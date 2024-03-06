WBB Breaks Hearts with 58-50 Loss to Arizona in the Pac-12 Tournament

UW played Arizona for their first game in the 2024 Pac-12 Tournament. UW came in with a bone to pick with Arizona after losing their first matchup by two and their second match up also by two points, but this time after three overtimes. Both teams also came in with several wins against ranked teams, even though neither team is ranked.

The Pac-12 Women’s Conference has been high quality this year, with many teams being ranked at some point during the season, and therefore many unranked teams beating ranked teams. Earlier in the day, #5 Colorado throttled #12 Oregon 79-30 and WSU, who just beat Colorado a few days ago, lost to Cal 65-44.

As expected the game went back and forth throughout a very fast, 40 minute real time, first half where only 5 fouls were called. UW picked up where they left off with Utah, pushing the tempo and not letting their foot off the gas. In the first quarter, the first points went to UW even after AZ hedged a trap and forced a UW turnover. When AZ tried to score however, Lauren Schwartz blocked the shot and UW was able to convert on the other side with a bucket by Sayvia Sellers.

Both teams kept up with each other with exceptional transition defense, neither team letting the other get by with much. UW kept the AZ offense on lock with 3 blocks in three separate possessions in a row. UW also forced a shot clock violation. At the end of the first quarter, AZ went on a 6-0 run to come back and lead the game 15-14.

It took a few minutes, but Elle Ladine ended the Husky drought with a quick layin. Soon after, Jayda Noble entered the game after missing the last two games for a “personal emergency.” Noble quickly picked off the ball from AZ, threw it up court to Sellers, Sellers passed it behind her back to Noble and Noble scored. At the end of the half, AZ led 29-27 in a game defined by turnovers, steals and fast break points.

UW came out of halftime slow, cold and flatfooted, allowing AZ to build up their largest lead of the game to 39-33. UW kept trying to thread passes through AZ’s long arms and stifling defense, causing themselves forced and unforced turnovers.

The one bright spot in the third quarter was when freshman Chloe Briggs came in for a few minutes. She got the ball, aggressively drove to the hoop, got hammered by multiple AZ players, didn’t get a fouled called, and UW recovered and reset. UW got the ball to Briggs again who stepped up and drained a three in the face of the AZ player.

As the fourth quarter started, UW was down 43-36 and still couldn’t get much going. With 7:54 left in the game, the AZ lead had grown to 11 points and it felt like the game had slipped away from the Huskies. Tina Langley could feel it too and called a time out. The play they called out of the timeout didn’t get past the defense, who smothered Schwartz. The shot clock ran out as Daniels barely got a shot off that missed and AZ got the ball off the shot clock violation.

This proved an ominous foreshadowing moment for UW. To their credit, they were able to crawl back into the game and bring the score within two points largely from strong UW defense and two back to back three pointers from Schwartz, who was able to sidestep the AZ defense who had had her number all game just enough to make the shots. At this point, UW upped the tempo and kept the game close.

UW got the ball with 52 seconds left down two points and for some unknown reason, Ladine took the ball and dribbled around and ran the shot clock down and then took the defender to the hoop. She didn’t finish the shot and the ball got knocked out of bounds. The refs originally called the ball out on AZ but went to review it and overturned the call, giving AZ the ball with 29.8 seconds left and with UW down two points. At this point, all was not lost because UW still had 3 fouls to give, so they used up those fouls and only used 7 seconds on the clock. Unfortunately from there, UW fouled and AZ made free throws and UW got another call overturned that gave AZ the ball off a tip and pretty soon UW hadn’t had a field goal in three and a half minutes and AZ won the game 58-50.

Arizona forces 20 turnovers on average per game and that’s exactly what they did to UW. Daniels and Ladine had 13 and 10 points, and AZ held Schwartz to 8 points.

This game was UW’s best hope to get to the NCAA tournament and with the loss, they now will wait to see if they make the WNIT tournament. And I will also sit and wait with all my fingers crossed that something miraculous happens and they do make the NCAA tournament.

Whatever happens, this was a great season by a young team in an extraordinarily tough conference. They individually and collectively have so much talent and there is so much promise in their future and I cannot wait to see how they mature and take the Big10 to task next year.

Good work Huskies! You are so fun to watch!