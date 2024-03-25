Washington had long been rumored as the favorite to land Utah State head coach Danny Sprinkle to the same position but that was thrown up in the air last week when Athletic Director Troy Dannen abruptly left for Nebraska. In the end, the match made too much sense on all sides and Sprinkle has reportedly agreed to terms to become Washington’s next men’s basketball head coach. Jeff Goodman was the first to report the hire.

Sprinkle just concluded his 5th season as a head coach and has a 109-49 career record (.690 win percentage). He has been in contention for several national coach of the year awards after winning the Mountain West regular season title outright in his first season as the head coach of Utah State. That performance becomes even more impressive after you factor in that the Aggies returned 0 points from the previous season’s roster and so he rebuilt the team from scratch to earn a #8 seed in the NCAA tournament. USU handily defeated TCU in the first round before getting demolished by #1 seed Purdue in the second round.

There have been rumors for days that a handshake agreement had been reached between UW and Sprinkle before Dannen announced his departure. Yesterday, rumors also flew that Sprinkle was taking a second look at open jobs such as Vanderbilt and Oklahoma State in light of the AD change. But in the end Washington closed the deal even without an AD in place. This is now the second straight season that Sprinkle has agreed to a new job negotiating with an interim AD.

Sprinkle has plenty of ties to the Pacific Northwest and Washington specifically. His father played safety for the Huskies in college and he was born in Pullman. He went to Montana State to play basketball and graduated as the #7 scorer in program history. Sprinkle’s coaching career began as an assistant at Cal State Northridge and he had multiple stints there and at Montana State sandwiched around a few years at Cal State Fullerton over the course of 13 seasons.

He eventually got his first chance as a head coach at his alma mater of Montana State. The Bobcats were coming off consecutive losing seasons with a KenPom ranking of 250th or worse. Sprinkle took over just in time for Covid to begin impacting things and had okay but not spectacular results in his first two years (16-15 and 13-10 seasons). Things turned around though in year 3 after acquiring RaeQuan Battle in the transfer portal from Washington. Sprinkle and Battle combined to finish top-two in the Big Sky regular season consecutive times and win the Big Sky conference tournament each season to make the NCAA tourney.

I recently wrote about Sprinkle’s candidacy in great depth and you can find the article here. Sprinkle’s college head coaching resume tracks fairly closely with those of coaches like Nate Oats, Eric Musselman, and Archie Miller before each took a power conference job.

There are legitimate risks with Sprinkle. His teams are 1-6 against P6 teams in his career with the only win coming in the NCAA tournament last week against TCU. Utah State finished this season #49 at KenPom so he has never coached a truly elite team and has never come remotely close to playing against a Big Ten schedule either as a player or coach at any level. His ability to recruit high school players and the Seattle market is a complete unknown.

That said, he has shown the ability to both acquire and coach up players through the transfer portal and rebuilt a team at Utah State from scratch that performed at a similar level to the best season UW had under Mike Hopkins. He has made 3 consecutive NCAA tournaments across 2 schools. The only other coach to be able to make that claim right now is Will Wade who coached at LSU rather than Montana State to start off his streak.

Sprinkle will have a number of important decisions to make right away. Mike Hopkins chose to retain Will Conroy on staff when he was hired and it would not be a surprise to see Sprinkle choose to keep any of Conroy, Quincy Pondexter, or Ben Lee. Retaining any of the group would increase the chances of UW retaining current players on the roster but Sprinkle will have to weigh that against whether he thinks Washington is better suited to completely turn the page.

Similar to when Jedd Fisch was hired at Washington in football, Sprinkle brought nearly his entire coaching staff staff with him to Utah State from Montana State when he was hired there last spring. We’ll see if that group again follows Sprinkle shortly after arriving in Utah. His lead assistant and associate head coach Andy Hill coached for a decade under Larry Krystkowiak at Utah and so has plenty of familiarity with higher level basketball competition.

Washington has yet to see a complete portal exodus as might have been expected. So far Koren Johnson is the only player to enter the portal and it seems reasonable to think he might be amenable to returning as a Seattle native if a market level NIL package is put together and/or Will Conroy is retained. Johnson had a remarkable finish to the year with 17+ points in 7 of UW’s last 8 games.

Both center Braxton Meah and four-star recruit Wesley Yates (who missed the whole season with a foot injury) have family ties to assistant coach Pondexter and seem likely to follow him where he goes (or stay if he is retained). Franck Kepnang, Wilhelm Breidenbach, and Nate Calmese were the other 3 rotation players with eligibility remaining and each would be transferring for a second time if they chose to re-enter the portal.

Washington’s recruiting class is made up of 5-star Tacoma guard Zoom Diallo and 4-star Minnesota guard Cash Chavis. Neither has spoken publicly yet about whether they have any plans to re-open their recruitment but keeping both in the boat would help the Huskies in both the short and long-term.

There are also a number of players at Utah State who will certainly consider entering the portal for the chance to play at Washington under Sprinkle.

*****

Edit- 3/25/24 12:20p

The details of the memorandum of understanding between Sprinkle and the University of Washington have now been released. They were first reported by Christian Caple. Sprinkle received a 6-year contract with an average annual salary of $3.68m beginning at $3.2m and increasing to $4.2m by the final year of the contract.

Washington owes Sprinkle 85% of the remaining value of the contract if they were to terminate him without cause. Sprinkle owes Washington $6 million if he were to depart for another job with the buyout decreasing by $1m per year. Sprinkle’s buyout at Utah State was approximately $3 million with an average salary of less than $1m per year.

A buyout starting at $6 million per year suggests that if Sprinkle has success at Washington and gets an offer from what he perceives as a better job then it won’t be an impediment to him departing. Washington fans though would likely be okay with that if Sprinkle did do well enough to be sought after by the elite of college basketball (such as multiple Sweet 16 appearances).

The Huskies clearly learned a lesson from the Jimmy Lake/Mike Hopkins contracts and prioritized keeping the contract from being fully guaranteed over a prohibitively high buyout from day one if Sprinkle were to leave voluntarily. Here is the schedule of how much UW would be on the hook for if Sprinkle were to be fired without cause: Year 1- $16.1m, Year 2- $13.3m, Year 3- $10.2m, Year 4- $7.0m, Year 5- $3.6. The overall total of the contract though is for one extra year and for only slightly less money than Dusty May received from Michigan this weekend.