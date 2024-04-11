 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Dots: Bombs Away

Softball hit 5 home runs while the transfer portal heats up for basketball

By Max Vrooman
Syndication: USA TODAY Bryan Terry / USA TODAY NETWORK

Softball Dots

Football Dots

Basketball Dots

  • The dead period ends today allowing potential transfers to once again take visits following a pause for the Final Four. Washington is expected to get a visit from Butler transfer SG DJ Davis who is a career 36.5% 3-pt shooter and started his career at UC Irvine.
  • There was a lot of smoke connecting Washington with Oklahoma transfer PG Milos Uzan but he is expected to take a visit to Houston today where it appears they have targeted him to replace All-American Jamal Shead at PG. It seems unlikely he’ll pick the Huskies over what could end up being the preseason #1 team.
  • Washington also continues to be linked to Uzan’s Las Vegas friend, Texas Tech transfer Pop Isaacs. He averaged 15+ points per game this year but on incredibly inefficient shooting (7 3-pt attempts per game at under 30%). I would hope that Coach Sprinkle isn’t tone deaf enough to add a player who was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year old a few months ago while the team was in the Bahamas given the current Tybo Rogers situation the football team is going through.
  • Husky transfer Koren Johnson announced that he is reopening his recruitment after initially narrowing it down to 5 options. That certainly seems like he isn’t super willing to return to Washington and that the other choices on his list may have moved on to other options.
  • Former Husky superstar Nate Robinson says his condition continues to deteriorate without a donated kidney after being diagnosed with kidney failure a few years ago and undergoing dialysis.

