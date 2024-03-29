Mapping Out a Successful Portal Season for Washington

Washington this week announced the hire of new head coach Danny Sprinkle. He takes over after 7 years of Mike Hopkins and a Washington program that hasn’t made the NCAA tournament (or come particularly close) since Hop’s 2nd in charge. The Huskies also are about to take a step up in competition with a move to the Big Ten that will greatly increase travel and boost up the strength of schedule.

None of that will be a worthwhile excuse for Coach Sprinkle who just finished winning the Mountain West regular season and a #8 seed in the tournament in his first year at Utah State despite ranking 360th in the country in minutes continuity at 0.1%. He has already shown he can completely flip a roster in year one and turn it into not just an average team but a very good one.

That job may be harder in the Big Ten than in the Mountain West but the hope is of course that Sprinkle won’t have to start from scratch in quite the same way. Washington had a lot of players run out of eligibility but still have a solid core of potential talent with which Sprinkle could find success.

The reality is of course that Washington’s success or lack thereof in re-recruiting the roster could depend heavily on the status of the former assistant coaching staff. Will Conroy was a major influence to the Seattle-area recruits on the roster and Quincy Pondexter has family ties to several players. Ben Lee was viewed as a less forward facing but still very essential part of the recruiting.

And while that’s important, it’s a lot more essential for Coach Sprinkle to focus on the long-term and bring in assistant coaches who he meshes with and who he thinks best balance out his coaching and recruiting strengths and weaknesses. Coach Conroy announced this morning he will not be retained and it seems unlikely for that to be different for any of the other assistants as Sprinkle appears ready to try for a fresh start on the coaching staff.

With all that said, let’s speculate on what a semi-realistic home run of a first few months on Montlake would look like for Coach Sprinkle. I’m going to assume that he chooses a clean slate with his assistant coaching staff but does manage to bring in someone with either heavy UW or Seattle ties that is able to help with the local recruiting and retention.

1. Koren Johnson Withdraws from the Transfer Portal

This is priority #1 for Sprinkle. Johnson won Pac-12 6th Man of the Year this season but showed over the last month of the season that he should have been starting for much of the year. He had a tremendous end of the season scoring 17+ points in 7 of UW’s final 8 games while shooting 52% from the 3-point line. During Johnson’s freshman season he was over-aggressive on defense which led to foul trouble that kept him from playing more minutes. He has toned down the dial enough to stay a good defender while becoming an elite scorer who is a good enough passer to serve as a lead guard. Getting Johnson to return would provide an anchor for the program and solidify the chances that Koren is the next great local guard that stayed home for good.

Yesterday, Johnson announced a final 5 which included a return to Washington as an option alongside Florida, Indiana, Oregon, and UCLA. Among that group only Florida made the NCAA tournament with an at-large berth and only Oregon won a tournament game this year. UCLA is the historically best program of the bunch but is the favorite for Louisville PG transfer Skyy Clark already and their head coach has publicly trashed their NIL in the last few months. If the Huskies put together a competitive NIL package they should have a shot to keep him in the boat but Conroy moving on definitely puts a dent in those chances.

2. Shore Up the Commitments of Zoom Diallo and Cash Chavis

Washington only signed 2 players in the 2024 recruiting class and they were a pair of really talented guards. The crown jewel was Diallo who is a top-35 recruit in the country and was viewed as a 5-star for much of the cycle. Diallo played his final season at Prolific Prep in California but is originally from Tacoma, Washington. At 6’4 he has great size for a true point guard and a phenomenal handle. Diallo can score at all 3 levels and is adept finishing in traffic as well as pulling up in the midrange and knocking down free throw line jumpers. A starting backcourt of Johnson and Diallo would complement one another perfectly.

Chavis has gotten lost in the shuffle but looks like a really great piece as well. He is shorter but more athletic than Diallo and is an explosive finisher in transition that loves to dunk with authority. If both Johnson and Diallo come back then there probably won’t be a ton of minutes available for Chavis but bringing him in would solidify the bench and provide a building block for the future as Chavis has extremely high potential if he harnesses all of his athletic talent.

3. Great Osobor Re-Joins the Sprinkle Party

We’ve already seen that PF/C Great Osobor is willing to follow Coach Sprinkle as he joined him from Montana State to Utah State. The biggest question mark for Osobor is likely the status of Utah State assistant Chris Haslam who like Osobor is from the UK and has coached the big men under Coach Sprinkle for the last 5 years. Early rumors haven’t indicated there will be a spot on the staff for Haslam and that greatly reduces the chances that Osobor would be willing to transfer for the second straight offseason.

Osobor was named 1st team all-conference in the Mountain West after averaging 17+ points and 9+ rebounds per game. He is a similar player to Noah Dickerson as an undersized post player but has dazzling footwork and very long arms to get up his shot against almost any player. Coach Sprinkle mentioned in an interview on Monday that he wants to have a physical team heading into the Big Ten. No player would embody that more than to have the 6’8, 250 lb post bruiser who was top-ten in the country in free throw rate. Make Seattle Great (for the first time).

4. Mason Falslev and/or Ian Martinez Also Head to Seattle

Falsev is already in the portal so Sprinkle is already allowed to reach out to him directly to make his pitch. He’s originally from the state of Utah and committed to the Utes out of HS before taking an LDS mission and then winding up at Utah State instead once he came back. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if he chose to stay in-state to play in the Big 12 (so weird to think Utah/BYU are both in the Big 12 now) rather than follow Sprinkle.

He has 3 years of eligibility remaining and led the Mountain West in 2-point shooting at 68% as a 6’3 guard to score 11.3 points with 4.3 rebounds per game. His 3-point shooting will have to get better than it was at 30.5% but I’d be willing to take the risk. He could either play as an undersized small forward at times in a 3-guard lineup with Johnson and Zoom or be the first guard off the bench. Falslev would provide another building block who has familiarity in Sprinkle’s system even if he isn’t quite a star.

It would be more of a short-term option than Falslev but it certainly wouldn’t hurt to add SG Ian Martinez from Utah State. He finished 2nd on the team in points per game at 13.3 and is a 37% career 3-point shooter. Martinez isn’t in the portal yet but started his career at Utah under assistant coach Andy Hill before transferring to Maryland and then back to USU. Hill is already working for UW and will be an assistant provided he doesn’t pull off an upset and win the Utah State HC job. If Martinez wants to stay under Hill and Sprinkle he would give the Huskies an elite shooter to put next to Koren and/or Zoom and stabilize the guard spot for a year.

5. Land a Shooting Forward in the Portal

My original version of this piece advocated going hard after Pepperdine transfer Michael Ajayi who is from Kent. He committed to Gonzaga just a few hours after I finished the first draft. That still leaves a Keion Brooks/Moses Wood sized hole on the wing. Ideally the Huskies could find a forward with size to help rebounding and the ability to make catch and shoot 3’s around a 3-guard lineup. So basically Ajayi was perfect (9.9 rebounds per game, 47% 3-pt).

Alas, there are still plenty of other options out there albeit ones without clear ties to Washington or Sprinkle. Some of the potential players currently out there that I would consider if we’re out of the picture for the absolute top options:

6’10 Igor Milicic (Charlotte, 1 yr left): 12.8 pts, 8.5 reb, 1.1 blk, 37.6% 3pt

6’7 Luke O’Brien (Colorado, 1 yr left): 6.7 pts, 3.8 reb, 37.6% 3pt

6’7 Joshua Ola-Joseph (Minnesota, 2 years left): 7.5 pts, 2.2 reb, 40.6% 3pt

6’9 Sam Alexis (Chattanooga, 2 years left): 10.8 pts, 9.1 reb, Career 30.6% 3pt

6’7 Gytis Nemeiksa (Xavier, 3 years left): 5.2 pts, 4.2 reb, 36.4% 3pt

6. Keep Franck Kepnang, Wilhelm Breidenbach, and Christian King

The first name on this list is the most essential but I decided to put all 3 of the remaining players that I think have the best chance of sticking around. Kepnang has missed the majority of the past 2 seasons with knee injuries but has been a dominant force while on the court and was Washington’s best all-around player until he got hurt again. With Osobor in the fold you wouldn’t be relying on him to play heavy minutes but would give you an elite rim protecting option when going against bigger centers. The offensive fit might not work to play Kepnang and Osobor at the same time but in short stretches against double big lineups it would be a nice option to have.

Breidenbach and King staying would help to fill out the bench. Washington’s offense absolutely hummed when Breidenbach was on the court playing center. He ended up finishing 2nd in Pac-12 play in 2-pt FG% (behind teammate Braxton Meah) and showed really nice touch and the ability to step out and hit an open 3-pointer although he started hot then trailed off. The defense was an absolute disaster but he’s a perfectly acceptable bench piece to use in the right situations.

King redshirted this season, but he’s a long shooting wing which is a position where UW needs reinforcements. You can’t play 13 guys at once so there’s going to be space on the roster to keep King and learn next year whether he is going to develop into an impact player in the Big Ten.

That means in this scenario that I’m expecting Washington to lose Nate Calmese, Samuel Ariyibi, Braxton Meah, and Wesley Yates to the transfer portal. I would certainly not be upset to see any of them return (and actively thrilled in the case of Yates) but they seem to me to be the ones with the fewest reasons to come back given the first few steps and I’m trying to at least be a little realistic with this wish list. Both Yates and Meah are strongly tied to Pondexter and Calmese already didn’t get much playing time and that might not change with Zoom, Falslev/Martinez, and Chavis being added in this scenario. Injuries have kept Ariyibi from ever seeing the court for more than a few minutes.

7. Fill Out the Roster With Assorted Transfers

With all of the moves listed above it would give 9 players of which I would expect at least 7 to be a part of a realistic rotation. There’s room to add at least one more starting caliber wing and likely another wing and/or big depending on Kepnang’s health outlook.

I have no info on this but someone like Tyler Patterson could make sense. He’s not in the portal but played under Sprinkle for 3 years at Montana State, is from Snoqualmie, and is a career 36% 3-point shooter at 6’8. Bringing in someone of that caliber to provide an option off the bench in addition to a clear starter would be very helpful.

The depth chart at this point would look something like this:

Guards- Koren Johnson*, Zoom Diallo*, Mason Falslev/Ian Martinez*, Cash Chavis

Wings- Transfer Wing X*, Christian King, Transfer Wing Y

Bigs- Great Osobor*, Franck Kepnang, Wilhelm Breidenbach, Transfer Big Z

*Starters

That would be an extremely flexible roster that has a ton of ball creation, a pure post scorer down low, and shooting surrounding him all over the rest of the lineup.

There are ways for the next few months of roster building to go better than this. There are also scenarios where it is much worse. But I think this lineup would give Washington a legitimate chance at an NCAA berth with the skills that Coach Sprinkle has shown so far in his career which is all a Husky fan can hope for right now.