Wednesday Dots: The Carousel Spins

It was a busy day in Husky world so let's get right to the Dots!

Football Dots

As most of you have probably heard, former WSU AD Pat Chun is coming to Montlake to serve in the same role at Washington. UWDP’s article on the hire is here and UW’s official statement is here. In addition to his time at WSU, Chun has spent time at Ohio State and FAU, where he hired Lane Kiffin to lead the Owl football program.

Andy Yamashita has more on Chun. Notably, Chun and the Cougars have fundraised more than $31 million per year on average. We’ll see if he can carry that over to Seattle.

Mission Viejo (Calif.) WR Phillip Bell has a very ambitious spring/summer visit schedule coming up with 10 trips planned including five official trip dates now locked in https://t.co/qIYt7rLAzA pic.twitter.com/pyayUsVlFX — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) March 26, 2024

Basketball Dots

Matt Calkins looks at Coach Sprinkle’s resume, and why UW did it right with this hire. We’ll see if this translates into more wins or at least a more entertaining team.

Former Dawg and Montana State Bobcat (and current West Virginia Mountaineer) Raequan Battle gives Sprinkle his approval:

Athletics Dots

Gym Dawg Skylar Killough-Wilhelm was named First Team All PAC 12 for the All-Around in the conference’s final season in gymnastics.

Give her all the flowers @SkylarKillough has been named to the First Team All-Pac-12 All-Around in the final Pac-12 season



>> https://t.co/yKzV5nPyTc#GoHuskies x #WinWithin pic.twitter.com/j9HVGpU3Il — Washington Gymnastics (@UWGymnastics) March 26, 2024

The GymDawgs are going to Regionals:

The GymDawgs are REGIONALS BOUND!



Washington will compete in the California Regional in Berkeley, along with Denver, UCLA and Arizona State #GoHuskies x #WinWithin pic.twitter.com/b8ODDRILf7 — Washington Gymnastics (@UWGymnastics) March 25, 2024

That's all for today, so thank you for making dots a part of your morning and as always, Go Dawgs!