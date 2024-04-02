Every year as part of my preview coverage for the Washington Men’s Basketball program I put forth my projections for the stat lines of each of the players. Which means it’s always an interesting exercise the following spring to go back and see what I got right and what I got wrong. And trust me, there’s plenty for me to get wrong.

Let’s go player by player and see how reality compared to my projections and try to figure out where the logic failed. If you want to look at my full preseason write-ups to compare, you can find the last edition here which has links to the rest of them.

SG Wesley Yates III (1st year)

Max’s Projected Stats: 6.6 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.3 ast, 0.5 stl, 44.7% 2pt, 35.5% 3pt, 76.4% FT

Actual Stats: Did Not Play

Max’s Preseason Quote:

“At the same time, it’s tough to see how he cracks the starting lineup without an injury to one of the more experienced veterans on the team unless he truly is a draft pick type player from day one...Mike Hopkins has said it’s not 100% that Yates will be available on opening night so it might take until conference play before he fully ramps up to where the coaching staff wants him to be.”

I’m starting off with this one because it helps inform a lot of the other misses at the guard spots. There were rumors floating around the program that Yates had the chance to be one of the best players on the roster this year as an incoming freshman based on how he looked in early workouts. He was battling a foot injury but Jon Rothstein reported that Yates was expected to play in the season opener just a week out. I’ve been notoriously low with my projections for freshmen in the past, wildly underrating Jaylen Nowell and Keyon Menifield. Still, I stuck to my guns on a crowded roster and only had Yates averaging under 7 points per game.

It turns out that foot injury lingered and Yates never saw the court or came particularly close based on how he looked in pre-game shootarounds. If you basically give all of Yates’ minutes and production to Koren Johnson then things look a little better.

PG Koren Johnson (2nd year)

Max’s Projected Stats: 4.3 pts, 0.7 reb, 1.0 ast, 0.6 stl, 44.4% 2pt, 33.3% 3pt, 72.0% FT

Actual Stats: 11.1 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.2 stl, 48.5% 2pt, 37.3% 3pt, 72.2% FT

Max’s Preseason Quote:

“Suddenly it’s unclear where Johnson stands in the rotation. Washington appears to run 10 deep and some guard is going to get left out. I’m hedging my bets with the below projection that Johnson will stay in the rotation but won’t play quite as much as he did last year unless we similarly see multiple injuries to the guards around him.”

Well one of those injuries happened when Yates missed the entire season. And my Johnson projections looked pretty much in line with reality on February 10th. Back then, Koren was averaging 8.5 points per game and had made just 2 of his last 23 attempts from beyond the arc. Then of course he caught fire and looked like one of the best players in the conference down the stretch scoring 17+ points in 7 of UW’s final 8 games on better than 50% 3-point shooting.

There were flashes that Koren had that kind of ability. He did after all score 15 points in consecutive games last year on 7/10 shooting from deep. But the end of the season was by far the most consistent we had ever seen him.

And now we’ll just hope we get to see Koren suit up in a Husky uniform again. He entered the transfer portal prior to Danny Sprinkle’s hire and released a top-5 list that includes a potential return to UW.

SG Nate Calmese (2nd year)

Max’s Projected Stats: 4.5 pts, 1.2 reb, 0.8 ast, 0.4 stl, 40.0% 2pt, 33.8% 3pt, 75.0% FT

Actual Stats: 4.1 pts, 0.6 reb, 0.8 ast, 0.5 stl, 58.6% 2pt, 26.5% 3pt, 62.5% FT

Max’s Preseason Quote:

“I’m projecting Calmese to play a little bit less than Koren right now just by virtue of Johnson being more of a known entity but it wouldn’t be surprising if his offensive game translated to the extent that he carved out a more major role than I’m giving him credit for. At the very least he’ll be a very serviceable bench scoring option with the chance to do more than that.”

Even with the injury to Yates I pretty much nailed this one. Calmese shot better from 2 and worse from 3 than I projected but the overall per-game totals were almost spot on. He ended up appearing in just about half of Washington’s games but had a career high 15 points at Arizona to help keep the Huskies from a catastrophic blowout. But in typical Hopkins roster management fashion, he never saw the court in any of UW’s final 4 games after that. Unsurprisingly, Calmese entered the transfer portal yesterday.

PG Sahvir Wheeler (5th year)

Max’s Projected Stats: 9.4 pts, 2.7 reb, 5.5 ast, 1.0 stl, 47.0% 2pt, 33.3% 3pt, 71.2% FT

Actual Stats: 14.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 6.1 ast, 1.3 stl, 48.6% 2pt, 26.7% 3pt, 64.5% FT

Max’s Preseason Quote:

“The goal for Wheeler is to be just enough of a scoring threat to create space for Brooks, Meah, and Kepnang to have a parade of easy dunks and also kick it out to Moses Wood for open 3’s. There are clear negatives to Wheeler’s game but he’s so good at the one thing the Huskies have never been good at under Mike Hopkins that he has a chance to be a home run addition.”

I got many of the things about Wheeler’s season correct but was a little too heavily influenced by his Kentucky numbers when he was playing on psuedo-all-star teams. Instead, his numbers were almost identical to his sophomore year at Georgia with one fewer assist and one fewer turnover as he gained a little bit of self control with some extra years of experience.

The poor decision making at the end of games likely will end up leaving a bitter taste in many fans’ mouths when they think back on the Wheeler “era” in Seattle. It’s clear though that he was a major part of Washington’s offensive improvements to put up the most efficient scoring totals of Hopkins’ tenure. The Dawgs were 8 points per 100 possessions better on offense with Wheeler on the floor and 6 points per 100 possessions worse on defense with him playing. He was a net positive but there’s a reason Wheeler didn’t merit any all-conference team consideration despite finishing 16th in scoring and 2nd in assists in the Pac-12.

SF Paul Mulcahy (5th year)

Max’s Projected Stats: 6.5 pts, 3.6 reb, 3.1 ast, 1.1 stl, 46.2% 2pt, 35.0% 3pt, 77.6% FT

Actual Stats: 5.5 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.4 ast, 0.8 stl, 51.1% 2pg, 31.2% 3pt, 76.7% FT

Max’s Preseason Quote:

“Washington has had to deal with absences at the guard spot in recent years and rely on freshmen in their stead. The addition of Mulcahy late in the spring helped to ensure that the Huskies have requisite depth this season. It seems unlikely that he is going to be able to have a starting point guard role as he was accustomed to with Rutgers given the presence of Sahvir Wheeler. Still, he should have a place in the starting lineup and will be capable of keeping the offense running whenever Wheeler is on the bench.”

Mulcahy’s move to Washington from Rutgers late in the portal season was the rare move that might have hurt both the team he left and the team he joined. That isn’t totally Mulcahy’s fault. On paper he was a great fit but it didn’t help that he broke his finger early in the year and it made him extremely hesitant to shoot. There were matchups where Mulcahy looked like UW’s best wing defender and the stats back that up. The team was 6 points per possession better on defense when he played. But in the opposite of Sahvir Wheeler, the offense was 8 points per possession worse on offense for a net negative.

Overall, I would say I pretty well nailed the overall totals for Mulcahy.

SF Anthony Holland (5th year)

Max’s Projected Stats: 4.0 pts, 2.2 reb, 0.5 ast, 1.1 stl, 37.5% 2pt, 37.1% 3pt, 75.0% FT

Actual Stats: 2.6 pts, 1.5 reb, 0.2 ast, 0.4 stl, 25.0% 2pt, 36.8% 3pt, 100% FT

Max’s Preseason Quote:

“Realistically [the rotation decision] will be made by injuries but if everyone is healthy then I see Holland perhaps being the odd man out. His shooting is certainly a valuable skill and we may get to the point where he has to play simply because no one else can make an outside shot. But I think the three younger guards all add a little more to the table and that the addition of Mulcahy late in the spring may have taken away Holland’s shot at consistent playing time.”

Holland ended up playing more than I expected but had worse per-game stats because he had such a niche role. 94% of Holland’s shots were 3-pointers this year which was a raise from 81% at Fresno State. Yes, he shot them at an above average rate and that helped the offense while he was on the floor. But Hop seemed to consider Holland to be a defensive stopper and instead the team was a lot worse on that end of the floor when he played. Holland didn’t fall out of the rotation as I thought he might but it seems likely it would’ve happened if Yates had been healthy.

SF Moses Wood (5th year)

Max’s Projected Stats: 10.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.0 ast, 0.7 stl, 52.6% 2pt, 38.0% 3pt, 81.1% FT

Actual Stats: 11.9 pts, 4.5 reb, 0.8 ast, 0.6 stl, 47.8% 2pt, 39.6% 3pt, 87.1% FT

Max’s Preseason Quote:

“I fully expect that Wood is going to start and play heavy minutes for this Husky team. His shooting should be a huge upgrade over recent nominal shooters with size like Hameir Wright and Cole Bajema....I think the roster is a little too deep to project Wood to end up close to the 15 points per game he averaged at Portland.”

This is another one that I feel pretty comfortable saying that I got about as correct as was reasonable possible. He ended up shooting slightly better than I projected which bumped up his scoring by about a point per game. But his role on the team and his overall impact was exactly what I thought it would be. It’s a little bit easier to project for a 5th year grad transfer who has one clear primary strength but it’s still nice to see.

PF Keion Brooks Jr. (5th year)

Max’s Projected Stats: 17.1 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.0 blk, 48.7% 2pt, 32.6% 3pt, 77.8% FT

Actual Stats: 21.1 pts, 6.8 reb, 1.4 ast, 0.8 blk, 53.2% 2pt, 38.0% 3pt, 79.4% FT

Max’s Preseason Quote:

“In an ideal world we’d see Brooks’ stats get slightly worse just because there is more scoring talent on the roster to whom to distribute the ball. Hopkins has preached that Brooks knows he needs to cut down on the turnovers and be better with his shot selection this year. I’m going to project it to happen for now with nearly identical numbers on fewer shots. If the Huskies are to get where they need to go to keep Hopkins around then Brooks will have to be an absolute slam dunk 1st team all-conference player”

It turns out that Brooks made another leap on offense even beyond what I had projected. He shot a career high on 3-pointers by a mile (10% above previous high) as well as a career low in turnover rate. The combination of those 2 factors meant that even though Brooks didn’t see his overall usage go up, he was still able to average 4 more points per game than I expected.

My player model had Brooks and Caleb Love as the 2 best players in the Pac-12 in the preseason. That seemed like a stretch but Love won player of the year and Brooks led the league in scoring. When you have a former 5-star player who stays in college this long, the odds are that they’re going to be really good and that’s exactly what we saw from Brooks. Hopefully he’ll get a shot at the NBA next year and his 3-point shooting improvements prove to have been real.

C Franck Kepnang (4th year)

Max’s Projected Stats: 7.0 pts, 4.6 reb, 0.2 ast, 1.6 blk, 55.6% 2pt, 59.3% FT

Actual Stats: 8.3 pts, 5.9 reb, 0.2 ast, 1.7 blk, 60.0% 2pt, 61.1% FT

Max’s Preseason Quote:

“When Kepnang is healthy and available he should be able to fill in for any moment that Meah is off the court... At the very least Kepnang will be a supreme energy shot blocker and offensive rebounder when on the court but the hope is he can get healthy and continue building off some of the progress we saw early last year.”

I’m starting off the centers with Kepnang for the same reason I started with Yates for the guards/wings. His injury ended up changing the course of the season both for the team and the playing time distribution of the bigs. I ended up being pretty close on Kepnang’s per game numbers albeit underestimating his offensive efficiency and his rebounding a little bit. The problem of course was Kepnang only appeared in 10 games. That wouldn’t have sounded crazy in the preseason except back then you would’ve expected he played the last 10 games of the year, not the first 10 before re-injuring his knee.

It came against the easiest stretch of UW’s schedule but Kepnang was transformative for the Huskies when he played this year. The Huskies were 10 points per possession better on offense and 7 points per possession better on defense when he played versus when he sat in the games he appeared. Part of that was Braxton Meah’s slow start to the year but it’s safe to say he would’ve been worth another win or two if he had stayed healthy. Now we wait to see if Kepnang chooses to return under Coach Sprinkle.

C Braxton Meah (4th year)

Max’s Projected Stats: 7.6 pts, 7.4 reb, 0.6 ast, 1.6 blk, 68.9% 2pt, 62.5% FT

Actual Stats: 5.3 pts, 5.3 reb, 0.3 ast, 0.8 blk, 77.0% 2pt, 49.3% FT

Max’s Preseason Quote:

“Last year Meah won the starting job over Franck Kepnang when both were totally healthy and so it seems guaranteed he’ll start again with Kepnang’s status uncertain. We didn’t see much in the way of offensive repertoire beyond dunking from Meah last year and I don’t expect he suddenly looks like a dancing bear out there...but Washington still just needs him to stretch the defense vertically around the rim and play defense to help this team.”

Whoops. It turns out that Meah was dealing with a sprained ankle at the beginning of the season and looked like a shell of himself for much of the first month. He eventually looked more like the version of Meah we saw in his first year at Washington but a wrist injury hampered him as well. He ultimately was just worse across the board from how I thought he would be even with Kepnang missing most of the season. There’s a good chance that we see Meah rebound a bit whether at Washington or if he chooses to enter the portal but at this point he is who he is. An above average rebounder that struggles to guard in space and who can set screens and dunk but not do much else on offense.

PF Wilhelm Breidenbach (3rd year)

Max’s Projected Stats: 1.7 pts, 1.7 reb, 0.1 ast, 0.2 blk, 47.4% 2pt, 25.0% 3pt, 58.3% FT

Actual Stats: 5.3 pts, 3.4 reb, 0.3 ast, 0.2 blk, 56.5% 2pt, 33.3% 3pt, 70.3% FT

Max’s Preseason Quote:

“How much of the court Breidenbach sees this year depends on the health of Franck Kepnang...It’s unclear if Breidenbach is an upgrade over Langston Wilson or Jackson Grant who were forced into action with the injury to Kepnang last year. It will again be in Washington’s best interest if Breidenbach can remain the emergency option so I have him appearing in just 23 games assuming he falls out of the rotation in close games with both other centers available.”

Well, I was correct that the amount of playing time available for Breidenbach was dependent on the health of Kepnang. But Breidenbach ended up being much more of a skilled offensive player than I was expecting. He started out hot from 3 before ending the season closer to his career totals. The big problem for Breidenbach was the defense and that ended up being about as bad as I expected. His rebounding and shot blocking were very much in line with previous career totals but he was a sieve trying to guard other centers in the post and the Huskies were 5 points per 100 possessions worse on that end with him in the game.

**********

Players I Underrated: Koren Johnson, Sahvir Wheeler, Keion Brooks Jr., Wilhelm Breidenbach

Players I Overrated: Wesley Yates*, Anthony Holland, Braxton Meah

Players I Got Right: Paul Mulcahy, Moses Wood, Nate Calmese, Franck Kepnang

*Due to Injury