Thursday Dots: Remember To Have Fun!

Would you like some dots? Wow that’s so convenient, I’ve got some fresh dots here.
To the dots!
And this:
- Andy Yamashita on how Skylar Killough-Wilhelm has become a leader for the gymnastics team.
Remember to have fun!
Remember to have fun #teamadidas x #MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/fO9AsdLSMX— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) March 6, 2024
This is a cool photo gallery from The Daily:
Gallery: @emorudphoto and @Colman_Beech take you into @UWGymnastics' second-highest score of the season against Arizona. https://t.co/KIA8F836rm pic.twitter.com/NHoGMc9l9J— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) March 6, 2024
Congratulations are in order for one Taylor Rapp:
An addition to Buffalo’s secondary: Bills reached agreement with safety Taylor Rapp on a three-year deal worth up to $14.5 million, per source. pic.twitter.com/MjdvcjU1n0— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2024
And another beloved local:
In pursuit of NBA return for stretch run, 11-year veteran Isaiah Thomas is joining the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The two-time All-Star could be another guard option in marketplace.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2024
Hey an award nomination:
#ErvingAward finalists from @Hoophall— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 6, 2024
Baylor Scheierman
David Jones
Dalton Knecht
Keion Brooks Jr.
Dillon Jones pic.twitter.com/smlSjImsiy
Well huh isn’t that something:
‼️— Washington Football (@UW_Football) March 6, 2024
Hear from x8 Super Bowl Champion Bill Belichick, at the Be A Pro Coaching Clinic
https://t.co/J5aSDyNzV1#AllAboutTheW #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/Q7lyqtttTj
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
