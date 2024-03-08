 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: To the Victor Go the Spoils

Washington disrupts Cougs’ title hopes and it’s Pac-12 softball season

By Max Vrooman
NCAA Basketball: Washington at Washington State James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball Dots

  • You can say this about Hop, his players haven’t quit on him despite numerous reports that it is all but a certainty he’s coaching his last few games at UW. The #18 Cougars entered last night with a chance to potentially be the #1 seed in the Pac-12 tournament should Arizona lose one of their final 2 games. Instead, the Huskies pulled away in the final 7 minutes to win 74-68 and knock away their chances at a conference title.
  • Koren Johnson was moved into the starting lineup for this game and played all but 30 seconds and finished with a game high 23 points with 4 assists. He was 9/11 from the free throw line and hit a dagger 3 followed by this steal and lay-in to clinch it for UW.
  • This was Washington’s first road win over a ranked opponent since Hop’s first year when the Huskies beat Kansas (although that game wasn’t in Phog Allen but instead in Kansas City). This is unofficially (I might have missed one) their first ranked win in a true road environment since beating James Harden and #14 Arizona State in 2009 when Justin Dentmon and Isaiah Thomas combined for 55 points for an 84-71 win.
  • Washington is rooting for Arizona State to win at UCLA on Saturday in order to avoid a spot in the 8/9 game and a potentially 2nd round matchup with Arizona. If ASU does pull it off then the Huskies will be either the 5th or 6th seed depending on the results of Utah/Oregon.

Softball Dots

  • The Pac-12 Softball season kicks off tonight at 6p with the Huskies hosting Arizona State for a 3-game series. You can find the details here.

Football Dots

Husky Athletics Dots

