Thursday Dots: Proday, press conference, all that jazz, blues, and NPR news

- NFL.com has a mock draft with Mike staying home plus two other Dawgs in the first round.
- Our other Lucas looks at new MBB coach Danny Sprinkle’s opening thoughts and family history around these parts.
- Andy Yamashita at The Seattle Times on how the lower profile UW prospects have to use this pro day.
- And Fisch and the coordinators on their experiences so far here.
- Christian Caple has his look at their pre-spring ball conference too.
We had Penix at 4.46 hand timed. Even 0.2 lower that’s an incredible time! pic.twitter.com/QoUP01PKws— Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) March 28, 2024
Is this good?
Penix's vertical jump is 94th percentile for QBs per MockDraftable. Not a surprise to anyone who has seen his HS basketball highlight reel. https://t.co/nSA8nbwZk5— UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) March 28, 2024
Meanwhile, we have Pat Chun’s introductory press conference happening as we speak and good lord this is relatable and I wish with all my heart I didn’t have to stay on it for work:
New UW AD Pat Chun: "Just so you know: I've gotten off social media."— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) March 28, 2024
Washington running back Will Nixon has left the program, a school spokesperson confirms.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) March 27, 2024
Drew Fowler put on scholarship, Max’s scholly tracker has some incongruities with what’s been said publically so we’ll see what’s revealed later:
I've got UW at 76 scholarship players right now including those coming in after departures of Jaden Green and Will Nixon so interested to see where those differences are. https://t.co/yrughdeSdF— UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) March 27, 2024
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
Loading comments...