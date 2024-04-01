Monday Dots: Believe the Hype

In this life I've seen everything
- Jedd Fisch has made it a point to frequently highlight Washington's history and recent accomplishments to ensure the football team is viewed as a national power. On the way to the B1G, Montlake Futures wants to make sure that the donor collective is on the same level. Andy Yamashita writes for the Times that the NIL group is ramping up to make sure the program can excel in a bigger pond, amid bigger fish.
- Pat Chun was not interested in the Washington AD job six months ago, before Troy Dannen was hired. The unexpected departure of the Husky AD reopened the job under different circumstances, especially in the conference landscape. Christian Caple explains what changed for Chun and UW to make the match a reality.
- Two weeks in a row, Husky Softball took the first two games of a series before dropping the finale with cold hitting. This week's series against Oregon State almost ended the same way, but the Dawgs overcame being out-hit 12-4. Rylee Holtorff hit a walkoff homer to beat the Beavs 1-0.
- Dawgman has a new recruiting blog, including news on transfers visiting campus and high schoolers booking summer visits. As far as I can tell, these are legitimate news items, not April Fool's gags.
️ It’s here … Spring Ball Week 1️⃣‼️#AllAboutTheW #BeAPro pic.twitter.com/tw7aAFoz4r— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 1, 2024
Three months ago, today, @UW_Football won the Sugar Bowl and secured a spot in the national championship game. pic.twitter.com/lMi5hSKAzr— Ethan Kilbreath (@EthanArles) April 1, 2024
UW football coach Jedd Fisch takes out a full-page ad in today’s Seattle Times. pic.twitter.com/JqypaOdRt8— Paul Barrett (@paulbarrett6) March 31, 2024
The #BoeingAppleCup stays with the Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/rBAEaGJB1E— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) March 30, 2024
