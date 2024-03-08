Washington Men’s Basketball Coach Hot Board 1.0

It has finally happened. Mike Hopkins has been relieved of his duties as the head coach of the Men’s Basketball team. I got my start at UW Dawg Pound during Romar’s last season and so the Hopkins hire was one of the first major pieces of news I covered. Now we’re here again and a few years later than a lot of fans would have preferred.

I want to make sure to emphasize from the start that I have no inside information with this list. I haven’t talked to Troy Dannen or anyone else in the AD office. This is a group of names that make sense to me and are the advice I would give to whoever is making the hiring decision at Washington. I’ve also included some names that the national media have brought up and don’t seem completely crazy.

The list is broken down into 3 tiers. If Washington ends up with someone in the 1st tier it is likely going to be viewed as a successful hire. In the 2nd tier you’re going to find guys who mainly have strong track records at lower levels. Maybe they’d pan out at Washington and maybe they wouldn’t. Finally, in tier 3 are a list of names who I think would take the job if offered but that’s probably because Washington isn’t fighting comparable schools for their services.

Tier 1- “You can call but they’ll likely say no”

Mark Pope- Career 185-105 (82-53) record; 0.638 overall

Current Job: Head Coach, BYU 5 seasons (108-49 overall, 48-29 conference record in WCC/Big 12)

Previous Experience: Head Coach, Utah Valley 4 seasons (77-56, 34-24 conference record in WAC)

Why We Don’t Want Him: Things were trending in the wrong direction at BYU before this season. His KenPom final rankings went: 13th, 20th, 58th, and 77th with the Cougars before rebounding this year. If you’re worried about potentially hiring another Mike Hopkins who could win with the previous staff’s players but not consistently with his own then Pope might not be the best option. The metrics love his team this year but they’ve still already lost 9 games.

Why We Want Him: The win-loss record has suffered because BYU just joined the toughest conference in the country. He has had a top-20 team in the advanced metrics for basically the whole season and is #16 at KenPom right now. His teams have consistently been incredibly strong rebounders and this year they play a super up-tempo style with tons of ball movement and 3-pointers (top-6 in the country in assist rate and 3pt%).

Realism Score: 2 out of 10. Pope is from Bellevue and went to UW for 2 seasons (including winning Pac-10 FotY) so if he wants a true homecoming it gives the Dawgs a shot. Then again he had no problem leaving before to transfer to Kentucky. He’s LDS and so having the BYU job is a big deal. His wife’s dad was previously the head coach at Utah and was a former assistant at BYU. It makes a ton of sense if he just stays in Provo until he retires or is fired.

Pretty much the only way to justify it is if he realizes that playing in the new Big 12 is a ridiculous gauntlet and is willing to take a lateral move where he could replace some more of those games against Arizona and Houston with Minnesota and Rutgers. As a private institution, the terms of Pope’s contract are private so we don’t know how much he’s making and how much a buyout would cost.

Excitement Score: 7 out of 10. There are probably plenty of younger Husky basketball fans who don’t really know who Pope is and he’s not going to be viewed as a “native son” hire the way a Brandon Roy or Will Conroy would be welcomed. But Pope has coached three teams that finished in the top-20 at KenPom where UW hasn’t been since 2006.

***

Dusty May- Career 124-67 (65-38) record; 0.647 overall

Current Job: Head Coach, Florida Atlantic 6 seasons (124-67 overall, 65-38 conference record in CUSA/AAC)

Previous Experience: Assistant Coach Florida (2015-18), Assistant Coach Louisiana Tech (2009-15)

Why We Don’t Want Him: It took 5 years for May to turn around Florida Atlantic as he finished between 125-200 at KenPom in each of his first 4 seasons. The Huskies need someone who can get this thing back to where it needs to be immediately and May hasn’t proven he can do that in his only head coaching job. He also took a step back this year to a near bubble team after returning almost his whole roster from a Final Four team.

Why We Want Him: The key part of that sentence being he made the Final Four at Florida Freaking Atlantic. Do you really need more than that? May managed to keep that team together this year despite I’m sure a number of 6 figure NIL offers from major programs. They may not be quite as good this season but still would be the be the best Husky team since 2011 per KenPom.

Realism Score: 2 out of 10. There’s no way that May turns Florida Atlantic into the next Gonzaga. Eventually he’ll get persuaded to leave that job even though he just secured a major raise and facility upgrades last offseason. But his alma mater is Indiana and that job could open next year the way that Mike Woodson is going (the Hoosiers announced this week he would not be fired this year). It would take a big money offer to get May to not wait for that job and I don’t think UW has those pockets especially with Ohio State and Louisville open. He’s reportedly West Virginia’s top choice as well.

Excitement Score: 9 out of 10. When’s the last time UW hired a coach who had made a Final Four within 2 years of taking the job? Pretty sure the answer is never.

Additional Tier 1 Names

Randy Bennett, Saint Mary’s (.709 overall)- He’ll likely never leave but is always worth a call. Chris Petersen was never going to leave Boise until he did. Bennett is older than Petersen was but UW would take 5 very good seasons out of him before he retires. He has gotten Saint Mary’s (one of the smallest D1 schools in the country) to top-40 status in KenPom 8 of the past 9 seasons. The Australian connection doesn’t exactly fit the Seattle hoops culture but hard to think Bennett wouldn’t succeed on Montlake given what he’s done at one of the smallest schools in D1.

TJ Otzelberger, Iowa State (.630 overall)- I took him off the more in-depth part of the list because I don’t think it’s feasible anymore but put him here to show I’m not ignoring him. He was an assistant coach at UW under Romar but was at Iowa State as an assistant for nearly 3x as long before getting his current job. He has built them into a top-ten team in the best league in the country. He got an extension last spring that has him paid more than what Hopkins was making. He’d be my first call but unless UW has a lot more money to pay their coach than I think they do, his agent will hang up very quickly.

Tier 2- “Mountain West & Friends: Bastion of Basketball”

Niko Medved- Career 184-150 (109-99) record; 0.551 overall

Current Job: Head Coach, Colorado State 5 seasons (112-72 overall, 61-46 conference record in MWC)

Previous Experience: Head Coach, Drake 1 season (17-17, 10-8 conference record in MVC); Head Coach, Furman 4 seasons (62-71, 33-37 conference record in SoCon)

Why We Don’t Want Him: Medved has seen success as a head coach but he also has only made two NCAA tournaments in 11 seasons including an expected bid this year. That’s basically what Washington has done over the last decade. Sure, Medved has been coaching at schools with significantly fewer resources than UW but he hasn’t regularly been providing absolutely elite teams that have a chance at an at-large bid.

Why We Want Him: Furman was 342nd at KenPom when Medved took over and they were 342nd again in his first season. After that point? 309th to 175th to 106th. Good trend line. Drake was 258th before Medved got there and then were 155th in his one year. Good trend line. Colorado State had bottomed out at 224th in the last year under Larry Eustachy. Medved showed up and went 180th to 99th to 76th to 46th (and a #6 seed) before finally a step back last year at 110th losing an NBA draft pick and his best player out for 8 games. Then after that one year setback he has his best CSU team yet this year.

Oh, and the style of play? Colorado State has ranked in the top-100 in adjusted offensive efficiency each of the last 4 years including inside the top-60 each of the last 2. Medved’s teams have ranked 110th or better in assists per field goal made each of the last 7 years including 2nd this year. His teams pass the ball, find open guys, and make 3-pointers. That would be a breath of fresh air for Husky fans.

Realism Score: 6 of 10. Last year Medved was brought up as a candidate for jobs and instead signed an extension with Colorado State. Even with that raise the Huskies could easily more than double his salary. It looked like Minnesota might be the job that he jumped to (Medved’s alma mater) but Ben Johnson appears to have finally turned the corner there so that job isn’t opening up this cycle. And UW playing in the B1G gives him more opportunities closer to his Midwest roots.

Excitement Score: 8 of 10. It’s really easy to sell this potential hire saying that Medved has dramatically improved every team he has gone to and done it with a great offense. His career suggests that he is willing to jump to the next job as soon as it becomes available so there is concern he could pull a DeBoer if he makes UW successful. But Husky fans should be willing to take that risk to experience winning basketball again.

***

Danny Sprinkle- Career 106-47 (61-27) record; 0.693 overall

Current Job: Head Coach, Utah State 1 season (25-5 overall, 13-4 conference record in MWC)

Previous Experience: Head Coach Montana State 4 seasons (81-42 overall, 49-23 conference record in Big Sky), Assistant Coach Cal State Fullerton, 7 seasons

Why We Don’t Want Him: While Sprinkle has had recent success, it hasn’t been because he’s an offensive mastermind. He never coached a team at Montana State with an offensive efficiency of better than 150th nationally so it’s unlikely he comes in and magically fixes that aspect of the team for good. He has gotten off to a good start at Utah State with the #45 team at KenPom but both Craig Smith and Ryan Odom had similar success there over the last 5 years with four sub-50 KenPom teams and none worse than 60th. It isn’t as if Sprinkle took over a struggling program and took them to an unheard of level of success.

Why We Want Him: Utah State may have a recent history of success but Odom left him literally 0 of those players that played so well last year. Sprinkle won back-to-back Big Sky conference tournaments in 4 seasons at Montana State so he already has more NCAA tournament appearances than Mike Hopkins. Plus he did it with his star being a cast off from Washington (RaeQuan Battle). Then Sprinkle went to Utah State and won 19 of his first 21 games in the best mid-major league in the country and should be in the top-5 of every ballot for national coach of the year. On a team that returned 0 rotation players. Hard to see how that’s a bad thing.

Realism Score: 9 of 10. Utah State has been a better job than Washington over the last half decade in terms of team performance but even with paying off Hop’s $3.1 million plus buying out Sprinkle at ~$3 million, the Huskies can offer Sprinkle a substantial raise over what he’s making right now in Logan. Throw in that Sprinkle’s dad was a starting safety playing football for UW in the late 60’s (even though Danny was born in Pullman) and there is a clear homecoming tie. Rumors abound that Sprinkle has heavy interest in the job and is a serious candidate.

Excitement Score: 6 of 10. Sprinkle’s success on the west coast and his ties to Washington help his awareness for the average fan. But he also has coached one season above the Big Sky level and has 5 total years of head coach experience. There’s still a good amount of risk even if he looks like a rising star.

Utah State’s Danny Sprinkle is considered the favorite for this one. Would expect Washington to look at Kyle Smith too (and perhaps others), but Sprinkle is perceived as the frontrunner. https://t.co/FMZED4XJLQ — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 8, 2024

***

Kyle Smith- Career 256-191 (114-119) record; 0.572 overall

Current Job: Head Coach, Washington State 5 seasons (92-69 overall, 49-48 conference record in Pac-12)

Previous Experience: Head Coach, San Francisco 3 seasons (63-40 overall); Head Coach, Columbia 6 seasons (101-82 overall)

Why We Don’t Want Him: This is Smith’s 14th season as a head coach at the D1 level and it is the first time that he is going to the NCAA tournament. His average team has been 18-14 for his career which isn’t that different than what Mike Hopkins has done at UW. We’ve never seen how Smith handles the postseason and it’s not a hard stretch to call him a high floor but low ceiling candidate. His teams play slow, don’t move the ball well, and struggle to make 2-point shots. Sounds fun. Also, Hop’s last game at Washington will now forever be that he beat Smith in Pullman.

Why We Want Him: Winning is fun. Do you realize how hard it is to make the tournament at Washington State? They haven’t done it since 2008 when eventual National Champion coach Tony Bennett led them there. Bennett had three top-50 KenPom seasons at WSU in his three years. It hadn’t happened in any of the other 20 non-Bennett/Smith years in the KenPom database. Smith has now done it two of the last 3 years including that elusive tournament berth this year. And he did it this year despite losing 4 of their top-5 scorers with their best player coming off having missed a season due to receiving chemo treatments following a cancer diagnosis. Each of the 3 coaches prior to Smith to take Wazzu to the Big Dance eventually won a national coach of the year award at a later stop.

My model has Smith as the 12 best among current P6 head coaches in terms of how well his teams overperformed their overall talent. That included the 6th lowest average team talent rating. What could he do at a program with UW’s resources?

Realism Score: 7 out of 10. With Washington State and the Huskies parting ways in conference realignment Smith would likely take a raise and a path to the Big Ten over staying in Pullman. Smith has repeatedly lost his best players to the portal over the last few seasons and the odds of that not happening are probably higher if he turns UW into a winner. His name is coming up a lot in connection with Stanford as well.

Excitement Score: 5 out of 10. There would certainly be satisfaction for some in poaching Washington State’s coach. There also are some who wouldn’t want Smith because of his association with the Cougs. I don’t think everyone out there appreciates how hard of a job it is to build a winner in Pullman (their last conference championship was 1941) but even with national coach of the year buzz, Smith won’t be viewed as a sexy hire if it happens.

***

Leon Rice- Career 288-162 (153-92) record; 0.640 overall

Current Job: Head Coach, Boise State 13 seasons (288-162 overall, 153-92 conference record in MWC)

Previous Experience: Assistant Coach, Gonzaga 11 seasons

Why We Don’t Want Him: Rice is just kind of a bland choice. He was brought up as a potential candidate back when Hop was hired and has since put up 6 more years of the same just with his best stretch most recently. And while he may be from the state, he’s basically never had a job in a true urban area. Would he be able to recruit Seattle after going from Richland to Pullman to Eugene to Yakima to Spokane to Boise?

Why We Want Him: Sure Rice hasn’t won an NCAA tournament game in 13 seasons at Boise (maybe this year). But he’s gone to more tournaments in that span than Washington has (5 to 3 counting this year) while doing it in the Mountain West. The Broncos have only finished outside the top-100 at KenPom twice in his 14 seasons and have been in the top-68 (the # of NCAA tournament teams) over half the time. Rice’s best 3 teams (per KenPom) have come in the last 3 seasons so maybe he’s finally put it all together.

Realism Score: 5 of 10. Rice’s son is in his final year of eligibility so if he were going to finally leave, it’d make sense for it to be now. But he’s a rural guy with degrees from both Wazzu and Oregon. The fit doesn’t seem great.

Excitement Score: 4 of 10. Hiring Rice would provide a base level of competency but it’s tough to imagine him elevating UW to a consistent B1G title contender. Then again, finishing in the top half of the league consistently would be pretty nice and Rice comes close to guaranteeing you do that regularly.

Additional Tier 2 Names

Richard Pitino, New Mexico (.550 overall)- Pitino junior struggled in the Big Ten at Minnesota where he often had bubble-worthy computer numbers but his teams jus couldn’t get enough wins to regularly make the tournament. He rebuilt New Mexico into a tournament team which will give him his 3rd appearance in the last 8 years of coaching with 1 career tourney win. That isn’t bad but it pus him below the other candidates on the list above.

Steve Alford, Nevada (.678 overall)- The Wolf Pack ended the season on a tear winning 10 of 11 and Alford and his team beat UW in Seattle earlier this year. In 25 years of coaching he has only twice had a team finish worse than 92nd at KenPom. Washington has done it 7 of he las 11 years. Alford would likely raise Washington’s floor but he also only makes the Sweet 16 about once every 8 years and the tournament about half the time. Hiring Alford lowers the ceiling.

Tier 3- “I’ll give you D1 Experience or Upside but not both”

Will Conroy

Current Job: Associate Head Coach/Assistant Coach, Washington 9 seasons

Why We Don’t Want Him: Washington just spent 6 years under a coach who had only ever been an assistant before. At least though he was the lead assistant and recruiter for a hall-of-fame coach in Jim Boeheim during his best years. Conroy has been the assistant for teams that have been essentially .500 at Washington with one NCAA tournament appearance. How can you justify promoting an assistant who has been on staff during that period? If they were that good wouldn’t that have rubbed off on the team more?

Why We Want Him: If you get the top talent in Seattle to stay home then it’s tough to have a bad team and Conroy as head coach would help create as good of a fence as you can around the city. Everyone in his generation of basketball now have kids that are growing up as the top players in the region (including Conroy’s own son) and he would have all the connections to keep a steady flow of great guards to UW over the next 5 years. It’s also hard to imagine how one of the best point guards in program history could have a worse offense than what we’ve seen from Washington in recent years. Conroy is pretty close to the embodiment of UW basketball for my generation.

Realism Score: 10 of 10. If Dannen decides Conroy is the guy then he says yes yesterday. Although if Conroy was viewed as a legitimate candidate then Hop probably would’ve been let go midseason to give him a chance to audition for the job.

Excitement Score: 2 of 10. I would love nothing more than to see UW turn into a power under head coach Conroy. But you just can’t bring someone in with zero head coaching experience to replace Hopkins. It’d be a sign that everyone else turned you down. If the new coach keeps him on I won’t argue but I wouldn’t hate to see Conroy go get experience as a head coach in the Big Sky and work his way back up to eventually be the Husky coach the next time there’s an opening after this. Think of TJ Otzelberger who went from South Dakota State to UNLV before going back to Iowa State and having success.

***

Josh Schertz- D1 Career 61-38 (34-24) record; 0.616 overall

Current Job: Head Coach, Indiana State 9 seasons (61-38 overall, 34-24 conference record)

Previous Experience: Head Coach, D2 Lincoln Memorial 13 seasons (337-69 overall, 214-39 conference record)

Why We Don’t Want Him: Schertz has only been a D1 coach for 3 seasons and this is his only one making an NCAA tournament. You’re taking a pretty big swing for the fences to assume that he’s the guy.

Why We Want Him: Schertz has something close to a men’s basketball equivalent resume to DeBoer when he was hired by UW (and an absolutely fascinating backstory). He spent over a decade at the D-II level coaching at Lincoln Memorial in Tennessee and went to 3 Final Fours and likely would’ve gone to a 4th if it weren’t for Covid (they were 32-1 when the tourney got cancelled). He has gone from 230th to 100th to 44th at KenPom in his 3 seasons at Indiana State and has the most efficient shooting offense in the country this season. You want someone who understands modern offense? Schertz is your guy.

Realism Score: 8 of 10. If Indiana State goes on a major run in the NCAA tournament then he could become the hottest name of the cycle and UW could be trying to fight for his services. But it seems reasonable to think he would be willing to move up to the Big Ten if offered.

Excitement Score: 5 of 10. There would be concerns about the lack of D1 experience but between the style of offense and the “winners win” mantra I think it would be very easy to sell this hire.

***

Amir Abdur-Rahim- Career 68-79 (40-42) record; 0.463 overall

Current Job: Head Coach, South Florida 1 season (23-5 overall, 16-1 conference record)

Previous Experience: Head Coach, Kennesaw State 4 seasons (45-74 overall, 24-41 conference record)

Why We Don’t Want Him: You want to hire a coach with a career record under .500 and a 1-28 season on his resume? You sure about that one?

Why We Want Him: Kennesaw State has only been D1 since 2006 and they had never won more than 14 games in a season nor finished better than 252nd at KenPom prior to Abdur-Rahim taking over. It took him 4 years to get there but he coached them to the NCAA tournament with a 26-9 record, a #123 KP finish, and a #14 seed in the tourney. That earned him the South Florida job and in year one he won the American and has them in their first NCAA tournament since 2012 and their most wins in more than 3 decades.

Realism Score: 8 of 10. If Washington were completely sold on him and made him an offer then he would certainly leave USF to come here. But it’s worth noting that he’s from Atlanta and all of his experience is in the South so Seattle would be completely new territory.

Excitement Score: 3 of 10. It looks like Abdur-Rahim is a turnaround artist but Washington isn’t at a Louisville level where they’ve completely bottomed out. He also has never coached a team that finished in the top-75 at KenPom so even if he has coached teams that overachieved their talent, we haven’t seen him even coach a team that would be on the bubble of at-large discussion.

***

Additional Tier 3 Names

Matt Langel, Colgate- He’s won the Patriot League in 5 of the past 6 seasons and has had really good offenses for most of those years. Although the team has taken a dip this season which is slightly concerning.

Chris Holtmann, most recently Ohio State- In 10 seasons at Ohio St/Butler he never finished worse than 68th at KenPom (this year) and made 8 NCAA tournaments. But his worst 2 years are the 2 most recent ones and OSU has higher expectations. He’s got a $14 million buyout so he probably just stays on his couch for a year or two but if he wants to jump immediately back in then that buyout means he’ll probably take a little less since all that taking more does is lessen what OSU has to pay him. It’s not a great look that the team immediately turned around and beat #1 Purdue the game after he was fired.

Chris Mack, most recently Louisville- A similar situation for Mack who had 6 straight top-32 KenPom teams between Xavier and Louisville before stepping down midseason in what ended up a 13-19 year. Kenny Payne took over and things have only gotten worse there so it wasn’t strictly a Mack problem. You could take the long view and say he made 10 of 13 NCAA tournaments in his career including 4 Sweet 16 appearances or you could say he has never shown true success in the new NIL/Transfer Portal era.