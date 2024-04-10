Wednesday Dots: Fair Weather Football

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, and it’s time once again for Dots! Let’s get right to it.
Football Dots
- Washington released a statement following the arrest of running back Tybo Rogers:
Statement from @UWAthletics on Tybo Rogers’ arrest:— Andy Yamashita | 山下伸辛 (@ANYamashita) April 10, 2024
“The student-athlete has been suspended from all team activities until further notice. The UW will continue to gather facts and cooperate with law enforcement as requested” pic.twitter.com/14a8626IfM
- Another Bill Belichick sighting at Spring practice, and I will never get used to this:
Bill Belichick at @UW_Football practice today. pic.twitter.com/S3V2Mk0T9E— Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) April 9, 2024
- Camber Michelle of USA Today’s HuskiesWire has a profile on Husky receiver Jalen McMillan, and details why his draft stock is on the rise.
- Speaking of draft profiles, we have one on Michael Penix Jr.
- People are taking notice of Roger Rosengarten:
Washington OT Roger Rosengarten may be the most athletic OT prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. Rosengarten ran a position-best 4.92 40 at the NFL Combine.— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 9, 2024
30s with #Eagles, #Texans, #Commanders. More to be scheduled.@Roger_73R on @TheDraftNetwork:https://t.co/Y0ZVsrGzWS
Basketball Dot
- Wesley Yates III has entered the transfer portal:
NEWS: Washington guard Wesley Yates III will enter the transfer portal, first by @TravisBranham_.— 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 10, 2024
Yates missed the 23-24 season with various injuries, but was a 4⭐️ star recruit in the 2023 class. Native of Beaumont, Texas.
He originally chose the Huskies over Auburn, Gonzaga,… pic.twitter.com/4RhvsD9XAW
Athletics Dots
- UW Softball is getting a good one in pitcher Morgan Reimer:
Follow along as we highlight individual players off of our Recruiting Rankings— Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) April 9, 2024
First up, the #10 Pitcher in the 2024 class and future Husky, @morganreimer_24 @UWSoftball | https://t.co/WszewdBxKM pic.twitter.com/HNNcznZ09G
- Our GymDawgs showed out at Regionals:
MOMENT OF THE WEEK— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) April 8, 2024
Skylar Killough-Wilhelm and Emily Innes tied for first on floor with a 9.950 to become NCAA California Regional Floor Co-Champions! #GoHuskies x #WinWithin pic.twitter.com/JYhYRX5SxX
Retro Dot:
One of my favorite plays I've ever called, one of my favorite plays I've ever seen live in person, one of my favorite plays period. Penix to Culp on 3rd & 18 at USC. An instantly iconic moment in Husky history.— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) April 9, 2024
24 days til #DawgsAfterDark. 144 days til kickoff! pic.twitter.com/4pPOeIHrzt
That’s all for today so thank you for making Dots a part of your morning and as always, Go Dawgs!
