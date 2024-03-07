Washington State Cougars Game Preview & How to Watch

How to Watch (and bet)

Date: Thursday, 3/7/24

Tip-Off Time: 6:00 pm PT

TV: FS1

Radio: Huskies Gameday App, Sports Radio KJR

Location: Pullman, Washington

Betting Line: Washington Huskies +6.5

Washington State Cougars 2023-24 Statistics:

Record: 23-7 (14-5)

Points For per Game: 75.1 ppg (110th)

Points Against per Game: 67.1 ppg (44th)

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: 115.5 (46th)

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: 98.8 (36th)

Strength of Schedule: 82nd

Washington State Key Players:

G- Myles Rice, Fr. 6’3. 180: 15.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.8 apg, 44.9% FG, 30.1% 3pt, 80.9% FT

Rice is one of the best stories in the country as he missed all of last year while undergoing chemotherapy but his cancer is now in remission. He has been one of the best freshmen in the country and has just about been the perpetual winner of Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. He’s not exactly a true point guard but is capable of scoring from anywhere on the floor and also gets it done on the defensive end with a lot of steals.

Last game vs. UW: 18 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl

G- Jaylen Wells, Jr. 6’8, 205: 12.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 44.1% FG, 44.5% 3pt, 83.0% FT

The JUCO transfer is huge for a shooting guard and has been incredibly efficient shooting 47% on 3’s in Pac-12 play which is second in he conference. He’s a good rebounder but gets almost no steals or blocks for someone with his length. Wells started off slow but has now scored in double figures in 16 of WSU’s last 17 games including a pair of 27 point performances against Arizona and UCLA in the last couple weeks.

Last game vs. UW: 19 pts, 2 ast

F- Andrej Jakimovski, Sr. 6’8, 220: 10.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 37.8% FG, 34.1% 3pt, 60.0% FT

This is year 4 in Pullman for Jakimovski and at this point he kind of is what he is. He’ll shoot ~35% from deep which is where he takes the vast majority of his shots. He’s a good rebounder but doesn’t add a lot else on the defensive end. He’s at a career low in turnovers and isn’t trying to do too much with the ball but otherwise is having a very similar season to the last few years just while playing about 50% more minutes.

Last game vs. UW: 13 pts, 3/6 3pt, 5 reb

F- Isaac Jones, Jr. 6’9, 245: 15.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 58.3% FG, 7.1% 3pt, 72.1% FT

Jones was a star in the Big Sky at Idaho and has been almost the same player in Pullman so far. He can’t really stretch the floor all the way out to the three-point line but is a very good rebounder and efficient post scorer who gets to the line. Jones isn’t an elite shot blocker but is good for nearly one per game. He’ll end up on an all-conference team at the end of the year.

Last game vs. UW: 20 pts, 7 reb, 2 blk

C- Oscar Cluff, Jr. 6’11, 255: 7.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.0 bpg, 53.7% FG, 66.7% FT

Cluff is an Australian JUCO transfer who averaged nearly 18 and 10 at a lower level last season. He’s a great offensive rebounder and can score the basketball down low efficiently. Against Oregon State earlier this year he had 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 blocks so he’s capable of big games. Although Cluff was moved out of the starting lineup last week in favor of freshman Reuben Chinyelu so we’ll see how much he plays.

Last game vs. UW: 12 pts, 8 reb

The Outlook

Washington State’s arrow was trending up when these two teams met but since then they’ve gone on a meteoric rise. The Huskies were 87% favorites to beat the Cougars in Pullman inside the final minute but instead it went to overtime where WSU prevailed. Throw in a home sweep of the Mountain schools before that game and the Cougars have now won 10 of their last 11 with only a trip up on the road at Arizona State.

There are very clear stakes for Wazzu in this game. The most obvious is that by winning this game they keep alive their hopes of a share of the regular season conference title which would be their first since 1941. Arizona is one game ahead with 2 left to play so a Husky loss combined with U of A tripping up once while hosting the L.A schools would leave them tied and give WSU the #1 seed in the conference tournament by virtue of their regular season sweep.

Beyond the short-term goal of the conference standings there’s of course the fact that Washington State is a lock for the NCAA tournament and is playing for seeding. Joe Lunardi has them as a #5 seed getting to play a psuedo-home game in Spokane in the first round of the tournament. Anything that keeps the dream of a 1st round game that close to home alive should keep them motivated.

And then of course there’s the fact that Wazzu will be moving to the WCC next year and a chance to sweep Washington in the last season of the Pac-12 will result in an absolutely raucous environment with lusty boos aplenty.

So that’s all good news for the Huskies...

Washington State has been 2nd in Pac-12 play in both offensive and defensive efficiency. The Huskies are 4th and 9th respectively. Washington’s near win back in Seattle shows that this isn’t a complete mismatch. And at the beginning of the year you would’ve had 100/100 coaches take Washington’s roster over Washington State’s. But here we are. I see Kyle Smith and the Cougs notching their 8th win against UW in their last 10 meetings. Which tells you all you need to know about where each coach stands.

Prediction

My record this year: 19-11 Straight Up, 12-17-1 Against the Spread

Washington Huskies- 74, Washington State Cougars- 84