Recruiting Roundup: Q&A With A 3 Star Offensive Tackle & Top Husky Target

Happy Sunday Husky fans. This week I had the opportunity to talk some recruiting with a 3 star offensive tackle who is very high on UW’s board.

John Mills from St. Ignatius College Prep HS, CA is a massive offensive lineman who has the size and strength to maul defenders on the line. Rated as the 34th best offensive tackle in the 2025 class, Mills is listed at 6’6” and around 330 pounds. The Huskies are battling USC, Texas, Cal, and Florida for his commitment. Here is some of what Mills had to say about UW and his recruitment:

UWDP: You are one of the top tackles in the west coast. What do you like about UW to be considered among your favorite schools?

The setting of the stadium and school, the brand, the surrounding area, and the coaches are the things I like most about UW.

UWDP: Have you visited UW before and if so, what were your impressions of the school?

I have visited UW before and I thought it was beautiful.

UWDP: How would you compare the UW coaches versus other schools that you are looking at?

They are recruiting me great. My relationship with UW and the coaches- it’s like a friendship I could call them whenever and have a great conversation.

UWDP: Is UW recruiting you as a OT solely or are you being recruited as a swing player that can also slide inside?

They are recruiting me primarily at tackle, but if needed i could go inside and play guard.

UWDP: What are you looking for most in a school you ultimately decide to commit to?

I most looking for the right culture in a school.

UWDP: How would you describe yourself as a player and compare your game to?

I am aggressive, coachable , technical, and humble. As far as a player that I would compare myself to, it would be Landon Dickerson (former Alabama offensive tackle who now plays for the Eagles).

UWDP: When are you planning making your commitment?

Most likely before my senior season.

Here are some of his highlights:

Mills is slated to visit UW the weekend of May 31st and will be joined on campus by a ton of highly ranked players that are high up on UW’s board. The Huskies are trying to line up these visits to coincide with the spring game (which will happen on Friday night). So far there are 9 confirmed visitors for that weekend, some of the names we have already discussed, but there have been some additions. Here is the current list of who is scheduled to be at Montlake:

5 star composite defensive back Dijon Lee from Mission Viejo HS, CA. The Huskies are battling USC, Georgia, and Alabama for Lee and it will be crucial to get Lee on campus and hopefully show him why the Huskies need him.

4 star linebacker Matai Tagoa’i from San Clemente HS, CA is another highly ranked player who also considering Utah, USC, and Texas.

4 star wide receiver Chris Lawson from Archbishop Riordan HS, CA is one of the top wideouts in the state of California in the 2025 class and is very interested in UW (he is also considering Oregon, and USC).

4 star composite wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright from IMG Academy, FL will be heading to the west coast to check out the Huskies (he is originally from the West coast, and he is looking at ASU, Notre Dame, and USC as well).

4 star cornerback Adonyss Currie from Quartz Hill HS, CA will also be making his way up to Montlake from California. The Huskies are battling Miami, Nebraska, Texas A&M, and Utah to try and land the talented cornerback.

3 star safety Rylon Dillard-Allen from Mountain Pointe HS, AZ will be making his way up to campus from the desert.

3 star safety Elijah Pratt from IMG Academy, FL who is currently committed to SMU, will be making his way to Montlake (the Huskies have been pushing to get him on campus for a while and it will be interesting to see if they can get him to de-commit from SMU).

Also visiting is the current QB commit in the 2025 class, Dash Beierly from Mater Dei HS, CA. The Huskies are getting Beierly to visit and to help try and recruit some of these top players to join him in the 2025 class (it’s a good idea to bring in your QB with some of your top targets). With practices starting in a month we should start seeing some commitments come in as 2025 prospects hit campus.

