Monday Dots: Wining and Combining

- Last week, Christian Caple looked at UW’s position groups with the most experience. Or, perhaps it is more accurate to say that he looked at the position groups that clear an extremely low bar for continuity. This week, Caple went a layer deeper in examining the returning players with the most experience. Given the attrition on the offensive side, it’s not shocking that the top of the list is mostly populated by defenders.
- Eddie Ulofoshio and Jack Westover are two of the all-time great Huskies who started as walk-ons. With those two out of eligibility, Drew Fowler will look to carry on that legacy for walk-ons who become key players for the Dawgs. Fowler was put on scholarship last week and will seek to become a leader on the defense as one of the aforementioned returners with some experience.
- On paper, Mount St. Mary’s did not look like they would be much competition for the #4 UW Softball team in their double-header this weekend. On the field, that presumption proved to be true. The Dawgs trounced The Mount in Eugene to head into conference play at an impressive 16-2.
- Leaving midseason troubles behind, Washington Women’s Basketball closed strong to keep its postseason hopes alive. The Dawgs beat top-10 Oregon State last week and pushed #13 Colorado to the limit in Boulder before closing the regular season with a win in Salt Lake City against #18 Utah. Another defensive-minded effort gave UW their sixth conference win by the score of 62-47. The Huskies still have work to do in the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament, but they are headed in the right direction.
- Chris Fetters provided copious combine updates for Dawgman with numerous Huskies in Indianapolis. Some of the highlights include: Roger Rosengarten running a 4.92 40-yard dash, Michael Penix having giant hands, and a dominant performance by Troy Fautanu’s arm length.
Thanks to everyone for the positive messages sent my way today. Super grateful for coach Fisch and his staff for putting their trust in me. I’m blessed to get to play this game.— Drew Fowler (@drewfowler44) March 4, 2024
Forever loyal to the Purple & Gold. The journey continues… More work to be done!
GO DAWGS!!
Aiva Arquette's eighth-inning single with the bases loaded led @UW_Baseball to a win over Santa Clara Sunday afternoon | via @schwaarzy https://t.co/OjPA1HqIGp— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) March 4, 2024
A celebratory afternoon for @UW_MBB quickly turned sour in a home loss to USC Saturday | via @danny_w22 https://t.co/PGCC9s5vQe— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) March 3, 2024
The most impressive combine performance in @UW_Football history:— Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) March 3, 2024
Fastest TE & OL
Fautanu wowed
Penix shined
Odunze put on a show
Ulofoshio out-jumped all LB’s
There was a reason this was a 14 win National Title runner-up team. Actually a lot of reasons pic.twitter.com/YGSRCgth0P
Rome Odunze is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.91 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 29 out of 3090 WR from 1987 to 2024.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2024
Splits projectedhttps://t.co/Tms6ogR4Fe pic.twitter.com/UmA9MbkYix
