Storylines to watch as spring football unfolds

This isn’t an April Fools joke; Washington begins spring practice Wednesday. It is overreaction season and we ask that you prepare accordingly. But in all seriousness, the return of Husky football is the debut of new beginnings on Montlake as Jedd Fisch travels through his first offseason at the helm.

Intriguing storylines aren’t hard to come by during a typical offseason, but especially when a program is fresh off a trip to the national championship game and the result is a new staff, several holes to fill and a looming spring transfer portal window that holds nothing but uncertainty.

But hey, if you’ve been paying attention since January, you’re probably used to all this already. So, let’s skip the small talk and dive into the top storylines of spring football.

Will Rogers vs. the field?

Gone are the days of Michael Penix Jr. assaulting opposing defenses with an aerial attack. The keys to the offense now belong to Mississippi State transfer Will Rogers. He committed to Kalen DeBoer but pondered his options before sticking to his pledge, with Jedd Fisch leading the way. While an open competition will likely be advertised, Rogers’ starting position is to lose. He brings 12,315 career passing yards to Montlake, along with 94 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

Going off the assumption that he remains the efficient player he was in the SEC, the real competition is for the QB2 role between Demond Williams Jr. and Dermaricus Davis. Both are true freshmen and spent time in the portal. Davis originally committed to DeBoer’s staff but, like Rogers, entered the portal following the regime change. Williams made his way to Seattle after Fisch accepted the gig.

Tale of the tape

Davis was the higher-ranked prospect out of high school; 247Sports regarded him as the No. 17 quarterback. Williams was No. 19. Davis stands 6-foot-5, while Williams is 5-foot-11. Both are capable runners, but that edge belongs to the quicker Williams.

Improvement in the secondary

It’s tough to criticize a unit that punched the ticket to last year’s national championship game, but Washington’s secondary left more to be desired last season. The most prominent bright spot was Jabbar Muhammed, who has since moved south to Eugene. The good news is that the secondary was young last season and should significantly improve this fall. With all of the changes to UW’s offense, the secondary should have success when matched up against the passing attack throughout spring ball.

Players that could make a sizable impression:

Elijah Jackson

The young defensive back had his fair share of struggles throughout the season but sealed the win over Texas with a clutch swat against AD Mitchell.

Caleb Presley

The Rainier Beach product was a four-star prospect out of high school before using a redshirt last season.

Ephesians Prysock

The transfer cornerback started all 13 games at Arizona last season and allowed just one touchdown.

Rebuilding the offensive line

The transfer portal’s siege of Washington’s offensive line reflected the modern era of college sports, leaving Jedd Fisch with plenty of work to do. Jalen Klemm, Julius Buelow, Geirean Hatchett, Parker Brailsford and Nate Kalepo all went and found a new home. Meanwhile, Paki Finau stuck to his pledge, as did Drew Azzopardi. Both players committed to DeBoer and will play under Fisch, barring another portal entry after spring ball.

Plenty of uncertainties remain on the offensive line, which is far from ideal. The ability to control the line of scrimmage is vital to winning in the Big Ten. Offensive linemen find themselves in a position of battle and convince Fisch there aren’t better options in the portal.

New star wide receivers set to emerge?

College football has never seen a team lose as much talent as Washington had in its wide receiver room. Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja’Lynn Polk are off to the NFL. Germie Bernard relocated to Alabama alongside DeBoer.

At tight end, Washington lost Jack Westover, Devin Culp and Josh Cuevas. In short, there are plenty of holes to fill. Giles Jackson is back after utilizing his redshirt, as is Denzel Boston. The leading receiver will likely be Cal transfer Jeremiah Hunter. Washington also added Arizona transfer Audric Harris. Freshmen to keep an eye on are Justice Williams and Jason Robinson. Both are four-star prospects from California.

As for the tight end room, Quentin Moore is back and will look to earn the TE1 role over Ryan Otton and Decker DeGraff. He has more experience than both, but the new staff could be intrigued by the potential of the younger tight ends.

Will Steve Belichick bring instant results?

You won’t win many games in the Big Ten if you can’t defend. So Jedd Fisch brought in Steve Belichick, the son of a legend and a freshly minted defensive coordinator with immense experience. It was a surprising move, considering there weren’t any suggestions that Belichick would leave New England despite the franchise moving on from his father, Bill. Ultimately, the younger Belichick lept at the opportunity to work alongside Fisch again.

Welcome back, college football! (kind of)