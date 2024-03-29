 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Professional Day

The Pat Chun presser and Football Pro Day dominated headlines while softball delivered the clutch hit

By Max Vrooman
Director of Athletics Dots

Football Dots

  • Michael Penix Jr. was the star at Washington’s Pro Day putting up 90th percentile (for QBs) or better marks on the 40-yard dash, vertical leap, and broad jump.
  • Penix was the main story for the local and national news but many other Huskies took part including a few who weren’t invited to the combine such as Tuli Letuligasenoa, Seka Asoau-Afoa, Ulumoo Ale, and Ralen Goforth. Ale unfortunately tweaked his hamstring on his first 40-yard dash attempt and had to sit out the rest of the event.
  • It was announced on Wednesday that RB Will Nixon was no longer with the program but now he has officially entered the transfer portal. It seems likely that Will is headed to Syracuse where his dad was named offensive coordinator/RB coach earlier this offseason.

Basketball Dots

Softball Dots

  • Washington put up 4 runs in the first inning then had their bats fall silent until the bottom of the 7th when Kinsey Fiedler came up big with a walk-off hit to win the series opener against Oregon State 5-4.
  • The Huskies play game 2 tonight at 6p and finish out the series on Saturday at 1p.

