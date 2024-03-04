I know, it looks weird for me too. Every year I have various articles that I write looking at UW’s conference as a whole. For the first time though we are officially previewing something for football with the Huskies in the Big Ten. Shudder.

Last year I put together two sets of transfer portal rankings in the Pac-12 from both before and after the spring portal period. I’m going through the exercise once again but this time for the Big Ten.

The rankings here are entirely pulled from my own transfer portal player rankings system which puts every player on a 1 to 100 scale with my own formula taking into account the player’s recruiting ranking out of high school, how much they’ve played since getting to college, and how well they’ve played when on the field.

A few notes when it comes to the actual team rankings below:

-In past years I have simply taken the total of all the scores from the players who joined the team in the portal subtracted by all of the players who left via the portal. Most teams though lose more players than they gain and fill in the gaps with high school recruits. This year I made the assumption that any gap between the inflow and outflow was made up for by imagining they were replaced by a redshirt freshman with no snaps and a recruiting grade of their average recruit for the class of 2024. Therefore Ohio State losing a player hurts them less than Illinois because they can more easily find a replacement which is closer to reality.

-I do not consider class of 2024 early enrollees switching programs as a transfer but instead part of the recruiting class. Therefore you won’t see players that followed Coach Fisch from Arizona to UW that were technically in the portal like QB Demond Williams Jr. appear on this list.

18. Northwestern Wildcats, -216.2 points

Additions: 1 with average grade of 16.7; Highest: OL Matt Keeler (from Texas Tech), 17 points

Departures: 10 with average grade of 48.9; Highest: CB Rod Heard. (to Notre Dame), 77 points

This one seems obvious. Northwestern is one of only two programs in the Big Ten with only one addition through the portal this cycle, they lost 3 more players than the other school, and they have the lowest ranked average recruit in the conference for 2024. It doesn’t get much more clear cut than that to be last on the list.

The only add that Northwestern has made so far is Texas Tech OL Matt Keeler who was an unrated HS recruit that has 218 career snaps in 5 years of college with below average PFF grades. Maybe he contributes on the offensive line this year but he’s nowhere close to a plug and play starter.

Northwestern’s losses have really been felt in the secondary where they lost 3 starters with two heading to West Virginia and their biggest loss, Rod Heard, going to Notre Dame. They’ve also had a three-year starter on the offensive line bolt for Michigan and another OL player transfer to Arizona. The other 5 departures though are all still uncommitted.

17. Maryland Terrapins, -146.5 points

Additions: 5 with average grade of 46.1; Highest: CB Jalen Huskey (from Bowling Green), 69 points

Departures: 13 with average grade of 50.5; Highest: LB Jaishawn Barham (to Michigan), 92 points

The average between the additions and the departures is fairly similar for Maryland but it still seems clear they lost a lot more than they gained. Losing Barham to defending champ and conference foe Michigan is a huge blow. He’s a 2-year starter that dropped off a little this year but was a freshman All-American caliber linebacker as a high four-star recruit. Tight end Corey Dyches also is a multi-year starter and one of my best available still left in the portal while three other players transferred to other power conference programs.

Quarterback is the most important position for any program in the portal and the good news is that at least Maryland is adding one without losing one. Although that’s only because starter Taulia Tagovailoa was ruled out of eligibility despite his attempts to enter the portal this cycle. The Terps are bringing in NC State QB MJ Morris with a 61 transfer grade who started 4 games then benched himself to preserve a redshirt ahead of a transfer he knew was coming. That’s modern college football I guess. The highest rated addition though is Bowling Green CB Jalen Huskey who was one of the best defensive players in the MAC last year according to PFF.

16. UCLA Bruins, -22.3 points

Additions: 10 with average grade of 55.4; Highest: WR Rico Flores (from Notre Dame), 79 points

Departures: 11 with average grade of 55.8; Highest: S Kamari Ramsey (to USC), 90 points

How the mighty have fallen. Sort of. Chip Kelly hated HS recruiting but actually had been pretty darn good in the portal in recent years. There’s a big gap between Maryland in 17th and UCLA here but it’s still not great. Although the hire of Deshaun Foster meant the Bruins faced almost no attrition (at least so far) in the portal despite a coaching change.

That’s in part because most of the damage had already been done in December. Two stars in the secondary (S Kamari Ramsey and CB John Humphrey) both followed former UCLA DC D’Anton Lynn across town to USC when he took the same gig there. Starting tight end Carsen Ryan went to Utah and former 5-star QB and majority starter Dante Moore went to Oregon. Another 3 players transferred to power conference programs.

It was a solid haul though to try to make up for those losses. There are 6 players that project as potential starters given their transfer grades although none with a score as high of Ramsey or Humphrey. That includes players from Yale and Johns Hopkins though so those are a bit of a lottery ticket depending on how they adjust to a step up in competition. The Bruins also added 3 players from Notre Dame with the star being WR Rico Flores who played quite a bit as a highly rated true freshman last year.

15. Washington Huskies, +21.9 points

Additions: 11 with average grade of 68.4; Highest: WR Jeremiah Hunter (from California), 88 points

Departures: 17 with average grade of 56.5; Highest: iOL Parker Brailsford (to Alabama), 88 points

The Huskies may have the weirdest portal profile of any team in the country. Washington was the only school in the country to add at least four players with an 83+ transfer grade this offseason. That’s good. They were also the only school in the country to lose at least five players with an 80+ transfer grade this offseason. That’s bad.

Several of those ended up being swaps at the same position. The Huskies essentially traded Jeremiah Hunter (from Cal) for Germie Bernard (to Alabama) at WR. Hunter has more production but fewer years of eligibility remaining. They essentially traded Jabbar Muhammad (to Oregon) for Ephesians Prysock (from Arizona) at CB. This time UW gave up the player with more proven production in Muhammad but get back the more raw and younger talent in Prysock. They essentially traded Dylan Morris (to James Madison) for Will Rogers (from Mississippi St) at QB where Rogers has much more experience though coming off a bad year while Morris sat behind one of the best QBs in the country the last two years and so his current state is largely unknown.

Unfortunately, there was no 1-to-1 replacement for Parker Brailsford, who was the best interior offensive lineman in the portal, nor at least as of yet for fellow iOL starters Nate Kalepo and Julius Buelow. Washington added OT Drew Azzopardi from San Diego State before Coach DeBoer left but the Huskies are still minus a lot of bodies in the offensive line room.

The good news for Washington is that the players they have added in the portal have almost all been really good. In addition to the 4 premium additions (those listed above plus Arizona RB Jonah Coleman) there were also 4 more players added with at least a 64 transfer grade. It’s likely that the Huskies end up with 6 starters and 2-3 more important reserves out of the haul so far. Only former UW and Arizona walk-on LB Anthony Ward brings down the average with a 1.5 transfer grade (unrated HS recruit who hasn’t played in 4 seasons).

The bad news for Washington is that they lost 8 players that projected as starters had they returned plus several other backups that would’ve been up there on the depth chart. No other team in the conference had a higher average group of departing players. The Huskies have plenty of room still on the roster and if they finish strong in the spring portal session then they could make a vault up this list when I revisit it over the summer.

14. USC Trojans, +25.0 points

Additions: 11 with average grade of 65.8; Highest: RB Jo’Quavious Marks (from Mississippi State), 93 points

Departures: 20 with average grade of 53.7; Highest: WR Mario Williams (to Tulane), 84 points

The gang’s almost all back together! 3 in a row for the old Pac-12!

The Trojans had less upheaval than Washington this past offseason but ended up with a pretty similar looking profile. Just like the Huskies, USC was able to reel in plenty of premium talent. Jo’Quavious Marks was my top-rated running back having starred alongside Dillon Johnson before taking over for him this past year at Mississippi State. I mentioned the additions of Ramsey and Humphrey in the UCLA section and that gives them not just three likely starters but potential all-conference selections.

Another five new Trojans project as likely starters based on their transfer grade. Four of them are on the defensive side of the ball including the Arnold brothers from Oregon State. It was obvious that USC needed reinforcements there and they seem to have found it. Although last year USC also added some big name defensive transfers to mixed results. The most intriguing one though is UNLV QB Jaiden Maiava who will compete with Miller Moss to take over for Caleb Williams.

Part of the problem with being USC is that you’re going to have a bunch of highly rated recruits which means a lot of your departures will earn high transfer grades even if they weren’t truly essential pieces. The Trojans lost 7 players with a 70.0+ transfer grade and only one of them played 400+ snaps this season. And even that player, CB Domani Jackson headed to Alabama, had an average PFF grade as a starter. Every year USC hemorrhages elite WR talent in the portal and every year they manage to backfill. This year was no different with skill position players headed from L.A to Georgia, Utah, North Carolina, Arizona State, and Tulane.

13. Iowa Hawkeyes, +66.4 points

Additions: 1 with average grade of 84.5; Highest: OT Kadyn Proctor (from Alabama), 85 points

Departures: 6 with average grade of 34.1; Highest: QB Spencer Petras (to Utah State), 73 points

We close out the last team of part three with a bit of a whimper but get to book-end it with the two programs that only brought in one transfer. It’s safe to say that while Iowa also only added a single offensive lineman, they did a better job of it than Northwestern. I guess technically that’s debatable considering Iowa self-reported a tampering violation to bring in their only transfer.

That one player was Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor who started all 14 games for the Tide at left tackle as a true freshman. The former five-star recruit should be the next high Iowa draft pick at that position.

There also wasn’t a lot to write home about in terms of departures. Changing out offensive coordinators didn’t cause a vast migration on that side of the ball. Iowa’s highest rated defection was former starting QB Spencer Petras who ended up at Utah State but isn’t exactly a game changer. No one else who left earned a transfer grade greater than 42.5

****

We’ll be back later this week with part two examining teams 12 to 7 in the rankings.