NFL Draft Profile: Dillon Johnson, RB

Continuing our 2024 NFL draft coverage we have UW’s bell cow running back from last season, Dillon Johnson. While he only spent one year on Montlake, Johnson’s bruising style of play, diverse skillset, and penchant for big plays in key moments made him one of the unsung heroes on a Husky offense that was loaded with electric playmakers.

Johnson’s College Career

Johnson’s journey to the NFL was circuitous, but the journey was a big part of how he became the player his is today. Coming out of high school, Johnson was a relatively unheralded 3-star recruit coming out of Saint Joseph High School in Greenville, MS and a part of the 2020 recruiting class. The 247Sports Composite Ratings had him ranked as the #20 Athlete and #430 overall recruit in the country, but he did garner attention from major Power 5 programs like Oregon, Arkansas, and in-state Mississippi State. Johnson eventually committed to Mike Leach’s staff at MSU as a running back.

While Leach’s Air Raid offense didn’t emphasize their running backs, Johnson did make an immediate impact once he arrived in Starkville. As a member of their RB rotation in his freshman year, Johnson played in 11 games as a freshman, racking up 387 yards and 4 TDs from scrimmage with 157 yards of that coming through the air (off of 36 receptions). He took a step forward in his sophomore season (485 yards rushing, 4 rushing TDs, 65 catches for 422 yards receiving), but he wasn’t able to breakthrough as MSU’s bell cow back in his junior year while posting similar numbers (488 yards rushing, 3 rushing TDs, 48 catches for 285 yards receiving). Seeking a new opportunity to prove his ability to the NFL, Johnson entered the portal seeking a starting opportunity that would showcase both his rushing ability, as well as his ability to contribute to a passing game.

Johnson decided to join Washington’s high-powered offense that was looking to replace 1-year transfer starter Wayne Taulapapa while reloading for a National Championship run. While the Huskies had depth in the RB room and was a pass-oriented offense that was capitalizing on NFL talent at QB, WR, and OL, an underrated key to their successful 2022 offense was Taulapapa’s pass protection out of the backfield. Johnson and the UW staff saw this as a perfect opportunity to bring in a proven rusher who also had significant experience receiving and blocking out of the backfield in Leach’s pass-oriented Air Raid offense.

It took a couple games for Johnson to shake off the rust from a lingering injury from the 2022 season, but Johnson quickly secured the lead role in the backfield. Johnson finally broke through with 1195 yards and 16 TDs on the ground while playing a smaller role than in the past as a receiver (24 catches for 190 yards). However, he continued to be an every down fixture in the backfield by keeping Michael Penix Jr. clean in the pocket on dozens of UW’s downfield passes.

Athletic Profile & Playing Style

Looking at his frame, Johnson has a prototypical NFL running back build at 6-0 and 217 lbs. He’s a solidly built runner who plays with power and physicality over agility and elusiveness. Despite being on the taller end of the prototypical range, he plays with good pad level and runs through his pads. Very rarely did arm tackles stop Johnson, and he’s a punishing rusher who will consistently fall forward for the hidden yards that are critical in short yardage situations.

While he can make plays in space, either in the screen game or on checkdown routes, Johnson is primarily a downhill runner that can thrive in a gap scheme. After running a primarily zone-based run scheme in 2022, UW shifted to a Counter-heavy gap based rushing scheme with Johnson to great effect. That being said, Johnson could find success in a Midzone or Inside Zone-based rushing attack given his solid vision and one-cut agility.

Where he may struggle would be in Outside/Wide Zone systems where his limited speed/explosiveness (4.68s 40-yard dash, 31.5” vert, 9’ 9” broad jump) may impede his ability to hit the edge or press the point of attack to hit the cutback. Those limitations may also prevent him from ever being a home run type of rusher, but he certainly has what it takes to become a consistent and efficient chunk yardage type of runner. Speaking of his versatility, and as we already discussed, Johnson is a relatively strong pass blocker and reliable receiver heading into the NFL. While some of his technique could improve, particularly his footwork, he has proven himself to be a willing blocker who has the size and strength to square up to blitzers at the line of scrimmage rather than trying to get away with a cut block. While he could still improve on his reads, he has also been trusted with making full field protection reads on a regular and high volume basis.

As a receiver, most of his target volume came out of the backfield, and much of it was during his time at Mississippi State, but he has also gotten some experience working out of a perimeter alignment in UW’s empty backfield formations. While he isn’t an obvious choice to become the focal point of an NFL team’s passing attack, or the type of backfield receiver that offenses should be designed around, his receiving ability shouldn’t limit him to a niche role in a rotation.

Draft & NFL Career Projection

In some regards, Johnson has shades of Le’Veon Bell and David Johnson. He’s a larger back with proven college production that improved when given the opportunity, solid but unspectacular testing numbers, good vision and patience as a runner, pass game versatility, and schematic flexibility. Like Bell, Johnson isn’t likely to be a Day 1 draft pick or even a Day 2 pick, but he should receive broad interest in the later rounds. If he finds himself on a team with a solid offensive line situation and opportunities in the RB rotation, Johnson has the potential to stick on a NFL roster either as a backup with future upside or as a 3rd down back in a rotation.

Long-term, Johnson’s career prospects in the NFL will likely be determined by his ability to stay healthy. He was never 100% healthy during his 1-year stint at UW, but he was productive in spite of it. He’s tough, but his physical style of play will likely exacerbate any lingering or chronic health issues that may follow him to the NFL. A smaller role or a lighter load may maximize his talents while preserving his health at the next level.