Huskies Spoil Cougar’s Senior Night With a 74 to 68 Victory

The Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars laced them up for the Boeing Classic Apple Cup (Hoops Edition) Thursday night and for the 299th time in history, as well as perhaps the final matchup as Pac-12 opponents. After a back and forth game, the Huskies held on late and spoiled the #18 Cougars Senior Night with a 74 to 68 victory in a near sell-out Beasley Coliseum.

Koren Johnson continued his hot streak with a game-high 23 points and Keion Brooks added 22 points to lead the Huskies. Both Johnson and Brooks hit clutch shots late in the game to seal the victory and are turning into quite the dynamic duo heading into the Pac-12 Tournament.

In a game that looked very similar to the first matchup versus the Cougars, the Huskies (17-14) were able to hold on late and take the victory. Johnson only played 3 minutes in the first matchup but made his presence felt tonight.

The Huskies entered a Hostile environment with the Cougar Student sections raining down anything they could during warmups and throughout the game. Washington made a couple of surprise changes in the Starting lineup for the Regular Season Finale, inserting Sophomore Koren Johnson and Junior Wilhelm Breidenbach for Sahvir Wheeler and Braxton Meah.

The new combo made their presence felt on the very first possession, hooking up for a pick n’ roll to take an early 2-0 lead. Breidenbach would score again shortly after and then also take a charge, bringing some early energy for the Huskies.

Both teams would get off to a slow start with the Cougars throwing up a couple of air balls early on and the Huskies committing a couple of early turnovers but the Huskies would be the first team to get out on a run. Pac-12 Leading scorer, Keion Brooks Jr., would get his first shot to go and would later be on the receiving end from his former Kentucky teammate Sahvir Wheeler, for a transition dunk. Moses Wood would knock down his first 3-pointer to help the Huskies take an early 15-9 lead.

The Cougars would go on a 10-0 run, thanks to two breakaway dunks by Isaiah Watts, off of two lazy passes by the Huskies. Watts, the son of former Husky star Donald Watts, brought some early energy with 7 points in the first 12 minutes of the game.

During the Cougar run, the Huskies struggled with turnovers and giving up offensive rebounds, 7 a piece early on. The Cougars would make the Huskies pay and build a 26 to 18 lead.

Wilhelm Breidenbach would help the Huskies stay close early on, with 8 points. Koren Johnson and Sahvir Wheeler would both find Breidenbach rolling to the hoop for easy baskets. Everything else would come as a struggle to get open shots however.

The Cougars would stretch out to a 10 point lead after another offensive rebound led to an Isaac Jones put back and it was looking bleak for the Huskies with 2:16 left in the 1st half. However, the lights would soon come on...

Koren Johnson started the game slowly, shooting 0-5 in the first 18 minutes but would go on his own 5-0 run after a pull up 3-pointer. The Huskies would get another 3-pointer from Moses Wood and a dunk from Keion Brooks to tie the game at 30-30.

After the Cougars shot their 5th air ball of the game, the Huskies would have a chance to take the lead going into halftime. Washington would turn to Sahvir Wheeler, who scored on a driving layup at the buzzer and the Huskies would take a 32-30 lead into the Locker room.

The Huskies and Cougars go Back and Forth in the 2nd Half

Washington State would score the first 4 games of the 2nd half as the Cougars purposely went down to the low post to both Isaac Jones or Oscar Cluff on the first 4 possessions of the 2nd half. Meanwhile, the Huskies would get a few buckets from Koren Johnson and Brooks to keep pace.

Similar to the first matchup between the Huskies and the Cougars, the game would see several lead changes in the first 8 minutes of the 2nd half. Keion Brooks and Koren Johnson would score 10 of the first 12 points in the 2nd half but the Cougars would lead by a score of 46 to 44 at the 12 minute mark.

The game would continue to go back and forth as Keion Brooks and Isaiah Watts both exchanged 3-pointers, while PG Sahvir Wheeler and PG Myles Rice would also exchange buckets on both ends. Koren Johnson would help take a 54 to 53 lead on a driving layup, the 16th lead change of the game.

The Huskies would continue to pad the lead after a great pass from Sahvir Wheeler to a cutting Moses Wood for two. Keion Brooks Jr. and Jaylen Wells exchanged some words after a hard foul and Brooks would shortly after knock down a deep 3-pointer. Brooks added some choice words for the Cougar faithful while getting back on defense.

Koren Johnson would also get in the action with the crowd after a pull up jumper to force a Kyle Smith timeout with 4:54 left in the ball game. The Johnson bucket would extend an 11-0 run and give the Huskies a 61-53 lead.

The timeout would work wonders for the Cougars as Washington State would score 4 straight points to pull within 4 with 3:32 left and was starting to look very similar to the first matchup that saw the Huskies blow a late game lead.

With a raucous crowd in the background, Moses Wood would momentarily quiet the crowd with a tip-in to take a 63 to 58 lead. Isaac Jones would score quickly on a dunk on the other end but Keion Brooks would answer with his own bucket to take a 65 to 60 lead with 2:29 left.

The Huskies would catch a few breaks as the Cougars missed 3 straight free throws to help keep the lead at 4 for Washington. Koren Johnson would then hit an absolute dagger of a 3-pointer with 1:37 left to take a 68 to 61 lead.

Koren Johnson would pretty much seal the game with 2 more free throws but then immediately stole the ball for a layup to take a 72 to 61 lead with 39 seconds left and sent Cougars fans quickly to the exit.

Koren Johnson and Keion Brooks would pace the Huskies with 23 and 22 points respectively, as Johnson continued his hot streak in the last 7 games, averaging 18.5 ppg in the those games.

The Huskies win by a final score of 74 to 68 and hold the Cougars to 39% shooting for the game. Washington moves to 17 and 14 on the year and now wait to see where they will place in the Pac-12 Tournament next week.