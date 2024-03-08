Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mike Hopkins has been informed that he will be relieved of his duties per multiple reports led by Jon Rothstein. He had one year remaining on his contract at approximately $3.1 million which is fully guaranteed. Hopkins has a record at Washington of 118-105 (62-72) record but will still coach the team in the Pac-12 tournament without a chance to return next season.

Washington put out a statement confirming the reports in which Troy Dannen said “As we transition to the Big Ten Conference this August, we do so with tremendous momentum, passionate fans and supporters, as well as a proud basketball tradition. I am confident we will identify a phenomenal leader for our men’s basketball program who will embrace our institution’s high expectations for academic, social and competitive success.”

The Huskies entered this past season with an unofficial mandate of making the NCAA tournament for Hopkins to remain as head coach but ultimately fell way short of that goal. Washington lost starting center Franck Kepnang for the season due to a knee injury in December and their highest rated freshman, Wesley Yates, never played due to a foot injury.

Despite those injuries though, Washington finished 2nd in the country in weighted experience with four fifth-year seniors in the starting lineup. The Huskies never showed consistency and repeatedly fell flat late in close games to lose several close contests which made their computer numbers better than their actual record. The move was made despite Washington’s win over #18 Washington State last night, their first true road game win over a ranked opponent since 2009.

Coaches in college basketball almost never are allowed to enter the final year of their contract. It presents them as a lame duck and makes it impossible to recruit at a high enough level to succeed with the future so uncertain. New AD Troy Dannen’s decision was to either extend or fire Hopkins and finishing right around .500 in 4 of the last 5 seasons doesn’t suggest that an extension was the right move. Especially since Hopkins was initially hired and extended by his predecessor, Jen Cohen. Dannen now has the opportunity to hire his guy in both football and men’s basketball in the same offseason.

This was a banner year for the Mountain West and so there are many appealing mid-major coaches in the region who could be appealing candidates for the job. You can see our Coaching Hot Board to get a sense for who might be a realistic option.

Moving forward though there are a few key decisions to make for the next head coach. The first is what to do with the assistant coaching staff. Will Conroy was kept on between the Romar and Hopkins regime but he has now been a lead assistant for two separate coaches that were fired. He has ties to every important player in the city, many of whom have sons who are approaching college recruitment age (including himself). But it would be understandable if he weren’t retained. Quincy Pondexter is the reason that Wesley Yates (his cousin) and Braxton Meah joined the team and it seems likely that both would depart if he weren’t retained.

Washington’s senior-laden team means that there are several holes on the roster. 5 scholarship players are out of eligibility including 80% of the starting lineup. Priority number one for the new coach has to be retaining local star Koren Johnson. Everything seemed to click for him over the last month of the season with a streak of 16+ points in 6 of 7 games.

The Huskies have 5-star Tacoma PG Zoom Diallo committed at the moment but it’s unclear whether he will still come with a new staff (it would make sense if he chose to head elsewhere but it was better than 50/50 that Hopkins would be fired at the time he committed so we’ll see).

It’s possible to look at a core of Koren, Zoom, a hopefully returned to health Franck Kepnang, and potentially Yates and/or Meah and see a team that only needs an infusion of wings and a coaching upgrade to be immediately competitive in the Big Ten. The good news for Washington is that in the current day and age it’s always possible to build a new team on the fly with the transfer portal even if that strategy doesn’t always pan out.

The Mike Hopkins era started out with immense promise. The former longtime Syracuse assistant took over and improved Washington from 2-16 in conference play to 10-8, a turnaround which won him Pac-12 Coach of the Year. The advanced numbers were much less impressed with that team as they finished 98th at KenPom in part due to Jaylen Nowell’s immense ability to perform in the clutch helping the Huskies to a 9-3 record in close games.

Hopkins got the entire core of the team to return and the combination of Nowell plus a senior class that included National Defensive Player of the Year Matisse Thybulle, Noah Dickerson, David Crisp, and Dominic Green propelled the Huskies to a regular season Pac-12 title and a #9 seed in the NCAA tournament. Washington defeated Utah State in the first round to give the program their first tournament win in 8 seasons. Hopkins won a second straight Pac-12 Coach of the Year award and had a pair of top-15 recruits committed with Isaiah Stewart and local Jaden McDaniels. That led to Cohen giving Hopkins a fully guaranteed 6-year extension to keep him from getting poached by another program.

It took until January of the following year for things to turn. Washington started out the next season with a win over an eventual top-5 Baylor team and began the year 10-2. However, PG Quade Green was ruled academically ineligible at the start of conference play and without him the Huskies ended up losing 9 games in a row and finished 15-17 with a loss to Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament the day before all sports shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hopkins tried to reboot the team during the pandemic with local players transferring home such as Erik Stevenson, Cole Bajema, Nate Pryor, and J’Raan Brooks. The season was a complete disaster and with a limited non-con slate due to the pandemic the Huskies went just 5-21 (4-16) and were non-competitive against the 8th toughest schedule in the country.

Washington tried to reset with a culture cleanse that saw just about every contributor except Bajema, Jamal Bey, and Nate Roberts leave the program. The Huskies built around Terrell Brown Jr. who ended up finishing second in the Pac-12 Player of the Year race and carried them to the 5th seed in the conference standings, winning a 3-way tie at an 11-9 record. Still, the Huskies came nowhere close to even an NIT berth. It was much the same story in 2022-23 as injuries beset several key contributors but Washington led by Keion Brooks Jr. and freshman breakout Keyon Menifield were only able to get the Dawgs to 16-16 overall.

The Dawgs’ next coach will take over a program that has had just 1 NCAA tournament berth and 2 NIT berths over the past 11 seasons. We’ll have more on all the latest coaching updates as they happen.