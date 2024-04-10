Wednesday Dots: Fair Weather Football

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, and it’s time once again for Dots! Let’s get right to it.

Football Dots

Washington released a statement following the arrest of running back Tybo Rogers:

Statement from @UWAthletics on Tybo Rogers’ arrest:



“The student-athlete has been suspended from all team activities until further notice. The UW will continue to gather facts and cooperate with law enforcement as requested” pic.twitter.com/14a8626IfM — Andy Yamashita | 山下伸辛 (@ANYamashita) April 10, 2024

Another Bill Belichick sighting at Spring practice, and I will never get used to this:

Camber Michelle of USA Today’s HuskiesWire has a profile on Husky receiver Jalen McMillan, and details why his draft stock is on the rise.

Speaking of draft profiles, we have one on Michael Penix Jr.

People are taking notice of Roger Rosengarten:

Washington OT Roger Rosengarten may be the most athletic OT prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. Rosengarten ran a position-best 4.92 40 at the NFL Combine.



30s with #Eagles, #Texans, #Commanders. More to be scheduled.@Roger_73R on @TheDraftNetwork:https://t.co/Y0ZVsrGzWS — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 9, 2024

Basketball Dot

Wesley Yates III has entered the transfer portal:

NEWS: Washington guard Wesley Yates III will enter the transfer portal, first by @TravisBranham_.



Yates missed the 23-24 season with various injuries, but was a 4⭐️ star recruit in the 2023 class. Native of Beaumont, Texas.



He originally chose the Huskies over Auburn, Gonzaga,… pic.twitter.com/4RhvsD9XAW — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 10, 2024

Athletics Dots

UW Softball is getting a good one in pitcher Morgan Reimer:

Follow along as we highlight individual players off of our Recruiting Rankings



First up, the #10 Pitcher in the 2024 class and future Husky, @morganreimer_24 @UWSoftball | https://t.co/WszewdBxKM pic.twitter.com/HNNcznZ09G — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) April 9, 2024

Our GymDawgs showed out at Regionals:

MOMENT OF THE WEEK



Skylar Killough-Wilhelm and Emily Innes tied for first on floor with a 9.950 to become NCAA California Regional Floor Co-Champions! #GoHuskies x #WinWithin pic.twitter.com/JYhYRX5SxX — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) April 8, 2024

Retro Dot:

One of my favorite plays I've ever called, one of my favorite plays I've ever seen live in person, one of my favorite plays period. Penix to Culp on 3rd & 18 at USC. An instantly iconic moment in Husky history.



24 days til #DawgsAfterDark. 144 days til kickoff! pic.twitter.com/4pPOeIHrzt — Tony Castricone (@Castricone) April 9, 2024

That's all for today