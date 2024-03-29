Friday Dots: Professional Day

Director of Athletics Dots
- New Husky AD Pat Chun had his opening press conference yesterday and it was dominated by questions about Chun’s departure to WSU’s rival and how their president has expressed his extreme displeasure with the move.
- Christian Caple had his thoughts on the opening press conference plus a few notes on the Husky pro day.
Per a copy of his MOU, Pat Chun signed a 6-year deal worth an average of $1.53 mil per year. Starts at $1.3 million. Also includes $75k/year deferred compensation that vests after 5 years.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) March 28, 2024
That's up from the $1 mil/year salary UW paid Troy Dannen. pic.twitter.com/OO0YXIE2uJ
And, of course, the buyout schedule, should Chun leave for another job. Starts at $1.5 million, like Dannen's deal. pic.twitter.com/PxwoYHtGtF— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) March 28, 2024
Football Dots
- Michael Penix Jr. was the star at Washington’s Pro Day putting up 90th percentile (for QBs) or better marks on the 40-yard dash, vertical leap, and broad jump.
- Penix was the main story for the local and national news but many other Huskies took part including a few who weren’t invited to the combine such as Tuli Letuligasenoa, Seka Asoau-Afoa, Ulumoo Ale, and Ralen Goforth. Ale unfortunately tweaked his hamstring on his first 40-yard dash attempt and had to sit out the rest of the event.
A range of 40 times from a cluster of scouts (and Rome Odunze also timing) here watching Michael Penix, Jr.’s run:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 28, 2024
Between 4.56-4.59
Michael Penix, Jr. vertical jump here at Washington Pro Day: 36.5” pic.twitter.com/ohhkWcEJt0— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 28, 2024
- It was announced on Wednesday that RB Will Nixon was no longer with the program but now he has officially entered the transfer portal. It seems likely that Will is headed to Syracuse where his dad was named offensive coordinator/RB coach earlier this offseason.
Washington WR/RB Will Nixon has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, @On3sports has learned.— Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) March 29, 2024
The Waco, Texas, native and Nebraska transfer, he's racked up 290 career rushing yards and three touchdowns while tallying 21 catches for 155 yards.https://t.co/VNvB2Ek6qR pic.twitter.com/50jygNY1Wx
- An interview with 4-star LB target Christian Thatcher who recently set up an official visit to Washington.
Basketball Dots
- G Koren Johnson, who is in the transfer portal, announced a Final Five of Washington, Indiana, UCLA, Oregon, and Florida. Husky fans are obviously hoping the Pac-12 6th man of the year chooses to return to UW with the hiring of Danny Sprinkle.
- For the 2nd time in a week the Hawks beat the #1 Boston Celtics with Dejounte Murray hitting the game winner in OT while scoring 44 points (on 44 shots, but still)
DEJOUNTE MURRAY IS HIM AGAIN pic.twitter.com/Ghq5ar4kHO— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 29, 2024
Coach Sprinkle said yesterday that essentially Andy Hill is on the UW staff if he doesn't get the Utah State HC job and that seems unlikely right now. https://t.co/rxt147JYI8— Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) March 28, 2024
Softball Dots
- Washington put up 4 runs in the first inning then had their bats fall silent until the bottom of the 7th when Kinsey Fiedler came up big with a walk-off hit to win the series opener against Oregon State 5-4.
- The Huskies play game 2 tonight at 6p and finish out the series on Saturday at 1p.
KINSEY WITH THE WALK-OFF DOUBLE!!! HUSKIES WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/ElnMN9SBLC— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) March 29, 2024
