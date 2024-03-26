Last week the Huskies were the victim of losing their Athletic Director to a member of their future conference when Troy Dannen departed for Nebraska. Today, the Dawgs replace him by bringing in the AD from their past conference mates and in-state rivals as Pat Chun has been hired to a 6-year deal at Washington. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the news.

Chun has extensive experience in the Big Ten as an alum of Ohio State where he later worked in the athletics department for 15 years. There was an expectation that Chun would be a prime candidate for Ohio State when they filled their AD vacancy but instead the Buckeyes went with Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork. That began the cascade of AD movement which saw Chun leave Pullman anyways.

After rising to the level of executive associate AD at Ohio State, Chun left to take the AD job at Florida Atlantic where he oversaw the hiring of football coach Lane Kiffin. After 5+ years in Florida he made the move to the opposite side of the contiguous United States by accepting the job at Washington State which made him the first Asian-American power conference AD in the country. He had been signed to a contract through 2026 with a salary of $700,000. Troy Dannen was set to earn a $1 million salary from Washington before he left to Nebraska behind a substantial raise.

It has obviously been an incredibly trying last 9 months for the Cougars and Chun for which Chun’s new school has largely been blamed by the WSU fanbase. USC and UCLA’s decision to leave for the Big Ten began the destabilization of the Pac-12 that only continued when George Kliavkoff failed to come up with a suitable media deal for the conference. Oregon and Washington’s move to also join the Big Ten at a reduced share caused the rest of the conference members to jump ship leaving just Oregon State and Washington State behind. The Cougars will compete in football with a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West conference and in other sports in the WCC while attempting to rebuild the Pac-12. The original members of the Pac-12 announced a settlement detail between both sides yesterday which likely paved the way to make this agreement possible.

Just 7 days ago Washington was left in a mad scramble as they had a vacancy for their Men’s Basketball head coach and AD at the same time. Yesterday, the Huskies announced the hire of Danny Sprinkle for basketball and today Chun was announced as the AD. The Cougars now find themselves in the same predicament after Kyle Smith left this weekend to take the Stanford job and Chun moves west to Seattle.

There was a strong desire by many Husky fans to hire a candidate with deep ties to the University of Washington to try to prevent another defection after both Jen Cohen and Troy Dannen left in the span of 6 months. The hire of Chun is at least someone with ties to a University in Washington. Is that the same?

The “dream” school for Chun would be the Ohio State job and it seems clear that he would leave for that job 100 times out of 100 if offered. But the Buckeyes just had the chance to hire Chun and chose not to do so. They hired their AD within the same year as Washington and so if they were to come after Chun it would likely mean either we are 5+ years into the future or Ohio State’s athletics department has become a disaster at the same time UW is entering their conference.

We’ll update this story with full contract details as they become available.