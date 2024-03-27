Danny Sprinkle ushers in new era of Husky hoops

Standing amongst beaming lights, media members and both former and current players, freshly minted men’s basketball coach Danny Sprinkle had his introductory press conference this afternoon and said Washington is the place he always wanted to be. Typically those words come from a man looking to secure an early win in his tenure long before he coaches his first game. But things are different with Sprinkle.

A native of Pullman, Sprinkle was adamant that he doesn’t claim the city where Cougars roam. The son of former UW football player Bill Sprinkle, the new head coach recalled memories of leaving Montana State and Utah State games to catch Husky football. A man who once coached at his alma mater in Bozeman, Montana, Sprinkle once again assumes a position with a “personal” desire to succeed.

You didn’t need to be in the room to feel the energy radiating off Sprinkle. He carries a level of pride toward Husky basketball as head coach that has long been on the outside looking in. He explained that he looks to restore that pride within Husky nation, which will fill the seats at HecEc and more than likely bring back the strong local recruiting bridge several players have crossed to get to the NBA. His mention of Isaiah Thomas and Brandon Roy is more than merely showing off his knowledge of Husky hoops.

It goes hand-in-hand with his desire to get “the best” local kids through recruiting. He’ll also look to utilize other scholarships to execute a global search for players that fit the culture he is looking to build.

Of course, building a winner right away is easier said than done, even in the portal era. Sprinkle experienced firsthand what life in the Big Ten could look like when Purdue rocked his Utah State squad in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Though he’s now dealing with a completely different roster, time will tell how he goes about putting together a group of players that can compete in a conference that he described as much different than the Pac-12 due to the slow, grind-it-out-style of play he faced against the Boilermakers.

Beyond next season, Sprinkle will look to continue to master roster continuity. He explained that kids don’t typically want to leave the culture his staff creates and if they do, it’s for an opportunity to see more minutes at another program, which he assists them with. To keep a core together in college basketball is both more important and tougher than ever.

Evidence of his culture is former Husky RaeQuan Battle, who began his career in Seattle before transferring to Montana State. He then relocated to West Virginia, where he averaged 16.1 points per game this past season. Despite leaving Sprinkle, Battle took a trip to his old stomping grounds to watch his former head coach take over a program he once left to join him.

Sprinkle said that he knew he would be successful as a head coach, he just needed a chance. He’s been provided the ultimate one in Seattle.

Notable quotes:

“I love the players that are here, they’re talented, they’re tough, I met with them a couple times, and we’ll have individual leaders too. And I want to make sure that I’m on the same page with them and they’re on the same page as me and my staff on how we want to act, how we want to move, we might be different and sometimes change is hard for kids. So I want to make sure their head and their heart is in the right place and all that entails is that you want to win for that “W.” It’s not about yourself. It’s not about me. It’s about Washington basketball.”

“I want fans to know we’re playing the right way. We got to take care of the basketball, we gotta defend, we gotta rebound. If there’s a loose ball, there’s got to be five of our jerseys jumping on the floor. We have to play with that edge and that chip on our shoulder because that’s what winning takes.”