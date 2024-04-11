Thursday Dots: Bombs Away

Softball Dots
- Washington hit 5 home runs on the way to a non-conference midweek 15-9 road win over Boise State. Both Rylee Holtorf and Brooke Nelson each hit a pair of bombs. UW was one out away from a run-rule victory before Boise State rallied to hit three 2-run doubles in the bottom of the 5th and extend the game.
HAVE A DAY RYLEE— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) April 11, 2024
BROOKE GOES YARD (AGAIN)— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) April 11, 2024
Football Dots
- Christian Caple and Danny O’Neil have the latest episode of their podcast Say Who, Say Pod discussing the Tybo Rogers fallout.
- More details unfortunately have emerged on Rogers as he was allegedly caught on camera chasing down a bicyclist and assaulting him last month in addition to the pair of rape charges.
- Quarterback Will Rogers (thankfully no relation) talks about his decisions both to commit to UW under DeBoer and then to stay at Washington under Coach Fisch.
- Brandon Huffman caught up with recent 2026 verbal commit Ansu Sanoe about getting to attend practice this weekend following his midweek pledge.
Basketball Dots
- The dead period ends today allowing potential transfers to once again take visits following a pause for the Final Four. Washington is expected to get a visit from Butler transfer SG DJ Davis who is a career 36.5% 3-pt shooter and started his career at UC Irvine.
- There was a lot of smoke connecting Washington with Oklahoma transfer PG Milos Uzan but he is expected to take a visit to Houston today where it appears they have targeted him to replace All-American Jamal Shead at PG. It seems unlikely he’ll pick the Huskies over what could end up being the preseason #1 team.
- Washington also continues to be linked to Uzan’s Las Vegas friend, Texas Tech transfer Pop Isaacs. He averaged 15+ points per game this year but on incredibly inefficient shooting (7 3-pt attempts per game at under 30%). I would hope that Coach Sprinkle isn’t tone deaf enough to add a player who was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year old a few months ago while the team was in the Bahamas given the current Tybo Rogers situation the football team is going through.
- Husky transfer Koren Johnson announced that he is reopening his recruitment after initially narrowing it down to 5 options. That certainly seems like he isn’t super willing to return to Washington and that the other choices on his list may have moved on to other options.
Butler transfer DJ Davis @DJ_Davis22 will visit Washington on April 16th, he tells me— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 10, 2024
The 6-foot-1 G averaged 13.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.6 apg pic.twitter.com/TT7k4h9GZu
- Former Husky superstar Nate Robinson says his condition continues to deteriorate without a donated kidney after being diagnosed with kidney failure a few years ago and undergoing dialysis.
Nate Robinson admits he “doesn’t have long to live” if he doesn’t get a kidney replacement.— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 10, 2024
(via @playmaker) pic.twitter.com/RbvL7mG6Hf
