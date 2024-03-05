Tuesday Dots: Combine Crescendo

Dots:
- Seattle Sports says the Seahawks should not pass on drafting Troy Fautanu.
- Speaking of Fautanu, here’s a detailed film breakdown of him as a prospect.
- Whether as a guard or tackle, it’s seeming very unlikely Fautanu will make it out of the first round:
One name that multiple scouts raved about following the NFL Combine?— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 5, 2024
Washington OT Troy Fautanu pic.twitter.com/f4i8Sht5hc
- Rome’s hometown paper writes about one of their own and how he impressed NFL scouts last week.
- After his combine showing, people are asking:
Should Michael Penix Jr be a first round pick? pic.twitter.com/q7QhC89hOD— PFF College (@PFF_College) March 5, 2024
- As for players still on the team:
Rise & grind pic.twitter.com/nWpUA5WgcT— Washington Football (@UW_Football) March 5, 2024
- Among the QBs, WRs, and RBs, who were the winners and losers at the combine?
- On the basketball side of things, it appears that Mike Hopkins’ days are numbered. Here are five possible candidates Washington could look at to replace him.
- It appears Lee Marks is now the running backs coach at Memphis:
March 5, 2024
- Husky Softball is top 5:
Week 4 @espn / @usasoftball Collegiate Top 25 #NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/g4OzlRXrQd— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 5, 2024
