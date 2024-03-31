Recruiting Roundup: Q&A With Recent RB Commit & Other Notes

Happy Easter Sunday Husky fans. The Huskies got a verbal commitment this last week from one of their top running back targets, Julian McMahan from Monte Vista HS, CA. I was able to chat with the 3 star running back about why he decided to commit to UW:

UWDP: Why did you decide UW would be the school you would commit to?

I decided to commit to UW because I feel like it was the best decision for me. The staff at Washington has supported me and shown me love since the beginning of my recruitment, and Washington is a great school with amazing opportunities academically and athletically. It felt right.

UWDP: Have you seen UW before? If so, what did you think about your visit?

I went to the UW vs. Oregon game last year at Husky Stadium. It was a great visit, wonderful facilities and an amazing game day atmosphere. Passionate support from fans as well.

UWDP: Besides UW what other schools were you considering?

I was considering Cal, Oregon State, and San Diego State.

UWDP: What’s your first impression of the new staff at UW?

I’ve known them since they offered me at Arizona, so I have a very good impression of them. I have a great relationship with the whole staff and I am extremely confident in them.

UWDP: Are you planning on recruiting any other guys to join you in Seattle?

Yes!! I will try and work my magic ☔️

UWDP: How would you describe yourself as a player and who would you comp your game to?

I would describe myself as an all around back (run, block, pass, etc.) I would say I am a smooth runner and would compare myself to Eric Dickerson.

The Husky staff are looking at taking 2 running backs in the 2025 class and McMahan should fit into the bruising back style (think Dillon Johnson). McMahan has a teammate that is getting recruited by UW as well, 3 star tight end Kellan Ford (who is heavily considering UW, but is also looking at Cal and Arizona as well).

The visitor list for the next couple of months continues to grow with a few players being added to the list:

4 start tight end Vander Ploog from Troy HS, CA is set to visit UW on the spring game weekend. Ploog, who is rated as the 13th best tight end in the 2025 class, is also looking at Utah, ASU, and Cal. The Huskies will get the first crack at impressing Ploog. The Huskies are looking at taking 2 tight ends in the 2025 class, and Ploog and Ford are both visiting the same weekend (it could be a first to commit who gets the spots).

4 star offensive lineman Champ Taulealea from Valley Christian HS, CA has also set a visit to UW on the weekend of May 3rd (the spring game weekend). Rated as the 14th best interior offensive lineman in the 2025 class, Taulealea is one of the top offensive lineman on the west coast in the 2025 class, and the Huskies are battling USC for his commitment (they get the first shot at impressing him on his visit).

There will be more and more names that are added to the visitor list but so far the weekends of the May 3rd, May 31st, and June 21st are shaping as the big recruiting weekends (27 listed visits via 247sports). Coach Fisch is trying to make sure Husky stadium has a lot of people to try and impress a lot of these recruits, and I would recommend heading out to the game if you are around.

That is all for today