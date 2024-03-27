 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: The Carousel Spins

An athletic director poached, and more for your Wednesday.

By MarkSchafer83
NCAA Football: Stanford at Washington State James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Hello! Welcome to the Dots on this Wednesday morning! It was a busy day in Husky world so let’s get right to the Dots!

Football Dots

  • As most of you have probably heard, former WSU AD Pat Chun is coming to Montlake to serve in the same role at Washington. UWDP’s article on the hire is here and UW’s official statement is here. In addition to his time at WSU, Chun has spent time at Ohio State and FAU, where he hired Lane Kiffin to lead the Owl football program.
  • Andy Yamashita has more on Chun. Notably, Chun and the Cougars have fundraised more than $31 million per year on average. We’ll see if he can carry that over to Seattle.

Basketball Dots

  • Matt Calkins looks at Coach Sprinkle’s resume, and why UW did it right with this hire. We’ll see if this translates into more wins or at least a more entertaining team.
  • Former Dawg and Montana State Bobcat (and current West Virginia Mountaineer) Raequan Battle gives Sprinkle his approval:

Athletics Dots

  • Gym Dawg Skylar Killough-Wilhelm was named First Team All PAC 12 for the All-Around in the conference’s final season in gymnastics.
  • The GymDawgs are going to Regionals:

That’s all for today, so thank you for making dots a part of your morning and as always, Go Dawgs!

