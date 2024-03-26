Washington received some unexpected good news this morning when 2025 Running Back Julian McMahon announced his verbal commitment to the Huskies.

McMahon comes from Monte Vista HS in Danville, California and had an official visit scheduled to Washington on June 21st. It would’ve made sense if he waited until that visit to pull the trigger but instead the announcement comes on a Tuesday morning before the start of Spring ball.

At 6’2 and 195 pounds, McMahon is definitely a taller back than the Huskies have had the last few seasons. He is listed as the 50th best RB in the country by the 247 Sports Composite with a three-star 0.8726 rating. He had offers from several former Pac-12 schools including Arizona (of course), California, Oregon State, and Washington State.

There is still a chance that Washington’s roster at the running back position ends up in further flux during the spring portal period. But as things currently stand there should be at least 2 openings as Cam Davis and Daniyel Ngata are in their final years of eligibility. Arizona transfer Jonah Coleman is a candidate to be an early entry into the NFL Draft. That would mean the Huskies could easily add another back in the 2025 class or just supplement the roster through the portal.

McMahon is the 3rd verbal commitment in the class of 2025 so far joining QB Dash Beierly and OL Jake Flores.