 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Dots: New Husky Head Man

New basketball coach details, and some football recruiting updates.

By Jeff Gorman
/ new
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Indianapolis Practice Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Football spring practice starts next week, Tuesday April 7th. In the meantime we’ve got you covered with Dots.

Basketball Dots

  • Danny Sprinkle did a remarkable job at both Montana State and his lone season at Utah State. Let’s hope he can bring that magic to Montlake:

  • Coach Sprinkle’s contract details, courtesy of Christian Caple:

Football Dots

  • The big news this morning was the commitment of 2025 Running Back Julian McMahon, a 6-2, 225 pound back from Monte Vista HS in Danville, California:

  • Here are McMahan’s junior year highlights:

  • Another piece of recruiting news, Phillip Bell locked in his official visit to UW. He’s one of the coaches top 2025 targets:

  • It’s the DC’s birthday:

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...