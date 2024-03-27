Weekly Roundtable: Can UW have its best recruiting class ever?

Jedd Fisch said during the signing day press conference that he wants the 2025 UW recruiting class to be the best in school history. The best UW has ever finished in the 247 class rankings is 15th in 2019, a class headlined by Puka Nacua, Trent McDuffie, Troy Fautanu, and Laiatu Latu. Is Fisch’s goal attainable, and what will it take to get there?

Max Vrooman

It’s hard to imagine that it’s attainable for a brand-new coaching staff in the NIL/portal era unless Washington vastly changes their policy on providing NIL deals to high school recruits. That 2019 class had 23 players and 16 of them were 4-star recruits in the 247 Sports Composite. That includes 8 players that were in the top-250 overall. Since Jimmy Lake had his first full recruiting class, Washington has signed just 7 top-250 players in the ensuing 4 years. Fisch is essentially hoping that without a proof-of-concept year to show what he can do at UW that he wants to put together a class that would be better than if he just cherry picked the best recruits from the last 4 cycles.

So, I don’t think it’s exactly a realistic goal but we’ll address the “what will it take to get there” question. The answer is to hit on something like a 90% rate of everyone that UW is able to get on campus. Things change but right now the Huskies have 6 top-300 rated players currently scheduled to take official visits including a pair of top-50 targets. In order to even get close to that 2019 class then all of them need to sign with Washington or for each miss there needs to be a similarly rated replacement. Plus, land a few other major targets that haven’t signed up for an OV yet.

I put into the Class Calculator feature on 247 a 20-recruit class made up of essentially our highest rated OVs plus a few other players with UW offers from the west who have been reported to have at least some interest in UW. That class came out at 250.6 using the composite which would’ve been 2 spots below the 2019 class (260.3).

Kirk DeGrasse

Someone should clarify with Fisch how he defines a recruiting class as “best in school history.” If we go with 247 Composite rankings (a relatively recent construction) that gives him the lowest bar to clear with that 15th ranked class in 2019. Since Scout.com has long-since ceased to be, their recruiting rankings at the turn of the millennium are no longer easily accessible, but Rick Neuheisel’s 2001 class (headlined by Reggie Williams and Charles Frederick) was ranked #6, the high-water mark for Washington football of the “internet era” of recruiting. Prior to that, in the old days of niche magazines that covered recruiting, the Huskies in 1992 brought in a class under Don James ranked #4 by SuperPrep.

Of course, those rankings are all projections - it’s probably more instructive to look at retrospective recruiting rankings to see how those classes actually performed. This was an area where Chris Petersen’s classes shined as his first four classes were all deemed top-10 in retrospective evaluations by The Athletic (#5, #7, #10 and #6 from 2014-2017). Of note, as Petersen’s classes improved in 247 Composite rankings, in hindsight they didn’t fare as well with his 2018 class re-ranked at #32 and his 2019 class re-ranked at #16 [Editor’s Note: The decline may have something to do with who developed those classes]. And of course, if we did a rigorous re-ranking of recruiting classes in the late 1980’s, there’s no doubt multiple UW classes would rank top-5 as that 1991 National Championship team can attest.

OK, that bit of wonkery aside, Fisch needs to hope that most of his targets and commits move up in the rankings between now and February, 2025. That’s not out of the question - under both Petersen and Kalen DeBoer we saw numerous UW recruits move up (sometimes way up) in the rankings. But we don’t yet have enough data to determine if this coaching staff has a similar knack for identifying high-quality recruits quicker than the recruiting sites. As of right now, most of the targets of this coaching staff are of the high 3-star type; kids with 247 ratings in the 84-88 area. You can certainly build a really good recruiting class with those players if you’ve evaluated well, develop well and they prove to be better than 247, Rivals, On3 & ESPN thought they were. But if Fisch’s goal is to land a class ranked the highest in the 247 Composite in school history, he’s got a lot of work to do. And personally, I care less about whether Fisch can hit that metric and more about whether he and his staff are excellent evaluators and coaches. You can land highly-ranked classes and flop, and you can land modestly-ranked classes and play in NY6 bowls. Ideally you land highly-ranked classes and succeed, but that means not just landing kids that impress the internet folks but also landing the right kids among that group that you can develop and who will excel in your system.

Andrew Berg

These are interesting and fair points. I definitely agree with what Kirk said about scouting and player development being as important or more important than pure salesmanship. Nonetheless, it’s always fun to get involved in the big recruiting battles and have a real chance to win.

It’s crazy that there are still players on the roster form that 2019 recruiting class, and yet the recruiting landscape looks almost nothing like what it did at the time. Fisch and his staff seem agile and intelligent, which should help them adapt to the rapid changes in recruitment. A few key things that come to mind that are drastically different from when Coach Pete pulled the highest-rated class in 2019:

NIL. This is obviously at the top of the list. My best guess is that Coach Pete’s staff was not paying players in the 2019 class (or funneling money from boosters) and at least a fair share of competitors were. Whether the UW collective will be more open to paying HS recruits remains to be seen, but that change would be a significant factor in whether Fisch can recruit a better HS class.

Conference alignment. UW going to the B1G and the associated moves have at least two major implications. One is that some of the teams UW recruited against in 2019 will be at a serious disadvantage. We were already beating WSU and OSU in most head-to-head recruiting battles, but schools like Stanford, Utah, and Arizona State will likely have a harder time against UW in lesser conferences. Also, with fewer teams in the “Power 2,” we might see more consolidation of talent in the top few teams. That could mean that it’s easier to get into the top 15 nationally, but the teams around you in the rankings are also better than they were before, and that the top 5-10 become even more juggernaut-like.

Transfer Portal. Kalen Deboer liked to take transfers at least as much as he liked to bring in high school recruits. If a critical mass of top programs concentrate their time, money, and scholarships on transfer recruiting, might that make it easier for HS recruiting-focused programs more highly to get to the top of the rankings? Of course, that might mean that having a top HS recruiting class means less in terms of on-field success.

So, I give you this as a follow-up question. If UW is going to build itself into a perennial top-20 high school recruiting program, what are the structural changes to recruiting that UW must make?

Aaron Siever-Kropp

Good question- good scouting will always be important, but to land a top15 recruiting class at UW year in and out will take the following changes/tweaks: more willingness to invest NIL into 4- and 5-star prospects versus transfer portal players. At the same time, we need to grow the Montlake Future funding through large donors to compete with schools we will be going to head-to-head with.

Conversely, we also need to take bigger recruiting classes from a numbers perspective to land a top 15 class year in and out. The majority of top 15 classes are at or over the traditional 25-man class (that used to be the limit). Historically UW has been reluctant to push kids out of the program/attrition and we have seen smaller classes which will also impact the ranking.

There is a lot more tactically that we could discuss and it would be good for a podcast (the way your recruit 4- and 5-star players can be different- a lot of times it’s the long game and getting on kids early and often).