Weekly Husky Football Roundtable: Will MBB surpass FB in Big Ten era?

Soon Big Ten decals will replace Pac-12 ones lingering throughout UW athletics. As a new era arrives, should we expect more from MBB than FB in the B1G era?

Raymond Lucas Jr- It sounds asinine considering one team is fresh off a trip to the national championship and the other once again missed the NCAA Tournament. But both programs have practically been presented with a clean slate and in an area that produces successful basketball players at a much higher clip than football, I find it easy to convince myself that basketball has the upper hand in local recruiting. The biggest obstacle facing college athletics is roster continuity. It’s especially a challenge in college football given expansive depth charts and most profitable NIL deals being used to lure players into the transfer portal. It’s a challenge on the hardwood as well, but it’s also much easier to salvage a dwindled roster.

Power Five coaches in basketball tend to stick around as opposed to football coaches. Perhaps that is bound to change if Eric Musselman inspires his peers to follow in his footsteps. But that was a unique situation and is far from the norm. Poaching, tampering and movement are rampant in football. Again, it exists in basketball, but to a lesser extent.

Furthermore, UW is tasked with adjusting to life in the Big Ten. That will be challenging for both programs, but basketball doesn’t have the same stress levels as football when it comes to recruiting against titans like Ohio State and Michigan while also dueling with Penn State, Michigan State and Nebraska. Of course, there’s also Oregon and USC. Basketball will certainly have its share of challenges as well, but recruiting in the Big Ten as a football program can be daunting.

To me, success on the hardwood is more sustainable than on the gridiron. Not to suggest the football program can’t succeed, because I think it will. But I think it’s drastically easier for basketball to do it.

*

Max Vrooman- It’s clear that there is less true top-end talent in the Big Ten in basketball than there is in football. Ohio State and Michigan have no excuses to ever be outside of the Top Ten in football and USC, Penn State, and Oregon have the resources to regularly be there as well. It’s not crazy to imagine a world in which a team finishes 6th in the new Big Ten in football but ranks #14 in the country.

When you ask if we should expect more from basketball, the answer is outright no without any further context. Even if the Huskies regularly finish 5th-6th in the football conference standings, that should be a clear top-25 team nationally. If Danny Sprinkle and the MBB team end up regularly finishing in the top-25 then it will be a minor miracle. But there are more than 2x as many D1 programs in basketball than in football.

Will the basketball team end up having as many top-50 finishes as the football team has top-25 over the next several years? That’s less crazy to imagine. It’s fair to think, though, that basketball will be helped out more by the move to the B1G than football. Purdue made it to the national title game and has been a consistent top-15 team under Matt Painter. Michigan State has had decades of success under Tom Izzo but it’s been 4 years since they finished in the top ten. Illinois has been very good under Underwood but not elite. Both Ohio State and Michigan have new coaches. The conference is known for their depth of above-average teams but finishing in the top half on a consistent basis feels doable as long as Sprinkle comes close to living up to expectations. Given Washington’s relative football success, there should still be expectations that the Huskies are always in the top half in football as well but the path to a CFP berth even given the expanded 12-team version looks incredibly daunting. It’s not hard to picture plenty of seasons with a top-15 team in SP+ but an 8-4 record with several losses to top-5 teams.

*

Andrew Berg- Another factor that might help Washington MBB is the geographic distribution of talent. It has been discussed here and elsewhere that the Deep South has an advantage in college football because a disproportionate number of the top linemen come from the region, on both sides of the ball.

UW football needs to beat the likes of USC and Oregon for top DT and OL recruits or reach outside the normal recruiting footprint to find contributors. The talent distribution is more favorable to Washington MBB. Seattle itself regularly produces NBA players. UW does not have the best track record of keeping them home in recent memory, but even in the era where Banchero and Lavine didn’t stay home, McDaniels, Nowell, and Murray all came to UW. With better coaching, that level of player can anchor a very good college basketball team.

As Ray and Max have both said, B1G football is closer to the national elite than B1G basketball, which gives Husky hoops a better chance of winning a conference title. If the goal is to win a National Championship, the football team has been so much closer so much more often in the last decade, that I’ll still say their infrastructure is stronger. However, if both teams are equally good, that probably yields a better run of sustained success in basketball than in football. It would be great to see UW back at that level in hoops for so many reasons, and getting near the top of the conference would be close to the top of the list.

Editors note: Power Five basketball coaches have indeed followed Eric Musselman’s lead. Congratulations, John Calipari.