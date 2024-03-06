Welcome to Part 2 of our countdown of every team in the Big Ten and how they fared in the portal so far this offseason. If you missed part 1 then I recommend you go back and check it out right here for more information about the methodology. Otherwise, let’s dive right in with the defending national champions.

12. Michigan Wolverines, +69.1 points

Additions: 2 with average grade of 82.4; Highest: LB Jaishawn Barham (from Maryland), 92 points

Departures: 9 with average grade of 43.1; Highest: S Keon Sabb (to Alabama), 89 points

There was a thought that Michigan, like their fellow national title game participant Washington, might also hemorrhage talent in the portal following a coaching change. But promoting from within kept the team together and they only lost 9 players total.

Most of that attrition though came from players that didn’t contribute much to their title win. Only one player who had ever played even 100 snaps in a season for Michigan decided to transfer out. Safety Keon Sabb was a big loss as he started 5 games this season as a former high four-star recruit and received elite PFF grades as a redshirt freshman. He ended up transferring to Alabama and should be a clear multi-year starter under Kalen DeBoer. The only other defection with a transfer grade over 50 was PNW four-star receiver Darrius Clemons who went closer to home and transferred to Oregon State.

So far the Wolverines have only brought in two players although both should be expected to start right away. Somewhat interestingly, both players were poached from the two schools to finish last in these rankings. Jaishawn Barham was one of the top rated LB recruits in the country in the class of 2022 and then started for 2 seasons at Maryland. He is joined by Northwestern 3-year starting interior offensive lineman Josh Priebe who will get a chance to plug the hole caused by All-American Zak Zinter graduating.

11. Ohio State Buckeyes, +83.5 points

Additions: 5 with average grade of 78.8; Highest: S Caleb Downs (from Alabama), 97 points

Departures: 19 with average grade of 48.5; Highest: QB Kyle McCord (to Syracuse), 86 points

Now we come to the other side of the rivalry. I’ll admit that Ohio State’s status was one of the reasons I pulled the trigger to go from a completely raw score and instead factor in that a big player deficit would be made up for in part by the incoming freshmen. If I hadn’t done that then Ohio State would’ve finished last despite bringing in my #1 overall rated transfer. That seems a little harsh. A reminder though that Alabama 5-star QB Julian Sayin doesn’t count in these rankings since he was a 2024 early enrollee.

Ohio State still finishes in the bottom half because this wasn’t a case of them just clearing what they’d consider the dead weight from the bottom of the roster. Several serious contributors left the program. That begins with Kyle McCord who started 12 games for the Buckeyes at quarterback. OSU fans would surely argue that he was the primary reason they couldn’t beat Michigan and make the CFP but he’s at least an above average P5 QB even if he isn’t an absolutely elite one. The same goes for former all-world recruit WR Julian Fleming (79 points) who ended up at rival Penn State. Two more players finished with transfer scores over 75 based on their pedigree and limited production but neither were starters last season, although both ended up at SEC schools.

Meanwhile, the additions were almost all home runs. Ohio State had the 3rd highest average incoming transfer grade behind Iowa and Michigan and the highest among any school adding more than 2 players. S Caleb Downs from Alabama was my top player in the portal. He was a five-star recruit who stepped on the field as a true freshman and immediately played at an All-American level. He should be 1st team all-conference each of the next 2 seasons before becoming a top-ten NFL draft pick.

Joining him are 3 more instant starters on the other side of the ball. Kyle McCord is being replaced by Kansas State QB Will Howard who gives the Buckeyes a power running threat at the position but finished with a lower transfer grade than McCord. Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins was one of the top running backs in the SEC and will surely be dynamic in Columbus. Alabama center Seth McLaughlin also should step in as a starter for Ohio State but his consistently off target snaps were viewed as one of the big reasons why Alabama didn’t beat Michigan in the Rose Bowl. Ohio State’s status as an early title favorite is buoyed as much or more by players turning down the draft rather than the incoming transfer class.

10. Wisconsin Badgers, +110.3 points

Additions: 12 with average grade of 61.4; Highest: QB Tyler Van Dyke (from Miami), 90 points

Departures: 14 with average grade of 50.5; Highest: OL Tyler Wedig (to Indiana), 82 points

Wisconsin imported their 2023 quarterback with a grad transfer getting SMU’s Tanner Mordecai so they had to go back to the well again in 2024. This time around it’s Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke who scored a 90 transfer grade but that was built mostly around the career stats from his transcendent sophomore season before slumping once Mario Cristobal took over.

Seven other additions profile as potential starters although none looks super likely to be an all-conference type talent. Wisconsin’s next 4 highest rated players are all on the defensive end. The top of the bunch is Arkansas LB transfer Jaheim Thomas (80 points) who started for the Razorbacks the last two seasons. After that though the Badgers are relying on players moving up a level with transfers coming in from Toledo, William & Mary, and Albany.

You wouldn’t say that Wisconsin lost any of their star players to the portal on the flip side but they definitely lost some solid contributors. Five outgoing transfers played at least 250 snaps last season for Wisconsin including players on both lines and a pair of wide receivers. That doesn’t include former five-star Nolan Rucci (to Penn State) who hasn’t seen much of the field but was the highest rated recruit in Wisconsin history when he signed.

9. Michigan State Spartans, +114.2 points

Additions: 11 with average grade of 63.9; Highest: QB Tommy Schuster (from North Dakota), 76 points

Departures: 22 with average grade of 43.7; Highest: TE Maliq Carr (to Houston), 81 points

It comes as no surprise that the Spartans had a ton of movement in the portal given that their head coach was fired midseason for off-field issues. Jonathan Smith did a great job getting many players to remove their names from the portal or else they would’ve come up much sooner.

Some of the losses were from players that hadn’t seen the field much at all but several starters did decide to move on with the regime change. TE Maliq Carr, OT Spencer Brown, and Edges Jacoby Windmon and Zion Young all had at least a 64 transfer grade and played at least 450 snaps for the Spartans one of the last two seasons. Michigan State also lost their entire quarterback depth chart as Noah Kim (Coastal Carolina), Katin Houser (East Carolina), and Sam Leavitt (Oregon State) all opted to transfer.

That meant a QB trade with the Beavers as Jonathan Smith brought several OSU players with him including heir apparent Aidan Chiles (74 points). Chiles actually finished with the second highest transfer grade of the QBs that MSU brought in behind North Dakota’s Tommy Schuster. Chiles has the raw talent but will be a true sophomore while Schuster was a 4-year starter at the FCS level and so has plenty of experience and results. I would expect Chiles to start despite the results here but either way it gives the Spartans a well above average starter no matter who wins the job.

Five other incoming transfers earned at least a 70 transfer grade which suggests they plug in as above average starters right away. That includes OSU import and Seattle native TE Jack Velling who should be one of the best in the B1G from day one. The Spartans also added a pair of linebackers, a pair of offensive linemen, and a multi-year starting WR from Purdue. They should turn around quickly under Smith similar to when DeBoer arrived at Washington.

8. Penn State Nittany Lions, +121.0 points

Additions: 6 with average grade of 54.6; Highest: WR Julian Fleming (from Ohio State), 79 points

Departures: 5 with average grade of 33.0; Highest: WR Dante Cephas (to Kansas State), 74 points

It’s a very different profile for Penn State who for the most part didn’t mess around with the portal very much. The players they did bring in generally were bets on elite talent. Four of their incoming transfers earned at least a 0.95 (high four-star or better) composite recruiting rating out of high school. That includes a pair of players already mentioned in this series with WR Julian Fleming of Ohio State and OL Nolan Rucci of Wisconsin. Fleming has been solid at OSU the last two years whereas Rucci hasn’t cracked the starting lineup. Joining them are a pair of SEC CBs with Jalen Kimber from Florida (75 points) and AJ Harris from Georgia (59.7 points). Kimber started this past year while Harris saw a little bit of time as a 5-star true freshman.

Penn State essentially traded Fleming for their big portal pickup at WR from last cycle with Dante Cephas going one and done for the Lions. After consecutive 700+ receiving yard seasons at Kent State, Cephas managed just 250 and 2 TDs for Penn State and is now headed to the Big 12. Otherwise, PSU lost just about nothing of consequence. Former four-star WR Cristian Driver is headed to Minnesota after earning just 27 snaps in 2 seasons. Their backup punter is headed to Rice. As I said, slim pickings.

7. Illinois Fighting Illini, +139.9 points

Additions: 8 with average grade of 56.6; Highest: DL Dennis Briggs (from Florida State), 78 points

Departures: 7 with average grade of 39.7; Highest: RB Reggie Love III (to Purdue), 73 points

Illinois’ portal participation looks pretty similar to Penn State. They also didn’t lose much. Reggie Love III has one of the best names in the country and started 7 games this past season with over 600 total yards. He was the only transfer to finish with at least a 60.0 grade among the outgoing players. CB Tahveon Nicholson is headed to Louisville and was a starter for the Illini but no one else had played even 250 career snaps.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Illinois couldn’t reel in the former 5-stars like Penn State but they did okay for themselves still. The focus area by the Illini staff was obvious as 8 of their 9 additions either play on the offensive or defensive line. Half of the incoming transfers have at least 1,300 career snaps and only one has fewer than 470. Experience in the trenches, even if at the FCS level, was the order of the day for Illinois and we’ll find out next year if that strategy paid off.

***

We’ll be back later this week with part three closing out the top six teams in the rankings.