Friday Dots: To the Victor Go the Spoils

Basketball Dots
- You can say this about Hop, his players haven’t quit on him despite numerous reports that it is all but a certainty he’s coaching his last few games at UW. The #18 Cougars entered last night with a chance to potentially be the #1 seed in the Pac-12 tournament should Arizona lose one of their final 2 games. Instead, the Huskies pulled away in the final 7 minutes to win 74-68 and knock away their chances at a conference title.
WASHINGTON UPSETS NO. 18 WASHINGTON STATE— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 8, 2024
The Huskies spoil senior night in Pullman with a big win over the Cougars pic.twitter.com/iBFvjICgbH
- Koren Johnson was moved into the starting lineup for this game and played all but 30 seconds and finished with a game high 23 points with 4 assists. He was 9/11 from the free throw line and hit a dagger 3 followed by this steal and lay-in to clinch it for UW.
Koren Johnson is doing it all @UW_MBB pic.twitter.com/cl7ElT28qx— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 8, 2024
- This was Washington’s first road win over a ranked opponent since Hop’s first year when the Huskies beat Kansas (although that game wasn’t in Phog Allen but instead in Kansas City). This is unofficially (I might have missed one) their first ranked win in a true road environment since beating James Harden and #14 Arizona State in 2009 when Justin Dentmon and Isaiah Thomas combined for 55 points for an 84-71 win.
- Washington is rooting for Arizona State to win at UCLA on Saturday in order to avoid a spot in the 8/9 game and a potentially 2nd round matchup with Arizona. If ASU does pull it off then the Huskies will be either the 5th or 6th seed depending on the results of Utah/Oregon.
Your updated Pac-12 Tourney Scenarios (go Sun Devils)— Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) March 8, 2024
ASU wins at UCLA, Utah loses at Oregon: UW is #5 seed (19.6%)
ASU wins, Utah wins: UW is #6 seed (15.4%)
ASU loses: UW is #8 seed (65%)
Isaiah Thomas dropped 32 in his first game back in two years. His dedication to the sport is pure. Wait til he gets his timing and legs all the way back. pic.twitter.com/77ycbfInZ6— Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) March 8, 2024
Softball Dots
- The Pac-12 Softball season kicks off tonight at 6p with the Huskies hosting Arizona State for a 3-game series. You can find the details here.
#8 @UWSoftball (16-2) opens their final year of #Pac12SB at home, hosting Arizona State (14-7)— Softball-Obsess(Ed) Strong (@ByEdStrong) March 8, 2024
Fri, 6pm
Sat, 2pm
Sun, noon
All three games will have free video https://t.co/tq2yxQyly8 and audio https://t.co/QRzgmWghCm
Checking in on @SoftbalAmerica's March position rankings— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) March 7, 2024
#️⃣2️⃣ 2B - Jillian Celis
#️⃣8️⃣ P - Ruby Meylan#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/8yXxQSr85o
Football Dots
- Christian Caple went back and re-examined the recruitment of all 13 of Washington's combine invitees in a very interesting trip down memory line.
- Mike Vorel wrote about Rome Odunze and the unlikely friendship he developed after participating in the Dawg Derby fishing event last summer.
- New Seattle Times beat writer Andy Yamashita interviewed Faatui Tuitele who medically retired after the season and has no regrets about the decision.
- Former Husky DL commit Josiah Sharma has scheduled his first official visit and will be checking out Washington who are still high on his list.
Husky Athletics Dots
- Yamashita profiled Husky senior gymnast Skylar Killough-Wilhelm who has become a leader for the UW gymnastics program.
No. 25 Gymnastics At Oregon State For Last Pac-12 Dual Meet— Washington Gymnastics (@UWGymnastics) March 6, 2024
Preview: https://t.co/z9UTa10WaT
Meet Notes: https://t.co/7FcC3MMQXu#GoHuskies x #WinWithin pic.twitter.com/EASumQJJLX
Loading comments...