Washington had a somewhat disturbing trend in their first two series of Pac-12 play as they won the first two games quite handily before the bats were quieted in game three. The Huskies would have signed up for that in advance coming into this weekend against #14 UCLA as UW hadn’t won a series against the Bruins since 2016.

Sure enough, the exact situation came to fruition as the Huskies jumped out to early leads in each of the first 2 games before holding on late to secure the series win (6-5, 6-4). Then it was like someone turned off the water faucet as UCLA managed a 2-hit shutout to take the final game 6-0. Washington improves to 22-5 (6-3) on the season.

Friday Night (Game 1)

Former Husky Jadelyn Allchin showed her comfort in Seattle quickly with a 1st inning single for UCLA but Ruby Meylan didn’t allow her to make it home. Washington though got the scoring started in the bottom of the first as Alana Johnson hit a 2-out, 2-run homer bringing home Rylee Holtorf and giving the Dawgs the 2-0 lead. The rally didn’t stop there though. The Huskies managed another 4 consecutive hits with 2 outs including an RBI double by Brooke Nelson and an RBI single by Sydney Stewart to put Washington up 4-0 at the end o the first inning.

UCLA managed a pair of singles bookending a pair of strikeouts and so had runners on 1st and 2nd with 2 outs. Tessa Malau’ulu got a hold of one and sent it off the wall in left field. Fortunately for the Huskies, UCLA got greedy sending the runner from 1st and a good relay nailed her at the plate meaning that the Bruins only managed a single run to make it 4-1.

The Huskies got a 2-out single from Celis in the bottom of the 2nd but things quickly went into a rain delay from there. Upon the return, Meylan continued to have some struggles as she gave up a 2-run homer with 2 outs that cut the Husky lead to 4-3. Meylan’s night ended having given up 3 runs on 7 hits in 3 innings.

Washington manufactured a run in the bottom of the 3rd to build back up a bit of a cushion. Kinsey Fielder hit a single up the middle and then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. UCLA attempted to pick Fielder off and she knew she was caught and so continued on to 3rd base. The throw from UCLA wasn’t on target and that allowed Fielder to continue on to home to make it 5-3.

Sidne Peters came on in the 4th for Meylan and managed a 1-2-3 inning with a pair of strikeouts. Washington got a pair of runners in scoring position with 2 outs for Alana Johnson who hit a slow roller. Johnson was initially ruled out in a very close play at 1st leading the Huskies to challenge. Unfortunately, replay confirmed that Johnson was in fact a half step slow and so UW stranded the pair of runners.

Peters once again made quick work of the UCLA lineup with her 2nd consecutive 1-2-3 inning. This time though Washington didn’t wait to try to extend the lead. Kinsey Fielder hit a leadoff homer to straightaway center and put Washington up 6-3. The Huskies had a chance to add even further to the lead but for the second straight inning couldn’t come up with the hit to break things wide open. Johnson and Nelson walked and a Stewart sac bunt got them to 2nd and 3rd with 1 out. But a pinch hitting Glab struck out and Holtorf grounded out straight back to the pitcher stranding another pair of runners in scoring position.

In the top of the 6th, Peters completely lost her command as a heavy rain picked back up but without a play stoppage. She walked 3 consecutive batters to start off the inning including a stretch throwing 9 straight balls. Brooke Nelson entered the game to try to turn things around facing a no out, bases loaded situation. She did her job as the first batter grounded to shortstop allowing the Huskies to turn a 5-4-3 double play; happy to trade 1 run for 2 outs. UCLA still had the tying run at the plate and a runner on 3rd but Nelson struck her out looking and UW kept their 6-4 lead.

Nelson came back out for the top of the 7th and got a grounder to Holtorf who couldn’t get a hold on the ball and held a throw for what was ruled an error. The runner moved to 2nd on a wild pitch and then to 3rd on a ground out, bringing up Jadelyn Allchin as the potential tying run. She hit one deep to center field but the park held it and the sac fly allowed the runner to score leaving the base paths clear with 2 outs. Nelson though gave up a single (that was initially ruled out #3 before being overturned) and Coach Tarr opted to bring in Lindsay Lopez to try to secure the final out.

That decision looked dicey as Lopez walked the first batter and a wild pitch allowed Maya Brady (niece of Tom) to put the tying run on 3rd base. Fortunately, Lopez came back to strike out the final batter and secure the 6-5 win.

Fiedler, Hobson, and Celis all had multi-hit games and Fielder and Johnson each hit home runs. UW’s 4 pitchers combined to give up 8 hits and 4 walks but only allowed 5 runs which was just enough.

Saturday Afternoon (Game 2)

UCLA opted to pitch nominal ace Taylor Tinsley against the Huskies again and once again Washington jumped on her early. Rylee Holtorf started things off with a leadoff double and Avery Hobson followed with a single to put runners on the corners with no one out. The Huskies pulled off a double steal as the throw to second allowed Holtorf to score for the first run of the game. Hobson though ended up thrown out at home on an aggressive send from Coach Tarr on a single by Celis. That came back to bite UW as Johnson homered in the first for the second straight game but it was a 2-run shot rather than a 3-run bomb meaning Washington led 3-0 at the end of one.

Starting UW pitcher Lindsay Lopez allowed at least one single in each of the first 4 innings but none of those runners ever made it any further than 2nd base, giving UW a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the 4th. That’s when UW’s bats picked back up as fielder and Johnson hit back-to-back singles to start off the inning. After a Nelson flyout, Sydney Stewart came up big with another single. Fielder scored easily and Johnson also managed to score after a throwing error gave both her and Stewart an extra base to put the Dawgs up 5-0.

Both pitchers managed 1-2-3 innings in the 5th leading to UCLA finally stringing together offense in the 6th with UW still up 5-0. Lopez hit the leadoff batter than a single and a fielder’s choice left runners on the corners with one out. UCLA managed their first extra base-hit of the game and a double scored one run and left a pair in scoring position. This time, Coach Tarr brought in Peters from the bullpen to replace Lopez rather than the other way around.

Peters’ first batter reached on a fielders choice leaving the bases loaded with one out. The next batter struck out and then a grounder to third let Fiedler step on the bag to strand the bases loaded and preserve Washington’s four-run lead.

That advantage got bigger in the bottom of the inning as Fielder hit a leadoff double and an Ojo sac bunt moved her over to 3rd with one out. Brooke Nelson did her part with a sac fly to bring home Fiedler. Sydney Stewart answered with a double into the gap but was ultimately stranded on 2nd meaning all the Huskies had to do was get 3 outs before giving up 5 runs.

Sidne Peters had a rough start to the 7th as Jadelyn Allchin and Maya Brady hit consecutive singles to start off the inning. Ruby Meylan came in to try to close things out and it didn’t go very well. Meylan walked the first batter to load the bases and then a wild pitch allowed everyone to move up. A liner came right back to Meylan for the first out and she got the next batter to strike out swinging meaning UW needed just one more out with a 6-2 lead and runners at 2nd and 3rd.

UCLA decided they’d force Meylan to throw strikes and she just couldn’t do it. Meylan walked each of the next 3 batters including the last two with the bases loaded to force in another pair of runs. UCLA leadoff batter Janelle Meono came up with the tying run on 2nd base and the go-ahead run on at first. Meylan though got out of the jam with a grounder to 3rd and the Huskies survived 6-4 to win the series despite 15 UCLA baserunners.

Four Huskies went 2/3 at the plate in the win: Holtorf, Hobson, Fielder, and Stewart.

Sunday Afternoon (Game 3)

In an unfortunate trend, Washington’s offense never got going in the final game of the series. Olivia Johnson doubled in the 2nd inning with 2 outs and wasn’t able to advance any further. In the 4th inning Avery Hobson managed a leadoff single before immediately getting erased on a double play. That was it for the Husky offense as UCLA’s Kaitlyn Terry completely shut down the Dawgs in a dominant complete game shutout to move to 9-0 on the season.

UCLA meanwhile got on the board in the first with a solo home run by Maya Brady off of Brooke Nelson. Jordan Woolery joined the party in the second by also hitting a solo homer to make it 2-0. Ruby Meylan came in for Washington in the 3rd and again struggled with a few walks but only allowed one run over 3 innings to make it 3-0 UCLA heading into the 7th inning.

Sidne Peters came in to try to keep the lead manageable enough for a late rally but wasn’t able to do it. UCLA had a leadoff bunt single, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and then scored on a single up the middle. Maya Brady shortly after followed up with her 2nd homer of the game to make it 6-0 Bruins as the final score.

The Huskies get to stay at home next week hosting the Oregon State Beavers for a 3-game series starting on Thursday night 3/28.