Wednesday Dots: Breaking New Ground

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, and wouldn’t you know it, it’s time for Dots, and I would hate to keep you waiting, so here they are!

Football Dots

We start with some sad news out of the Seahawks organization. They have made the decision to cut tight end (and former Dawg) Will Dissly. Bob Condotta has more on Dissly and other roster moves made by Seattle yesterday.

Husky long snapper Jaden Green has declared for the NFL draft. Andy Yamashita has an article on Green’s decision and the situation for the Huskies at long snapper.

Troy Fautanu’s draft stock is soaring after an electric performance at the NFL combine:

One name that multiple scouts raved about following the NFL Combine?



Washington OT Troy Fautanu pic.twitter.com/f4i8Sht5hc — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 5, 2024

The Hawks trading down and then taking Oregon's center one pick before Fautanu gets taken feels very much like something Schneider would do. https://t.co/CdzovEW1RL — Edited Name UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) March 5, 2024

Basketball Dots

After 5 years of planning, a long sought-after, state-of-the-art Husky basketball practice facility is finally being built. Construction began on Monday, and will be completed in August of 2025. Percy Allen has an article on the progress of the project.

The Husky women’s basketball team heads in to the conference tournament needing 2-3 wins in order to get in to the tournament, writes Percy Allen. The Huskies have won 3 of their last four, so they’re coming in with a little bit of momentum, but they have some work to do, as ESPN’s Bracketology has them in the First Four Out.

Keion Brooks has put up some great numbers this year:

21 PPG

6.8 RPG

49.6 FG%



Keion Brooks Jr. has been a leader for the Huskies this year. Should he be the Pac-12 Player of the Year, presented by @Nextiva?



https://t.co/sJtxWUgtKW pic.twitter.com/TlBPd7z9RJ — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 5, 2024

That’s all for today, so thank you for making Dots a part of your Wednesday morning and as always, Go Dawgs!