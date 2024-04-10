 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: Fair Weather Football

Spring Practice continues and more for your Wednesday!

By MarkSchafer83
NCAA Football: Tulsa at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, and it’s time once again for Dots! Let’s get right to it.

Football Dots

  • Washington released a statement following the arrest of running back Tybo Rogers:
  • Another Bill Belichick sighting at Spring practice, and I will never get used to this:
  • Camber Michelle of USA Today’s HuskiesWire has a profile on Husky receiver Jalen McMillan, and details why his draft stock is on the rise.
  • Speaking of draft profiles, we have one on Michael Penix Jr.
  • People are taking notice of Roger Rosengarten:

Basketball Dot

  • Wesley Yates III has entered the transfer portal:

Athletics Dots

  • UW Softball is getting a good one in pitcher Morgan Reimer:
  • Our GymDawgs showed out at Regionals:

Retro Dot:

That’s all for today so thank you for making Dots a part of your morning and as always, Go Dawgs!

