024
: 2024 #NFLDraft – April 25-27 on NFL Network/ESPN/ABC
: Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/GYDPGRVix5
- Kellen Ford, a 3 start TE from Monte Vista, CA confirms his visit:
☔️ @UW_Football @CoachPaopao pic.twitter.com/y1q1BEm56k— Kellan Ford (@FordKellan) April 2, 2024
Softball Dots:
- After the series sweep over the Oregon State this weekend, some Huskies were recognized:
PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) April 1, 2024
Congrats, Rylee on being named Pac-12 Player of the Week!
>> https://t.co/Tq7DhSCeWJ#MightyAreTheWomen x @ryleeholtorf pic.twitter.com/gTtNEhDItd
PAC-12 FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) April 1, 2024
Congrats, Sidne on being named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week!
>> https://t.co/Tq7DhSCeWJ#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/05n3kYRdkQ
Moment of the Week @UWSoftball with two walk-off wins and a series SWEEP over the weekend!#GoHuskies x #MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/m9KC2N4OPi— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) April 1, 2024
A Basketball Dot:
- Recently fired basketball coach Mike Hopkins was able to reel in one of the top point guards in the country, Zoom Diallo. But with the recent coaching change, he hasn’t said definitively that he’ll be joining the team.
Loading comments...