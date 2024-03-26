All We Hear Is Purple: Chun and Done

Hello and welcome to All We Hear Is Purple!

On this episode, Andrew Berg is joined by Mark Schafer and new AWHIP panelist Raymond Lucas Jr. They discuss the sudden departure of Troy Dannen as UW’s Athletic Director and whether it tells us anything about the health of athletics at UW.

With news breaking just minutes before recording, they also give their initial thoughts on Pat Chun as UW’s new AD and why sleeping with the enemy might be the right choice in this situation.

The hiring news does not stop there. Danny Sprinkle is UW’s new Men’s Basketball Coach. Ray followed his ascent from the standpoint of a conference rival and gives some insight on Coach Sprinkle’s approach.

In the main event, Mark interviews Devin Culp about coming to UW, some of his best memories and the program, and his preparation for the NFL Draft.

It’s a loaded episode, so thanks for listening and Go Dawgs.