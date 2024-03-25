Monday Dots: Be the ball, Danny

I lay my head on the railroad tracks
And wait for the Double E
The railroad don’t run no more
Poor, poor pitiful Dots
- Washington Men’s Basketball has focused its coaching search on Utah State’s Danny Sprinkle. In fact, but for Troy Dannen’s abrupt exit last week, the Dawgs might already be throwing a Sprinkle Party in the wake of the Aggies’ loss to Purdue in the NCAA Tournament round of 32. As it stands, Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt remain competitors for Sprinkle and the path of UW’s AD search may ultimately determine whether the Huskies get the fast-rising coach. Sprinkle’s career bears some similarities to another recently-departed UW coach- massive success at a lower-level school followed by maintaining that performance in the Mountain West. Whether Sprinkle follows the Kalen Deboer blueprint to one (and hopefully not two) new stops remains to be seen.
- Speaking of the AD search, Christian Caple listed several of the candidates for the job that was filled only six months ago. He also raises an interesting question- does the previous search put this one on the fast-track, or did the UW administration learn from Dannen’s quick departure that there should have been other considerations in that round of the search? As Caple notes, if the leadership remains confident in the initial process, Houston AD Chris Pezman looks like a solid candidate.
- Caple had another article for Seattle Sports that summarizes some of the key veterans on the 2024 UW roster. While the level of turnover has been immense since the National Champion game against Michigan
nine yearstwo months ago, there are some established names who the new coaching staff can lean on.
- For the second weekend on the trot, Husky Softball clinched a series victory against a ranked opponent on Saturday before dropping the finale. Last week, it was two-of-three at Arizona. This week, the Huskies beat #14 UCLA in two tight games before the bats went quiet on Sunday. Saturday was the highlight of the weekend. Rylee Holtorf stole home, Alana Johnson hit a home run, and Ruby Meylan walked four and threw a wild pitch in the seventh before finally securing the win.
- Husky baseball had a tall task in front of them with a trip to Corvallis to play #2 Oregon State. The Dawgs did not rise to the challenge and the Beavers gnawed through them for a three-game sweep, including a 10-0 destruction on Sunday.
Great position swap dinner with the RB’s. Amazing group of guys. @ScottieGraham pic.twitter.com/Z8ifh9xz4Y— Robert Bala (@CoachRobertBala) March 25, 2024
If anyone can pull off sunglasses at a hockey game, it’s this man pic.twitter.com/Kfcqr0hNcl— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) March 25, 2024
College visits season!! pic.twitter.com/B70HZ1VWxq— DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 24, 2024
Whatever this feeling was, the Washington offense is producing the exact opposite effect.— Robert Mays (@robertmays) March 24, 2024
Just a delightful product.
Loading comments...