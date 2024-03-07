Thursday Dots: Remember To Have Fun!

Would you like some dots? Wow that’s so convenient, I’ve got some fresh dots here.

To the dots!

And this:

Andy Yamashita on how Skylar Killough-Wilhelm has become a leader for the gymnastics team.

Remember to have fun!

This is a cool photo gallery from The Daily:

Congratulations are in order for one Taylor Rapp:

An addition to Buffalo’s secondary: Bills reached agreement with safety Taylor Rapp on a three-year deal worth up to $14.5 million, per source. pic.twitter.com/MjdvcjU1n0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2024

And another beloved local:

In pursuit of NBA return for stretch run, 11-year veteran Isaiah Thomas is joining the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The two-time All-Star could be another guard option in marketplace. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2024

Hey an award nomination:

#ErvingAward finalists from @Hoophall



Baylor Scheierman

David Jones

Dalton Knecht

Keion Brooks Jr.

Dillon Jones pic.twitter.com/smlSjImsiy — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 6, 2024

Well huh isn’t that something:

‼️



Hear from x8 Super Bowl Champion Bill Belichick, at the Be A Pro Coaching Clinic



https://t.co/J5aSDyNzV1#AllAboutTheW #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/Q7lyqtttTj — Washington Football (@UW_Football) March 6, 2024

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.