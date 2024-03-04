 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Wining and Combining

Dawgs show out for NFL scouts

andrewberg7
  • Last week, Christian Caple looked at UW’s position groups with the most experience. Or, perhaps it is more accurate to say that he looked at the position groups that clear an extremely low bar for continuity. This week, Caple went a layer deeper in examining the returning players with the most experience. Given the attrition on the offensive side, it’s not shocking that the top of the list is mostly populated by defenders.

  • Eddie Ulofoshio and Jack Westover are two of the all-time great Huskies who started as walk-ons. With those two out of eligibility, Drew Fowler will look to carry on that legacy for walk-ons who become key players for the Dawgs. Fowler was put on scholarship last week and will seek to become a leader on the defense as one of the aforementioned returners with some experience.

  • On paper, Mount St. Mary’s did not look like they would be much competition for the #4 UW Softball team in their double-header this weekend. On the field, that presumption proved to be true. The Dawgs trounced The Mount in Eugene to head into conference play at an impressive 16-2.

  • Leaving midseason troubles behind, Washington Women’s Basketball closed strong to keep its postseason hopes alive. The Dawgs beat top-10 Oregon State last week and pushed #13 Colorado to the limit in Boulder before closing the regular season with a win in Salt Lake City against #18 Utah. Another defensive-minded effort gave UW their sixth conference win by the score of 62-47. The Huskies still have work to do in the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament, but they are headed in the right direction.

  • Chris Fetters provided copious combine updates for Dawgman with numerous Huskies in Indianapolis. Some of the highlights include: Roger Rosengarten running a 4.92 40-yard dash, Michael Penix having giant hands, and a dominant performance by Troy Fautanu’s arm length.

