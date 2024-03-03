Recruiting Roundup: Some New Names Are Set To Officially Visit UW

Happy Sunday Husky fans. As we discussed last week the Husky staff is working hard to get the 2025 class going which means lots of official visits this summer (late spring). Last week I listed out some names that are set to visit UW, and since then there has been some additions to that list.

Mark Iheanachor from Narbonne HS, CA is a name that was added to the visit list for the last weekend of June. Rated as 4 star linebacker by 247sports, Iheanachor has been really high on the current Husky staff and Husky program for a while. Listed at 6’2” and around 210 pounds, Iheanachor is being recruited by Georgia (who just offered), ASU (where his brother plays), Oregon State, SMU, and UW. When you watch him play you can see the violence he plays with and the ability to drop in coverage.

3 star cornerback Trestin Castro from Upland HS, CA is another name that was added to the visitor list for the last weekend of June. Listed at 6’1” and around 160 pounds, Castro is one of the top cover corners in California in the 2025 class. The Huskies are battling Utah, and USC right now for his commitment, but Castro really likes the Husky staff. When I see his highlights I see a lot of Sidney Jones in his game (quiet player who is pretty instinctive and around the ball always).

Another name that was added to the visitor list in June (slated right now for the 1st) is John Mills as 3 star tackle from St Ignatius College Prep, CA. Mills, who is rated as the 38th best offensive tackle in the 2025 class, holds offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, USC, Penn State, and a host of other schools. Offensive line coach Brennan Carroll has been recruiting Mills for a while and would love to add him to the 2025 class. Right now only Texas and UW have set officials from Mills, who is listed at 6’6” and around 330 pounds.

4 star wide receiver Cooper Perry from Notre Dame Prep HS, AZ is another notable name who set up a visit to UW for the first weekend in May. Rated as the 24th best wideout in the 2025 class, Perry has offers from around the country but has focused his attention to ASU, Oklahoma, Oregon, and UW (with Oregon appearing to be the early leader). Listed at 6’1” and around 185 pounds, Perry is a versatile receiver who can do a little bit of everything with the ball in his hands.

There will surely be more official visits scheduled and some big names will likely be added to the visitor list. That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.