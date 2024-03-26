Tuesday Dots: New Husky Head Man

Football spring practice starts next week, Tuesday April 7th. In the meantime we’ve got you covered with Dots.
Basketball Dots
- Danny Sprinkle did a remarkable job at both Montana State and his lone season at Utah State. Let’s hope he can bring that magic to Montlake:
March 26, 2024
- Coach Sprinkle’s contract details, courtesy of Christian Caple:
Danny Sprinkle signed a six-year deal worth $22.1 million, per a copy of his MOU. Annual pay starts at $3.2 million and gradually increases until $4.2 mil in Year 6. pic.twitter.com/NTKmiMqdNC— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) March 25, 2024
If the school terminates without cause, Sprinkle would be owed 85% of his remaining guaranteed compensation. Sprinkle's buyout to UW, should he leave, starts at $6 million and decreases by $1 million each year after.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) March 25, 2024
- Seattle Sports writes an “insider view” of new UW Basketball Coach Danny Sprinkle.
Football Dots
- The big news this morning was the commitment of 2025 Running Back Julian McMahon, a 6-2, 225 pound back from Monte Vista HS in Danville, California:
COMMITTED. GO DAWGS! ☔️ pic.twitter.com/lOuOXJmyuT— Julian McMahan (@julianmcmahannn) March 26, 2024
- Here are McMahan’s junior year highlights:
- Another piece of recruiting news, Phillip Bell locked in his official visit to UW. He’s one of the coaches top 2025 targets:
Mission Viejo (Calif.) WR Phillip Bell has a very ambitious spring/summer visit schedule coming up with 10 trips planned including five official trip dates now locked in https://t.co/qIYt7rLAzA pic.twitter.com/pyayUsVlFX— Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) March 26, 2024
- 2026 athlete Ansu Sanoe visited Washington over the weekend and caught up with Scott Ecklund to talk UW and his relationship with RB coach Scottie Graham.
- It’s the DC’s birthday:
Happy birthday, Coach Belichick‼️ pic.twitter.com/Bb7Hf8uRs8— Washington Football (@UW_Football) March 25, 2024
