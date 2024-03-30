Washington has been stuck in an ugly trend where they won the first 2 games of their Pac-12 series and then have the bats fall silent to lose the 3rd game. That pattern almost came true yet again. But this time Ruby Meylan threw 8+ scoreless innings and Rylee Holtorf hit a walk-off HR in the bottom of the 9th to defeat Oregon State 1-0 and get the sweep. That comes after Kinsey Fiedler hit a walk-off double in the series opener to win that one 5-4. UW improves to 25-5 (9-3) on the season.

Game 1- Thursday Night

Washington’s offense looked explosive right from the start. Rylee Holtorf started the bottom of the 1st with a leadoff home run to quickly make it 1-0 Dawgs. Washington certainly didn’t slow down as back-to-back singles put 2 on with no one out for Alana Johnson who ended the last series on a tear. It continued as she crushed one for the second HR of the inning and spotting Ruby Meylan to a quick 4-0 lead.

Oregon State was able to get back in the game right away. A pair of Beaver singles and a walk loaded the bases with 2 outs. Meylan got OSU into a full count filled with multiple foul balls before Kiki Escobar finally got a hold of one and took it to the wall in right center, clearing the bases. The game would’ve been tied but a diving catch by Alana Johnson saved a run and ended the inning with UW holding on to a 4-3 lead.

Washington had an opportunity to answer back after a one out double followed by a pair of walks loaded the bases with 2 outs for Alana Johnson. Unfortunately, she couldn’t follow up her 3-run bomb with a grand slam and instead struck out to leave 3 on base.

The Beavers were able to tie the game up in the top of the 3rd. The first two batters for Oregon State got on base and a sacrifice bunt put them both in scoring position with one out. Giselle Alvarez made a tough stop on a grounder to 3rd to prevent the ball from getting through the infield but it still allowed the run to score and resulted in an RBI single. Meylan recovered though getting the next 2 batters out to end the threat with a runners on the corners.

Both teams managed to get a runner to 2nd base in the 4th inning but couldn’t manage to get them home. Sidne Peters came in for Meylan in relief to start off the 5th and kept Oregon State off the board for the next 3 innings while UW also failed to get it done heading into the bottom of the 7th.

Avery Hobson though led off the final frame with a walk and quickly advanced to second base on a groundout to 1st. It looked like we might be headed for extra frames though as Kinsey Fielder came up with 2 outs and the winning run on 2nd. She finally came up with the clutch hit for the Huskies and lined one into the gap in right center. Oregon State’s CF dove but couldn’t make the catch and resulted in a walk-off double to secure the 5-4 win.

Game 2- Friday Night

Just like the previous night, the Huskies frontloaded the offense from the start. A pair of walks sandwiched in between a pair of outs put 2 on with 2 out for Kinsey Fielder fresh off her walk-off extra base hit. She left no doubt on this one and took it yard for a 3-run homer. Olivia Johnson followed with a single and this time it was Brooke Nelson with the bomb for the 2nd HR of the inning to give UW a 5-0 lead at the end of the first.

That ended up being way more support than Lindsay Lopez would need the rest of the night. Through the first 6 innings the Beavers never got a runner into scoring position. Lopez gave up the occasional single but always managed to follow it up with a steady stream of outs.

The Huskies still managed to add on to the lead. Sydney Stewart took it deep in the 4th inning for a solo shot that gave the Huskies a 6-0 advantage. Another run scored in the 5th as Alana Johnson doubled and eventually made it home following an error and a fielder’s choice.

The mood of the game suddenly shifted in the 6th unfortunately. Brooklyn Carter hit a dribbler down the first base line and OSU’s pitcher tried to field it and make a diving tag on Carter along the line. The ball came out of her glove as she extended but it made contact with Carter and caused her to take weird step. Carter was safe at first but ended up needing to be helped off the field with an apparent leg injury. There has been no update yet on what her long-term status may be but she’s a key part of UW’s lineup and they need her to be healthy to reach their potential this year.

Oregon State avoided the shutout in the top of the 7th with a single and then a 2-out double to make the final score 7-1. Lopez went the distance giving up the 1 run across 7 innings with 6 strikeouts and 0 walks. Washington’s 8 hits came from 8 different players but 4 of them went for extra bases.

Game 3- Saturday Afternoon

Ruby Meylan had had some rough outings of late and it looked early like this would be another one. Oregon State got the bases loaded in the 1st with 1 out but Meylan escaped the jam to keep things scoreless.

The Beavers again got multiple runners on in the 3rd. They had runners on the corners with 1 out after a double and single. But Meylan got out the same 2 batters as in the 1st inning and once again escaped trouble.

Things settled down finally for UW with a 1-2-3 fourth inning while the Husky bats continued to struggle to get any momentum. Oregon State had another double leading to runners on the corners with one out in the 6th but Meylan induced the ground out for an easy 6-4-3 double play to end the inning. The Beavers also had (you guessed it) runners on the corners with one out in the 7th but a strike out ultimately ended the threat and helped send it into extra innings.

Sidne Peters came in to get a strike out that ended the top of the 9th meaning Ruby finished with 8.2 scoreless innings pitched with 10 strikeouts. She gave up 12 hits but most importantly 0 walks after some control issues in other recent starts.

Rylee Holtorf finally decided that enough was enough despite a nice spring day. She drove the first pitch to her in the bottom of the 9th over the wall in center for a walk-off solo shot to give the Dawgs the 1-0 win.